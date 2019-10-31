NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes’ 2019 season hasn’t always gone to script.
The Buckeyes dealt with injuries in the preseason that led to difficult August scrimmages. They gave up 99 points in the first two games, road contests to a pair of teams in Trimble and Fort Frye that are likely to go 10-0.
Through it all, the Buckeyes stayed the course. As the final game of the regular season approached, they still have a chance to add paint to the wall in the form of a league title.
The Buckeyes travel to Athens High School’s R. Basil Rutter Field on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The annual N-Y versus Athens game usually carries high stakes, and this year is no different.
Athens (5-4, 5-0 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) has already clinched at least a share of the league title. The defending TVC-Ohio champions can’t make the playoffs, but can win a second consecutive outright league title with a win over the Buckeyes.
Nelsonville-York (6-3, 4-1 TVC-Ohio) can clinch a piece of the TVC-Ohio title with a win over the Bulldogs. The Buckeyes would also have a shot at making the playoffs with one more win.
Wellston (7-2, 4-1 TVC-Ohio) could make it a three-way tie for the title, should N-Y top Athens and the Rockets down Vinton County.
As usual, there is a lot on the line when the Buckeyes and Bulldogs meet up in week 10.
“I feel like our boys have come a long ways,” Nelsonville-York coach Rusty Richards said. “Especially starting the way the year started off. In the preseason I had three running backs out. It’s definitely nice to be playing for a championship instead of just sitting here, trying to push the pride thing all week. The kids (Monday) in films were very focused. They know what’s on the line.”
Knocking off the Bulldogs won’t be easy, as Athens has won 11 consecutive TVC-Ohio games since losing to the Buckeyes in the 2017 season finale.
Athens has won five out its last six games since an 0-3 start. Its high-powered offense averages 35.2 points per game, including 54.3 over the last three contests.
“Pretty much every year with Athens, they always have a pretty dynamic offense,” Richards said.
Most of Athens’ success is predicated on the spectacular seasons that have been turned in by junior quarterback Joey Moore, and senior receiver Nate Trainer.
Moore has been a thorn in the side of every TVC-Ohio defense this season. He’s completed 138 of 229 passes on the year for 2,089 yards and 21 touchdowns, adding 669 yards and 10 more touchdowns on the ground.
“The biggest thing is when you do spread out with them to try and stop their passing game, he can take off any play and beat you with his legs,” Richards said. “You almost like when the quarterbacks can throw and they’re more statues. Coach (Nathan) White’s done a good job with him. I think the biggest thing is he’s a dual-threat.”
Trainer has set an Athens record for receiving yardage in a regular season, even with a game still to be played. He’s hauled in 55 passes from Moore for 932 yards with six touchdowns, also adding 134 yards rushing.
“Do you play man? Do you play zone? if you play zone, sometimes they pick you apart,” Richards said. “Man (defense), you turn your back on him, now you’re chasing Trainer 40 yards down the field and here’s Moore 10 yards behind you running for a touchdown. We’re going to have to try to mix it up.”
Athens will be without one of its top playmakers, however, as senior Corbin Stalder was ejected from last week’s win at River Valley due to a pair of unsportsmanlike penalties. OHSAA rules dictate that he has to sit out the season finale due to the ejection.
Stalder was having a terrific season on both sides of the ball. He was one of Athens’ leading tacklers at middle linebacker on defense. Offensively, he had 456 yards rushing with six touchdowns, also adding 218 yards on 17 receptions for three more touchdowns.
Junior Peyton Gail (235 yards rushing, 248 yards receiving on the season) took Stalder’s place in the backfield against River Valley.
“I’m sure we’re going to see Gail,” Richards said. “We’re going to see (Trainer) back there, he’s been back there all year. It will be interesting to see. Someone’s going to have to step up in their receiving game. We’ll see how they use him. I saw Gail run for 50 yards untouched last week against River Valley, so it’s not like they don’t have weapons that they can’t move, but obviously it’s going to change their game plan a little bit.”
Athens also has receiving threats in Braeden Halbert (14 receptions, 350 yards, 7 touchdowns), Brayden Markins (18-261, 1 touchdown) and Reece Wallace (11-148, 3 touchdowns).
Richards said defending Athens’ up-tempo attack comes down to the basics.
“It’s tackling,” Richards said. “You have to tackle in space. They spread the field. They throw it out there. A lot of their passes are sideways. They end up being 15-, 20-yard passes. So we have to tackle well and limit the big plays in the running game with Joey Moore’s legs.”
N-Y junior linebacker Colton Snyder should be up to the challenge, as he’s been a tackling machine this season. He’s registered 137 total tackles with 20 tackles for loss. Junior defensive tackle Christian Wiseman also adds 93 total tackles with 25 tackles for loss.
While Athens’ offense has been dynamic all season, the defense has continued to make strides all season.
The Bulldogs give up an average of 27.8 points a game, but have made the plays needed in TVC-Ohio games.
“They’re pretty big up front when they’re in that three or that four-man front,” Richards said. “They have (defensive lineman Isaiah) Butcher up front, (defensive lineman Dylan) Wogerman. They have some size. Then you throw in Trainer at linebacker, who’s a pretty good athlete.”
The Buckeyes will have to match some of Athens’ big-play ability, and they’ve been able to do that for most of the season.
Senior quarterback Mikey Seel has 1,475 yards passing, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Junior Brandon Phillips has 26 receptions for 291 yards and three scores, while junior Ethan Gail has 19 receptions for 270 yards and three scores.
Senior Keegan Wilburn has 650 yards rushing with 10 touchdowns to go with 431 yards and six more scores on 25 receptions.
Wilburn had touchdown runs of 15, 81 and 36 yards in a 34-20 win over Vinton County, giving him 71 total touchdowns in his four-year career.
It will be a return to the scene of one of Wilburn’s top performances during his N-Y career. As a sophomore, he had an 88-yard kick-off return touchdown, a 94-yard touchdown reception and a 77-yard touchdown run as the Buckeyes’ capped off their 10-0 regular season at Athens in 2017.
Wilburn and the Buckeyes now head back to Rutter Field with another league title at stake.
The Buckeyes enter the final game ranked 10th in the Division VI, Region 21 playoff rankings. They will need to win and get some help in other games in order to climb into the top eight.
However, any chance of reaching the postseason requires the Buckeyes to win at Athens. And if that happens and N-Y misses the postseason, it can still reclaim the Doc Kroner Trophy, and also win a third TVC-Ohio title in the last four seasons.
“The main thing, the first goal is the TVC championship,” Richards said. “We can share that. It’s not how we want to win it, but the way things went, we’ll take it. We’re just glad we still have a shot to be playing for something here week 10 and not just practicing and playing for pride. And there is still that hope of, I don’t know what the percentage is, but there’s a shot (at the playoffs). If we win and take care of business, then we’ll crunch the numbers after the game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.