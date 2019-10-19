NELSONVILLE — As soon as Madison Deeter's ace landed on the court, the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes gathered together and, in unison, pointed up to the volleyball banner that hangs in Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
The Buckeyes' goal all season was to add a year to that banner, and they have accomplished that feat after a 3-1 victory over No. 5 New Lexington on Saturday in a Division III sectional final.
Nelsonville-York will play in the district tournament for the first time since 2016.
"Our slogan since day one of open gyms, every practice report that I've made has said #backonthebanner," N-Y coach Wayne Dicken said. "That's been our motto all season. It's been three years since we've been sectional champions. That was a goal that these seniors set. The underclassmen followed suit. They wanted to do it for their seniors today."
It wasn't easy for the No. 4 seeded Buckeyes, who knocked off the Panthers 25-16, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20. Nelsonville-York lost on its home court in the season opener to New Lexington, but got revenge in the tournament rematch.
The Buckeyes (15-9) will face No. 1 seed Adena on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Waverly High School.
Nelsonville-York did so by avoiding a fifth set against New Lexington (12-11). The Panthers jumped ahead 5-1 in the fourth set, and still led 17-11 after Izzi Hill's kill.
All signs were pointing to a do-or-die fifth set, but the scrappy Buckeyes had other plans.
"We get down it seems in almost every set and they have that never-say-die attitude," Dicken said. "They come together as a team. I just couldn't be more proud of them."
The Buckeyes' biggest rally to date allowed them to celebrate the sectional title. It started innocently enough with a New Lexington service error.
Mackenzie Hurd then went to the service line, and the game changed course.
The Buckeyes made play after play at the net. Ryleigh Giffin had a kill, then Haley Hurd had two blocks and a kill, and the deficit was down to 17-16.
Mackenzie Hurd's ace tied the score at 17-17, and the Panthers used their final timeout after a attack error put N-Y ahead 18-17.
It ended up being an 10-0 Buckeye run, as they led 21-17 by the time Hill's kill ended the run.
"I was giving her free reign on where to serve," Dicken said of Hurd. "She's a good enough athlete, she's a smart enough athlete. She knows what to do with the ball. She did what she needed to do and we made the plays when we needed to make them. Chip away at the lead, little runs turn into big runs."
New Lexington only got as close as down 21-19 after Ashtyn Montgomery's kill. Giffin responded with consecutive kills for a 23-19 edge.
Deeter would then come up with the winning ace, and officially clinch the fact that Nelsonville-York's administration would have to update the volleyball banner.
The Buckeyes earned the win in part because of a balanced offense. Setter Madison Booth handed out 33 assists to four N-Y hitters.
Mackenzie Hurd and Giffin each finished with 11 kills, while Haley Hurd had eight kills. Brittlyn Call added seven kills.
"That's probably one of the biggest benefits we have as a team, is that we're so diverse," Dicken said. "We have four or five girls that can put it down. The fact that we're so diverse allows us to be dangerous and allows us to spread the ball around and wrecks havoc on a lot of defenses."
The Buckeyes needed the diversity, as the Panthers also came with a strong offense. Freshman middle Jerilynn Koehler had a match-high 14 kills, Aubri Spicer added 11 kills and Riley Harris finished with eight kills.
The Buckeyes defense, spearheaded by libero Grace Sinnott was up to the challenge. Deeter also played a solid game as she played all around, as senior defensive specialist Joscelyn Heller was out due to an injury.
Nelsonville-York struck first with the 25-16 set-one victory. The set featured 10 ties, as neither side led by more than a point until the Bucks went ahead 13-11 on Giffin's ace.
However, once the Buckeyes took a lead they didn't look back, scoring the final six points of the set.
The Panthers answered in the second set. Koehler had six kills, helping New Lexington pull away from a 19-19 tie for the 25-20 victory.
The Buckeyes had another one of their patented comebacks in the third set, denying the Panthers any chance of building sustained momentum.
New Lexington led 8-2 after another Koehler kill, and still was ahead 10-5 after yet another Koehler kill.
Giffin got N-Y going with three kills in a four-point stretch. Sinnott's ace — one of four on the day for the senior — tied the score at 10-10.
Nelsonville-York would slowly pull ahead, leading 22-17 after a Call kill. Call had the final kill in the 25-20 win, putting the Buckeyes a set away from the sectional title.
The Buckeyes now turn their sights on Adena. The No. 1 Warriors were 3-0 winners over Piketon on Saturday.
"Historically, Adena is one of the best teams in southeast Ohio, every year," Dicken said. "They're always in the run for a district championship. It's going to be a tough challenge. We're going to try and take it like we do, play our game. I feel if we play our game we have a chance against anyone in the district."
