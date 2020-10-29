NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes extended their volleyball season to the district finals thanks to an impressive victory over a league champion.
The No. 5 Buckeyes were 3-0 winners, 25-12, 25-23, 25-14, over No. 8 North Adams in a Division III district semifinal played inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium on Wednesday.
The win improves the Buckeyes to 19-5 on the season, as they advance to the district finals for the first time since 2015.
North Adams, outright champions of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, ends its season at 18-6.
Mackenzie Hurd powered N-Y's offense in the win, collecting 14 kills.
Chloe Lehman, a freshman playing for the first time in the district tournament, added eight kills. Madison Deeter and Ryleigh Giffin each had five kills in the win, while Ashleigh Cantrell contributed four kills.
All of that offense was run by Madison Booth, a senior playing her final home match. She finished with 29 assists.
Nelsonville-York controlled the match in seemingly all phases. At the net, Deeter had two solo blocks and assisted on four more blocks. Lehman also had a solo block and two assisted blocks. Brooklyn Richards had a solo block and an assisted block, while Cantrell had two assisted blocks.
The Buckeyes were also good in the back row. Libero Ciara McKinney anchored the defense with 14 digs, while Hurd (11 digs) and Giffin (10 digs) also hit double figures.
Nelsonville-York was also solid at the service line with 19 aces. Giffin led the way with seven aces, while Deeter had five aces. Lyndsey Spencer also finished with four aces.
The Buckeyes will play for a Division III district championship on Friday at 8:30 p.m. against Wheelersburg. The match will be played at Waverly High School.
No. 2 Wheelersburg beat No. 11 Reedsville Eastern on Wednesday, 25-15, 25-16, 25-18.
