COAL GROVE — A long road trip didn't stop the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes from continuing their winning streak.
The Buckeyes traveled to Coal Grove on Monday and were 50-31 winners over the Dawson-Bryant Hornets.
The Buckeyes have won six games in a row and improve to 8-1 on the season.
It was also a measure of revenge for Nelsonville-York, which lost on its home court to the Hornets (7-3) a season ago.
Mackenzie Hurd led Nelsonville-York with 18 points in the win, making six 2-point field goals and a 3-pointer. She had six first-quarter points as N-Y took an early 15-9 lead.
The Buckeyes continued to lead 28-19 at halftime, and 42-28 going to the fourth quarter. Nelsonville-York only allowed three points in the final quarter.
Grace Sinnott also scored in double figures for the Buckeyes, finishing with 12 points. Haley Hurd added seven points, while Joscelyn Heller and Alivia Speelman each scored five points. Ashleigh Cantrell chipped in four points.
Addi Dillow led the Hornets with 16 points, while Kaleigh Murphy added 11 points.
Nelsonville-York will travel to Trimble on Saturday for a non-league game at 11:15 a.m.
