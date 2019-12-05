NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York girls’ basketball team certainly peaked at the right time a season ago.
The Buckeyes got hot late in the year and upset Oak Hill in a sectional championship game, then came a couple possessions away from possibly upsetting a 21-win team in Lynchburg-Clay in the district tournament.
Nelsonville-York only graduates one starter from last season’s 14-11 team, and certainly has the chance to hit the ground running with an experienced group in 2019-20.
Mary-Kate McCulloch was a three-year starter for the Buckeyes, and led the way during their tournament run last season. Tessa Kaaz and Sydney McClelland are the only other seniors lost from last year’s team.
“It’s definitely tough losing a player like Mary-Kate and her leadership last year was unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” said N-Y coach Bobby Cassady, who enters his fourth season as head coach. “And Tessa and Sydney, that was a good senior class too. Those girls really got close and that’s why we were able to make a run. We played a lot better at the end of the year. We’re just trying to become a team right now.”
The Buckeyes have three experienced seniors to lead the way in Haley Hurd, Grace Sinnott and Joscelyn Heller.
All three are three- or four-year varsity players, as Nelsonville-York won’t lack for leadership on or off the court.
“They bring a lot to the table,” Cassady said. “This is one of the strongest senior classes that I’ve had. I came in here when they were freshmen, they’ve been here ever since. Great girls.
“They set the expectation,” Cassady added. “When the freshmen come in, they see the seniors going full go in practice, that sets the tone for then as well. They’ve really welcomed these freshmen, help them get to the right spots on the court. They’re not cutting them down when they do something wrong. They let them know how to do it. Trying to get all of them on the same page.”
Hurd will give the Buckeyes a solid post player and one of the best rebounders in the Tri-Valley Conference.
“Haley really improved a lot last year especially with her leadership,” Cassady said. “That’s carried over to this year.”
Sinnott will continue to thrive in her do-everything role. If you need a key rebound, or a key screen, or a key basket, Sinnott is usually the player who can come through in the clutch.
“Grace is probably one of the hardest working girls and toughest players,” Cassady said. “She boxes out. She just plays tough. She plays hard all the time.”
Heller has seen varsity time since her freshman year, and gives Nelsonville-York a shooter on the perimeter.
“Great attitude,” Cassady said. “Great to be around. She’s been shooting well in the scrimmages.”
Even with Nelsonville-York’s trio of seniors, one of its captains is a sophomore.
Point guard Mackenzie Hurd, along with Sinnott, was voted to that spot.
It’s a well-deserved honor too. Hurd averaged 12.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game as a freshman. She picked up a Division I scholarship offer from Xavier during the offseason.
Cassady said Hurd is one of the most vocal players on the team.
“You don’t normally see that from a sophomore, but she is,” he said. “If you’re doing something wrong, she’ll let you know too. She’ll put you in your place. She holds everyone accountable, myself included. Her shooting has really improved. I think that’s going to help her out a lot on the court. But the things she does off the court and getting everyone in the right spot, getting everyone on the same page is really where she’s stepped up.”
Junior forward Ashleigh Cantrell will round out Nelsonville-York’s starting lineup.
Cantrell was usually the first player off the bench last season, and brings two years of varsity experience to the table.
“She’s a very good role player, plays hard. She keeps everything together,” Cassady said.
The Buckeyes have very few question marks in terms of their starting lineup. The only uncertainty is their depth.
Nelsonville-York only has eight players in the program, and won’t play a JV schedule this season.
Freshmen Alivia Speelman, Cayleigh Dupler and Emma Fields will be first-time varsity players. The group will be looked upon to give the Buckeyes minutes off the bench.
Cassady said going into the season he wasn’t sure who from the group would be the first player into the game.
“It might be a matchup thing,” he said. “Looking forward to who steps up, but between those three freshmen, I think any of them can be the sixth man, seventh man, eighth man. I anticipate that all are going to contribute. Might not be as much early on, but as the season progresses, we’ll need some of them to step up.”
The Buckeyes were a 14-win team a season ago, but had five or six losses that were decided in the final minutes.
Nelsonville-York has high expectations that more of those close games can swing in its favor this season. The Buckeyes have four starters that have at least two years of varsity experience under their belt, and their youngest starter — Mackenzie Hurd — already has a Division I offer under her belt.
Integrating the freshmen into the playing rotation will be a key factor though, as the Buckeyes look to build on last year’s tournament success.
“With the new freshmen, it’s definitely a work in progress,” Cassady said. “But I told the girls, there’s going to be a lot of games where you can win or lose. A lot of games didn’t go our way last year. We lost five or seven games by a possession. I think it’s going to be a lot of the same this year. Hopefully we come out on the better end, but I’ll be thrilled if we make progress like we did last year, play like we did at the end of the year last year.”
