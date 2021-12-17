The date was Jan. 7, 2012.
A senior shooting guard named Casey Cox hit a big 3-pointer for Nelsonville-York, eventually allowing the Buckeyes to earn a 61-54 overtime win over an Athens team with a freshman named Joe Burrow in the starting lineup.
Nearly 10 years later, Cox is a varsity assistant for the Buckeyes, Burrow is the starting quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals and Nelsonville-York finally tasted victory against their county rivals once again.
Nelsonville-York won at Athens High School's McAfee Gymnasium on Friday, 47-40, ending a 19-game losing streak in the series to the Bulldogs.
N-Y head coach Blaine Gabriel, in his third season in the program, didn't realize just how long it had been since the Buckeyes were able to defeat the Bulldogs.
"Especially if it's been that long, that's fantastic," Gabriel said. "We've been very close. We just haven't been able to get over the hump to get the win."
The Buckeyes (3-3, 1-2 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) won the game thanks in large part to defense.
Nelsonville-York forced 24 turnovers, collecting 16 steals. Sophomore Keagan Swope had eight of those steals, as Athens (1-6, 0-2 TVC-Ohio) was held to five fourth-quarter points when the game was up for grabs.
Athens coach Mickey Cozart said taking care of the basketball has been a point of emphasis so far this season.
"We had 25 (turnovers) the last game," he said. "We had 26 or 27 the game before that. You can't win games like that. You just can't. We've got clean it up."
The Buckeyes only trailed once the entire night, but how they responded to that deficit went a long way toward determining the final outcome.
Nelsonville-York took a 29-19 lead into halftime, but Athens' Nathan Shadik hit a 3-pointer to open the third and the Bulldogs had new life.
The Bulldogs flew around on defense, getting to within 34-33 when Derrick Welsh scored on a put-back.
Athens then had its first lead when Shadik got a steal and transition layup, giving the Bulldogs a 35-34 advantage with 1:08 left in the quarter.
"Athens had great momentum," Gabriel said. "They did a nice job. They didn't quit, they kept coming back. They hit a couple 3s. They got some momentum."
Shadik led Athens with 18 points, making four 3-pointers. He had eight points in the Bulldogs' 16-5 run to take the lead.
The Buckeyes responded quickly. Swope fired a pass to Drew Carter near the basket, who quickly passed to Trent Morrissey.
Morrissey kicked the ball back out to Leighton Loge on the left wing. The junior calmly made a 3-pointer to give N-Y a 37-35 lead.
Swope followed with a steal on the inbounds pass, turning that into a Carter basket to end the quarter.
The Buckeyes had five quick points in the matter of 23 seconds of game action to lead 39-35, and would never trail again.
"I want to give my kids a lot of credit because right at the end of the third quarter, we hit the 3, got the steal, made the layup," Gabriel said. "Got us back up four. We felt like we had it under control."
The Buckeyes eventually pushed that run out to 10 unanswered points, leading 44-35 with 4:51 to play after a Jaydon Abram free throw.
Nelsonville-York would still have to withstand one final Athens run. Shadik scored on a putback, then hit another 3-pointer to pull with 44-40 with 2:31 to play.
It appeared Athens would get closer when Welsh got a steal near mid-court.
Welsh was alone on a breakaway and went for a dunk attempt. The ball popped out of the basket, and the Buckeyes got the rebound.
Athens didn't score the rest of the way, and Nelsonville-York put the game away with free throws.
"Athens did a nice job coming back on us and tonight we battled back and got that win," Gabriel said. "It's a great feeling to come in here and get a win."
Gabriel said the Buckeyes paid special attention to Welsh, Athens' 6-foot-5 senior. Welsh was only able to attempt six shots, finishing with seven points, 12 rebounds, seven blocks and four steals.
"Our emphasis the last couple of days was to try and keep him off the boards," Gabriel said. "If we keep him off the boards we thought we stood a good chance. At the start of the fourth quarter, that was our main emphasis — make sure we had a body on him at all times."
For all the twists and turns of the night, Cozart said the most important stretch was how Athens started the game. The Bulldogs had 11 turnovers in the first quarter, falling behind 11-2 in the first four minutes.
"We can't get down, 10, 12, 15 points in a basketball game," Cozart said. "We have to exert way too much energy to catch back up. We're not very deep and I just think we ran out of gas.
"I thought the third quarter was one of the best quarters we've played the entire season, but like I told the guys in the locker room, until we start games like we played in the third, we're not going to win. We're just not going to win. Not in this league, not in any league. We've got to come out ready to play basketball."
The Buckeyes only used six players on Friday, relying heavily on their starting lineup. Swope had 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists to go with his seven steals. Abram also had 10 points.
Loge was N-Y's leading scorer with 12 points, adding six rebounds, four steals and two assists. Carter had eight points, seven assists and three steals while Morrissey had seven points.
The Buckeyes have close losses to Berne Union and Wellston in the rear-view mirror. Gabriel hopes breaking through for a road win against Athens, the three-time defending TVC-Ohio champions, will propel the team to more victories down the road.
"These kids, they're great," Gabriel said. "They don't quit. We're just a couple shots away from being 5-1 instead of 3-3. Hopefully we can build off this. We've got Meigs on Tuesday night at home. I just hope I get to play with a full hand because we haven't played with a full team yet."
Nelsonville-York 47, Athens 40
Nelsonville-York;15;14;10;8;—;47
ATHENS;11;8;16;5;—;40
NELSONVILLE-YORK 47 (3-3, 1-2 TVC-Ohio)
Drew Carter 3 1-4 8, Jaydon Abram 3 4-6 10, Keagan Swope 4 1-2 10, Trent Morrissey 3 1-3 7, Leighton Loge 3 3-4 12, Landon Inman 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 17 10-19 47; 3-point field goals: 3 (Carter, Swope, Loge 1 apiece)
ATHENS 40 (1-6, 0-2 TVC-Ohio)
Nathan Shadik 7 0-0 18, Landon Wheatley 3 0-0 6, Derrick Welsh 3 1-2 7, Luke Brandes 1 0-0 2, Clay Boeninger 0 0-0 0, Levi Neal 1 0-0 3, Sam Goldsberry 0 0-0 0, Jake Goldsberry 2 0-0 4, Kieran Murphy 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 17 1-2 40; 3-point field goals: 5 (Shadik 4, Neal 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Nelsonville-York 17-47 (.362), 3-point field goals 3-9 (.333); Athens 17-46 (.370), 3-point field goals 5-21 (.238); Free throws — Nelsonville-York 10-19 (.526), Athens 1-2 (.500); Rebounds — Nelsonville-York 27 (Swope 7), Athens 36 (Welsh 12); Assists — Nelsonville-York 12 (Carter 7), Athens 8 (Sam Goldsberry 4); Blocks — Nelsonville-York 0, Athens 8 (Welsh 7); Turnovers — Nelsonville-York 15, Athens 24; Steals — Nelsonville-York 16 (Swope 8), Athens 10 (Welsh 4); Team fouls — Nelsonville-York 9, Athens 15; JV game — Athens 28, Nelsonville-York 17.
