PORTSMOUTH — The Athens team of Ami Brannan and Anna Chen have advanced to district competition in girls' tennis.
The duo competed in the Division II sectional tennis tournament, held Tuesday and Wednesday at Portsmouth High School.
Brannan, a senior, and Chen, a sophomore entered the sectional tournament as a No. 2 seed in doubles competition. They began their tournament with a 6-0, 6-1 win against a team from Ironton. That victory advanced them to Wednesday's competition.
Brannan and Chen's second win came against the Jackson team of Lily Houser and Madison Ephlin, 6-1, 6-0.
That win advanced Brannan and Chen to the quarterfinals, where they knocked off a team from Washington CH, 6-3, 6-2.
Brannan and Chen's big win came against Wheelersburg. Brannan and Chen are the No. 1 seed in the upcoming district tournament thanks to a 4-6, 7-5, 8-10 tiebreak.
Athens' Veda Conjeevaram, Bella Tan and Charlotte Cutright all competed in singles competition.
Conjeevaram won against a Minford substitute (6-1, 6-0) before falling to the No. 1 seed from Unioto, 6-0, 6-0.
Tan also beat her first round opponent from Washington Court House (6-3, 6-1), before losing to the overall No. 2 seed from Adena, 6-0, 6-0. Charlotte took on Isabella Stafford from Jackson and was defeated 6-3, 6-4.
Athens' doubles team of Rachel Strickland and Sakura Sugiyama also competed, but were defeated by the No. 4 seed Circleville, 6-0, 6-1.
Brannan and Chen will play next at Ohio University in the Division II district tournament on Wednesday, times to be announced.
