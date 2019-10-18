MASON — The spectacular tournament run for Athens' Ami Brannan and Anna Chen came to an end on Friday, but not before the tennis duo put up a fight.
Brannan and Chen competed in the Division II Doubles Bracket during the 2019 OHSAA Girls State Tennis Tournament. The event was held at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, in Mason.
Brannan and Chen took on the Shaker Heights Hathway Brown team of junior Brigette Fuentes and senior Melissa Kazazic in the opening round.
Brannan and Chen more than held their own in the opening set before eventually succumbing, 6-4, 6-0.
The opening day of the state tournament featured the opening two rounds of singles and doubles tournament action. Fuentes and Kazazic were eliminated in the second round, 6-1, 6-1 to the Cincinnati Indian Hill team of Hayley Hirsch and Morgan Coburn.
Brannan and Chen competed against the Wheelersburg team of Maddie Gill and Kaitlyn Sommer in the opening two rounds of the postseason. Brannan and Chen defeated Gill and Sommer to win the sectional title, with Gill and Sommer winning the rematch in the district finals.
Gill and Sommer also fell in the opening round of the state tournament on Friday, 6-0, 6-0 to the Lima Bath team of Ruby Bolon and Esther Bolon.
Despite the loss, it was clearly still a great run for Brannan and Chen, who gave Athens its first state qualifiers in tennis since 1994.
Brannan was able to end her Bulldog tennis career on the biggest stage for high school sports, while Chen will return valuable experience for her next two seasons with the Bulldogs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.