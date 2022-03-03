I haven’t filled out an NCAA tournament bracket in a long time.
My wallet is happy. I was never any good at it. I began participating in tournament pools while still in high school in the ‘80’s, before the event’s first two days and its wall-to-wall, all-day, multi-channel, head-spinning coverage had yet to become the bane of high school English teachers and corporate office managers alike.
In those days, if you were lucky, CBS might switch you from a 30-point blowout over to the final few minutes of another game’s overtime.
Oh, and we never even considered filling out more than one bracket, what they call today the “bracket of integrity.” We used the same one, even if we were in multiple pools with different people.
I won my first (and only) such contest in 1993, because I was the only one among the dozen or so of us in our group to have North Carolina beating Michigan in the final, the infamous Chris Webber phantom time-out game. I was a Michigan fan, but I needed a Tar Heel victory to collect the cash. It was the ultimate hedge bet.
In 1995, I was the only one to have 4th-seeded Oklahoma State reaching the Final Four. I did it again the next year, correctly selecting Syracuse, another #4 seed, to reach the final. But alas, the rest of my picks were so brutal that it made no difference.
I was so bad, in fact, that the guy who ran our office pool finally created a system by which the person who finished last would get his or her money back. He knew it was the only way to keep me playing. Everyone else knew who he was showing pity for.
Try it sometime. It makes the tournament far more interesting if, before the second round is even over, you find yourself rooting for your picks to lose as quickly as possible. Believe me, I know.
I stopped filling out brackets in 1999. Now, I just watch and enjoy the drama unfold organically, often with no rooting interest. I can’t say it’s more fun, but it’s a lot less stressful — for me, for my wife, and for my lunch money.
But I digress. I’m not writing to elicit sympathy or ridicule, but rather, appreciation for this distinctly American event. From the complex statistical formulas and subjective eye tests that go into its committee’s calculus on Selection Sunday to the chaos and upsets of the round of 64 to the joy or agony of watching your personal picks go down to the wire to the pomp and circumstance of the Final Four, no other tournament in the world plays like NCAA basketball.
Ultimately, though, just how chaotic a free-for-all is it, really? It might come as a surprise to know, for example, that since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985, only four teams that were seeded #4 or lower have gone on to win the national championship, and it’s happened only once since 1998.
Every year, the talk centers on one or two Cinderella clubs, the #11 or #12 seeds that make a deep tournament run, but that happens far less than the publicity they generate would suggest.
No, when it comes to arranging the field, the selection committee, far more often than we give it credit for, gets it right.
To put this theory to the test, I examined every bracket since 1985, 2,268 games in all, to see if there were any patterns or anomalies.
This leads me to two disclaimers. First, I only looked at the men’s tournament, for a few reasons. The women’s tournament didn’t expand to 64 teams until 1994, so there were fewer games in the sample. It has also traditionally been dominated by fewer teams, and to this day, the first two rounds are played on the higher seed’s home court, leading to far fewer upsets and less randomness.
Next, while I hope you find this information as interesting as I did, none of it should be thought of as advice when filling out a bracket. In a sport as wildly unpredictable as basketball, what’s happened in the past is not necessarily predictive of the future. It’s called the Gambler’s Fallacy. Look it up.
If you still don’t understand, then please remember who it is you’re reading right now. That’s right, the sportswriter who decided all this betting was folly almost 25 years ago because he could never get it right. Ask yourself, should you really be treating my research as something more valuable than sheer entertainment right now? I didn’t think so.
The First Round
I know, I know; technically, the first round is the set of four play-in games on Wednesday, but we’re going to ignore those and consider only the round of 64.
Two things stand out in this collection of games. The first is that #9 seeds have a winning record in their face-offs with #8 seeds. It’s close, 73-71, to be exact, but enough to prove that these games are even more of a toss-up than they appear on paper.
The second is only slightly less shocking, but the largest gap in the quality of teams, at least in this round, appears to be between #4 and #5 seeds. Teams seeded 4th are 113-31 against their #13-seeded counterparts, while #5 seeds hold a 91-53 edge over their corresponding #12 seeds.
That’s a 22-game difference. Meanwhile, 5th-seeded clubs fare only marginally better than do #6 seeds (90-54) or even #7 seeds (86-58) in their opening round contests.
The rest of the field unfolds as expected. Only one #1 seed has ever lost to a #16 seed, when Virginia fell to Maryland-Baltimore County in 2018. That’s 143-1, for those keeping track. #2 seeds, meanwhile, hold an 135-9 advantage over #15’s, and 3rd-seeded clubs are 123-21 against those coming in at #14.
Also of note, 2012 is the only season in which two #2 seeds fell in the opening round (Duke to Lehigh; Missouri to Norfolk State), and there has been a singular season that all four #6 seeds lost (1989), and another when every #10 seed advanced at the expense of a quartet of #7’s (’99).
The Second Round
Herein lies this enterprise’s single most fascinating nugget of trivia.
If you are a team in the NCAA tournament, and you’re hoping to reach the Sweet 16, your chances of doing so are much, much better as a #10, #11 or even a #12 seed than they are if you are awarded an 8th or a 9th seed.
The numbers don’t lie. In 36 tournaments, there have been 23 teams reach the Sweet 16 from the 10th position, 24 from the 11th, and 22 from the 12th. That compares closely with the 28 that have reached that round when coming in seeded #7.
It is also considerably higher than the 14 eighth-seeded teams that have made it that far, or the paltry seven (yes, seven!) that have survived the first two rounds as the #9 team in a region.
Let that sink in for a moment. There have been more #12 seeds reach the Sweet 16 than there have been #8 and #9 seeds combined! #11 and #10 seeds are more than twice as successful, too.
That’s great news for a team like Ohio University, who is far more likely to receive a double-digit seed than one higher than that for winning a conference like the Mid-American.
Perhaps this simply proves how much better the #1 seeds typically are than the rest of the field. After all, the winner of an 8 vs. 9 matchup draws the top seed in round two, whereas a #12 team, if it manages an upset in its first game, will face off against an opponent seeded no higher than 4th, a breather, relatively speaking.
However, there’s a fall-off after #12. Only six #13 seeds have reached the Sweet 16, and only a pair of #14’s (Cleveland State in ’86, Chattanooga in ’97) and two #15’s (Florida-Gulf Coast in 2013 and Oral Roberts last season) have made it that far.
The Sweet 16
#4 and #5 seeds are the biggest losers in these games, posting win-loss records of 21-46 and 9-40, respectively.
That shouldn’t be surprising. Like their 8th-and-9th seeded brethren from the previous round, this is when these teams are most often locked into confrontations with top-seeded behemoths, who make it this far more than 85% of the time (123 instances out of 144).
In fact, if they manage to get this far, #6 (15-28) and #7 seeds (10-18) have better winning percentages in the Sweet 16 than do ones sitting in the 4th and 5th slots.
#8 and #9 seeds are even more successful. The few that do manage to upset the #1 seed in the second round have a better than .500 winning percentage in their next encounter, too. #8 seeds are 8-6 in the Sweet 16, and #9 seeds are 4-3, and keep in mind, most of those victories are coming at the expense of teams seeded 4th and 5th.
This is also when 12th seeded Cinderella teams meet their demise. 22 have made it to this round since ’85, but only two of those have advanced, Missouri in ‘02 and Oregon State in ’21.
As far as year-by-year anomalies, the Sweet 16 has had more than one #12 seed only once, when Villanova and Western Kentucky both made it in 2008. Purdue, Miami (Ohio) and Gonzaga all advanced in 1999, the only time three 10-seeds have made it that far. On the other end of the spectrum, no #4 seeds reached the regional semifinals in ‘87 or ’03, and the only time that no teams with #3 seeds made it to the round of 16 was in 1997.
The Elite Eight
No big shockers here, although of note is that besides #1 seeds (61-39), the other teams to have a winning record in this round are those seeded #4 (13-8), #5 (7-2), #8 (5-3) and #11 (5-4).
6th-seeded clubs, on the other hand, have failed on 12 of their 15 trips.
Beginning with these games, it becomes more interesting to examine individual seasons. For example, last year’s tournament was one of only three in which two double-digit seeds (Oregon State and UCLA) reached the Elite Eight, the others being ‘90 (Texas and Loyola-Marymount) and ’02 (Kent State and Missouri).
There have also been three instances in which only a single top seed advanced this far — 2000, in which Michigan State managed; in 2011, which saw Kansas make it; and two years later, when Louisville was the lone survivor.
2000 may have been the most chaotic bracket in history, with a final field of eight comprised of the #1 Spartans, #2 Iowa State, #3 Oklahoma State, #5 Florida, #6 Purdue, and a pair of #8 seeds, North Carolina and Wisconsin.
If only I had kept betting on brackets for another year or two, huh?
And for those of you who enjoy watching the best teams duke it out, 2007 was your tournament, or at least your Elite Eight. That season, all four #1 seeds were still playing — that’s doesn’t happen as much as you might think, only 11 times in 36 years — as well as three #2 seeds and a #3.
The Final Four
Besides being the year that I finally made it rain, I remember ’93 for all of the CBS commentators crowing that its Final Four was “the strongest ever!”
Not only did it include #1 seeds North Carolina and Michigan, but also another #1 in Kentucky and, finally, Kansas, a #2 seed. It was the first and still the only time that three #1’s and a #2 have comprised the Final Four.
Only once has that field been topped by the ultimate, four #1 seeds, a quadfecta, if you will. That was in 2008, when Kansas, Memphis, North Carolina and UCLA squared off in San Antonio.
Three years later, when the field flipped and failed to feature a single #1 or #2 seed, no talking head even once suggested it was the “weakest Final Four ever!” Instead, it was exciting and fun. #3 Connecticut defeated #4 Kentucky in one semifinal, and #8 Butler beat #11 Virginia Commonwealth in the other.
Add those seeds together, and you get 26. No other Final Four has featured a total higher than 22, when Michigan State, Florida, North Carolina and Wisconsin survived that chaotic bracket of 2000.
The Champions
A pair of #1 seeds have squared off for the championship eight times in 36 years, which is the same number of times that a #1 has met a #2 seed and the same frequency that the title game hasn’t featured a #1 seed at all.
The most unexpected final game had to be in 2014, when #7 seed Connecticut outlasted #8 Kentucky, 60-54.
The ’14 Wildcats were, and still are, only the third #8 seed to play in the national championship game, and no seed lower than that has ever done so. Villanova remains the lone #8 seed to win the title, doing so in the first 64-team free-for-all in ’85, when it defeated defending champion Georgetown in what is still one of the sport’s all-time shocking and iconic upsets.
Despite the unpredictability of the tournament, its eventual champion has been a #1 seed 22 times in 36 years, including 16 of the last 22, so the metrics the selection committee uses must be working.
There have been six #2 seeds that have won the title — Louisville in ’86, Indiana in ’87, Duke in ’91, Kentucky in ’98, Connecticut in ’04 and Villanova in ’16 — four #3’s (’89 Michigan, ’03 Syracuse, ’06 Florida and ’11 Connecticut), #4 Arizona in 1997, #6 Kansas in 1988, and the #7 Connecticut and the #8 Villanova teams of ’14 and ’85, respectively.
Three #5 seeds have played in the championship game — 2000 Florida, 2002 Indiana and 2010 Butler — but so far, none of them have won it.
