Sometimes, even an old-school curmudgeon like me must appreciate the obvious.
Here it is. This year’s National Football League divisional playoff round was the most exciting weekend of its kind in the league’s history.
I never use superlatives like that lightly. It’s the main reason my wife refuses to stay in the same room and watch games with me anymore. While most fans spend their Sunday afternoons screaming at the players or critiquing the coaches, I’m usually responding to the barrage of hyperbole from the announcers, following their every, “That’s the most unbelievable play I ever saw!” — which invariably happens three times each broadcast — with an equally bombastic yet cynical retort like, “Is it?! Really!?!”
To make sure I wasn’t falling into the same rhetorical trap, I did some research, and I’m prepared to back up my argument with both numbers and historical comparisons.
But first, a recap, in case your DVR malfunctioned.
The Cincinnati Bengals and their second-year quarterback — a guy you may have heard of, by the name of Joe Burrow — began the weekend by traveling to Nashville and knocking off the Tennessee Titans, the conference’s top seed, 19-16, on a field goal as time expired.
Later that night, San Francisco followed suit, weathering a sub-zero windchill and coming from behind to defeat the hometown Packers, 13-10, on another three-pointer at the gun. The Rams began Sunday’s contests by squandering a 14-point lead in the final four minutes at Tampa before redeeming themselves by going 63 yards in the last 42 seconds to set up yet another game-winning kick.
Then, in Kansas City, the coup de grace. The Chiefs and Bills scored 25 points and exchanged the lead three times in the span of 101 seconds, culminating in the home team covering 44 yards in the final 13 seconds of the fourth quarter. A 49-yard field goal sent the game into overtime, where the Chiefs marched the length of the field to score the decisive touchdown in a 42-36 instant classic.
The best NFL game ever? The Greatest Generation would likely still hold fast to the 1958 Colts vs. Giants NFL Championship Game, and I’m still partial to the Chargers-Dolphins overtime thriller in the 1981 playoffs, but if nothing else, Chiefs vs. Bills can certainly boast of having history’s most exciting final two minutes of regulation. It may become this era’s most worthy representative. Time will tell.
Of the cumulative excitement of the quartet of games, however, there can be no debate or comparison. It was, literally, the closest the NFL has ever given us to a once-in-a-lifetime weekend.
The league lacked a dominant team or teams this season, and that played a part.
Green Bay and Tampa Bay finished in a tie for the best regular season record at 13-4. There have been only six instances in the last 50 years in which a lower winning percentage — in each case, 12-4 — represented an NFL season’s top performance, and in only one of those (1979) did a mere pair of teams manage to hit the mark, as happened this year.
Likewise, the Titans’ 12-5 record finished atop the AFC, only the fourth time in that same span that a team with that many defeats earned a #1 conference seed (’79, ’80 and 2002).
The tradition of home-field advantage didn’t help, either. The 2020 season was the first in league history in which visiting teams won more games than their hosts. The final tally was close, 128-127, and many experts chalked it up to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced teams to play in front of empty stadiums, but the truth is, the rapid disappearance of so-called “home cooking” in the NFL has been simmering for years.
In 2019, home teams won at a .518 clip (132-123-1), the lowest since 1972, and they matched that figure exactly this season.
So, with no potentially all-time great team or teams leading the field, and with a plethora of very good ones who had been learning to win on the road, the stage was set for a series of upsets — at least, what could be considered upsets, on paper — and that’s what the divisional round delivered.
Since the NFL expanded its playoffs in 1967 to include divisional playoffs — so named because, at first, only the four division champions qualified — there had been only two seasons in which the visiting teams won three of the four encounters, 1971 and 2008. 1971 shouldn’t even count, either, because prior to ‘74, home-field wasn’t determined by regular season record; instead, it was rotated annually between divisions. Thus, the 1972 Miami Dolphins, despite their 14-0 record, had to travel to Pittsburgh for the AFC Championship Game.
Thus, in those early days, just because a team was playing on the road did not necessarily mean its victory could be considered an upset, as it can today.
Not only did the road team win three of the four contests this season, but Buffalo came 13 seconds away from making it a clean sweep, which would have been an all-time first.
Let’s talk about point spreads.
I know they’re often not the most reliable indicator of just how exciting a game has been — depending on which team scores a last-second touchdown, a 38-31 game can be a lot more dramatic than one that ends 17-14 — but if we look at quartets of divisional playoff games, season-by-season, and compare them over the course of more than 50 years, some patterns begin to emerge.
The most striking is that these games, by and large, are simply not that closely contested. In fact, before this season, the winning teams’ margin of victory in the divisional round has averaged less than 10 points only 13 times in 54 seasons, and it has averaged under a touchdown only in 1972, 1980, 2003, 2006 and 2015 — a mere five times!
We’ve been just as likely to see seasons when the four divisional games were settled by more than 17 points per game, topping out in 1992, when scores of 20-13, 24-3, 34-10, and 31-0 were on the menu.
Well, the 2021 campaign gave us four games with a combined winning margin of 15 points, and the one with the largest spread was an overtime encounter. That lowered the old record, which had been 18 points, set in 2006, when the Colts toppled the Ravens 15-6, and the Saints, Bears and Patriots all secured three-point victories (over the Eagles, Seahawks and Chargers, respectively).
But even in ’06, only the Chicago-Seattle game was decided on the game’s final play, Robbie Gould’s field goal in overtime. New England’s final points came with more than a minute left, and New Orleans didn’t even score in the final quarter against Philadelphia.
And that brings me to my final argument, the kicker, as it were: this season, we were treated to four “walk-offs,” in which the decisive points were scored on the very last play of the game. Now, you might think that happens often — it’s the playoffs, after all — but the truth is, a walk-off win happens, on average, less than once per season in the entire NFL playoffs, let alone a single round.
It’s rare enough, in fact, that in only one other campaign has there been as many as TWO walk-off game-winners in the same divisional round. That was in 2003, when the Eagles defeated the Packers on a field goal in overtime, and the Panthers needed two extra periods to upset the Rams in St. Louis.
In no other season had there been more than one finish that dramatic, and in most, there weren’t any. Yet, the 2021 divisional playoffs went 4-for-4. Let’s take another moment and savor that. It likely will never happen again in our lifetimes.
