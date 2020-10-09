MOUNT ORAB — The Athens Bulldogs were hanging tough with the high-scoring Western Brown Broncos.
However, a flurry of Bronco touchdowns put a stop to the Bulldogs' upset bid.
Western Brown scored three touchdowns in a span of 49 seconds of game time, leading the No. 15 seed to a 42-12 win over No. 18 Athens in a Division III, Region 11 opening-round playoff game.
The Broncos (5-2) have won four in a row and will play at No. 2 Bishop Hartley on Friday.
Athens falls to 2-4 after the postseason defeat.
The Bulldogs trailed 14-0 when disaster struck late in the first half. Western Brown scored with 34 seconds left in the first half on Cade Chisman's five-yard run, pushing the lead to 21-0.
Athens then fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and the Broncos took advantage.
Sophomore quarterback Drew Novak completed a six-yard touchdown pass to Gary Powell, extending Western Brown's lead to 28-0 with 21 seconds to play in the first half.
The Broncos then got another big play to start the second half. Logan Campbell returned the opening kickoff of the third quarter back 88 yards for a touchdown, and suddenly Athens trailed 35-0.
Western Brown averaged 48.3 points per game in the regular season. It finished with 315 yards of total offense, with 200 coming on the ground and 115 through the air.
Novak completed 11 of 15 passes for 115 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Chisman gained 138 yards rushing on 21 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.
Campbell had three receptions for 41 yards, while Powell caught three passes for 32 yards. Dylan Novak caught three passes for 29 yards.
Athens got on the board thanks to Landon Wheatley's six-yard touchdown pass to Luke Brandes, cutting the deficit to 35-6 with 11:34 to play in the fourth quarter.
Chisman answered with a 39-yard touchdown run for the Broncos, giving them a 42-6 lead with 10:38 to play.
Athens' final score came on Owen Roark's three-yard run with 2:03 to play.
The Bulldogs were forced to play without injured senior quarterback Joey Moore. Athens gained 187 yards of offense in his absence.
Wheatley, a sophomore, completed 10 of 14 passes for 82 yards, a touchdown and an interception in his playoff debut.
Peyton Gail also ran the ball hard, gaining 113 yards on 24 attempts.
Brayden Whiting caught two passes for 34 yards for Athens, while Brandes had two receptions for 22 yards. Levi Neal caught a pass for 22 yards.
Trey Harris had an interception for the Bulldogs, while Brandes had 7.5 tackles. Braxton Springer also had 5.5 tackles.
Western Brown led 7-0 after Novak's 20-yard touchdown toss to Campbell with 6:33 remaining in the opening quarter.
Athens held the Broncos' lead to just seven points until Chisman's first touchdown run, a three-yard score for a 14-0 lead with 6:30 to play in the opening half.
The playoff win is the first in program history for the Broncos, whose previous playoff trips came in 2008, 2013 and 2014.
While Western Brown continues in the postseason, Athens will still have the option to play more regular season games.
Athens still has a game to make up with Wellston, but an official reschedule date hasn't been determined. The Rockets are still competing in the Division V postseason.
