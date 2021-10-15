NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes concluded their regular season with a pair of wins, and now the postseason awaits.
The Buckeyes were 3-0 winners on Wednesday against Alexander and on Thursday against Wellston. Both matches were held inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
The victories allow the Buckeyes to finish the regular season 18-4 overall, and 10-2 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Nelsonville-York finishes alone in second place in the league standings, behind champion Vinton County.
The Buckeyes beat Wellston on Thursday by scores of 25-8, 25-21, 25-13. They honored seniors Mackenzie Hurd, Ryleigh Giffin, Holly Martin and Ciara McKinney before the game.
Hurd led N-Y in kills with 12, adding seven assists, nine digs and six aces.
Giffin led the team with 15 assists, also adding four kills, four digs and eight aces.
Chloe Lehman had eight kills, while Brooklyn Richards had four kills.
McKinney had nine digs and four assists.
The Buckeyes also swept the season series against Alexander with a 25-21, 25-14, 25-7 win on Wednesday.
It marks the first time since 2013 that Nelsonville-York swept the regular season series against the Spartans.
Hurd had 32 kills in the first win over Alexander, a five-set win in Albany. She added 18 kills in the rematch, also collecting nine assists and nine aces. She served up seven aces out of the Buckeyes' final nine points of the match.
Hurd was set up by Giffin, who had 17 assists. She also had three kills and five digs.
Lehman and Richards each had five kills, with Lehman also adding two solo blocks.
McKinney led the defense with 19 digs.
The Buckeyes will open up tournament play on Thursday. Nelsonville-York is a No. 7 seed and will host a Division III sectional final at 6 p.m.
The Buckeyes will face the winner of No. 18 Eastern Brown and No. 31 Lynchburg Clay. Those teams meet on Tuesday in a sectional semifinal.
The Buckeyes will be trying to win a third consecutive sectional title.
