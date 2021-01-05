NELSONVILLE — To say the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes have faced a difficult schedule would be an understatement.
The latest challenge game in the form of the Eastern Warriors, a Division III power out of Brown County.
The Warriors lived up to their record with a 61-19 win over the Buckeyes inside Ben Wager Gymnasium.
Eastern improved to 9-0 with the victory.
N-Y's previous three opponents — Fairland, Trimble and Alexander — all entered with undefeated records.
The Buckeyes fell to 3-7 on the season.
Airah Lavy led Nelsonville-York with eight points. Brooklyn Richards added five points, while Kalina Hernandez added four points. Alivia Speelman tallied two points.
The Buckeyes were shut out in the second quarter, and held to a single point in the fourth. Eastern's lead was 17-9 after one quarter, and 33-9 at halftime. N-Y trailed 48-18 going to the fourth.
Rylee Leonard led Eastern with 16 points, 13 coming in the first half. Mackenzie Gloff added 13 points in the win.
Nelsonville-York will look to get back on track the rest of the week. After traveling to Wellston on Wednesday for a makeup game, the Buckeyes are scheduled to host River Valley on Thursday.
