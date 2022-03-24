COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame High School senior KK Bransford was announced as Ohio’s Ms. Basketball Wednesday by a statewide media panel.
Now in its 35th year, the prestigious award was first given by the Associated Press in 1988. It has been voted by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association since 2017.
Reynoldsburg senior Imarianah Russell was runner-up. Finalists included Akron Archbishop Hoban senior Lane Riley, Olmsted Falls junior Paige Kohler, New Philadelphia senior Ajia Schreffler and Bloomdale Elmwood senior Brooklyn Thrash.
Bransford, a McDonald's All-American, averaged 21.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.5 steals this past season for the Cougars (26-1), a Division I regional finalist. Bransford helped lead Mount Notre Dame to a 98-game win streak – the second-longest consecutive win streak in Ohio high school girls basketball history. During the winning streak, MND won the 2019 state championship, entered the 2020 state tournament undefeated before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and then won the 2021 state championship.
— Information courtesy of the Ohio High School Athletic Association
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.