NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes continued their volleyball winning streak.
The Buckeyes were 3-0 winners over River Valley on Tuesday. They were triumphant by scores of 25-11, 25-19, 25-5 inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
Nelsonville-York improves to 7-2, winning for the fifth time in a row. The Buckeyes are also 3-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Mackenzie Hurd led the offense with 17 kills and 14 assists, adding three aces and four digs.
Ryleigh Giffin also finished with 16 assists, adding nine kills, nine digs and an impressive eight aces.
Chloe Lehman complemented Hurd and Giffin by adding six kills to go with a block.
Kyleigh Warren also had three kills for Nelsonville-York.
Lyndsey Spencer continued to lead the defense with 11 digs.
The Buckeyes return to the court on Saturday, taking on the Ironton Tigers. The JV game will begin at noon inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
