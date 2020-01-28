Nelsonville-York coach Bobby Cassady said the halftime message wasn't any different than what was being said in the first half.
But the Buckeyes were able to follow through with the offensive execution in the second half, denying the Athens Bulldogs any chance of an upset.
Nelsonville-York figured out Athens' zone defense, leading to a 63-44 victory over the Bulldogs inside McAfee Gymnasium on Monday.
The short-handed Bulldogs employed a 2-3 zone defensive look in the first half, and the results were positive.
Nelsonville-York led just 25-19 at halftime, and had misfired on 12 of 14 3-point attempts. Nearly half of the Buckeyes' first-half shot attempts came beyond the arc.
The strategy quickly changed in the third quarter, as Nelsonville-York (14-3, 7-1 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) successfully worked the basketball inside.
All six of the Buckeye's third-quarter field goals came on assists around the basket.
"That's nothing that we didn't stress in the first half," Cassady said. "I think we just got in their heads about it a little more at halftime."
Haley Hurd eventually benefitted the most from Nelsonville-York's concentration to get the ball inside. The senior posted a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds. She made 9 of 14 field goal attempts.
"She's been playing phenomenal basketball for the last six or seven games," Cassady said. "We needed that, big time. That might have been her career high. She's been playing really well. Against the zone, we always tell them that 50 percent of our offense better be on offensive rebounds. She did a good job of cleaning things up."
Hurd did a lot of her damage on the offensive boards, something Athens coach Seth Matheny was worried about.
"You hope that by running that zone, running a 2-3, some variation of it, you hope to keep three bodies in the paint," Matheny said. "We just didn't do a good job of rotating down, covering up on the back side on a lot of those. That's where I felt like she just killed us."
Matheny admitted that he's not a coach who usually runs zone defensives, as Athens has played man-to-man defense essentially all season.
The Bulldogs were forced to play without Harper Bennett on Monday, who was out due to sickness. The sophomore is Athens' best on-ball defender, so without her Matheny decided to try out a different look.
"I'd love to say it was nothing but good coaching and good coaching decisions," Matheny said, with a laugh, about the defensive decision. "We were a little short handed tonight. Wanted to try some different things, honestly. Felt like they're such a tough team to match up with man to man, felt like that gave us the best opportunity to compete."
The Bulldogs (3-14, 3-6 TVC-Ohio) certainly competed against the first-place Buckeyes.
Athens never led in the game, but trailed just 16-15 after Laura Manderick's three-point play in the second quarter.
The Buckeyes, who had to play for a stretch with point guard Mackenzie Hurd on the bench with two fouls, struggled to find an offensive rhythm early in the contest.
But in a sign of things to come, Mackenzie Hurd picked up two assists late in the first half on baskets to her older sister, Haley.
The trend continued in the second half. Grace Sinnott's assist started the third-quarter action on Ashleigh Cantrell's bucket.
Cantrell then got her own assist when she got a pass to Haley Hurd in the lane.
When Mackenzie Hurd set up Cantrell with another basket in the paint, Nelsonville-York was enjoying a 33-20 lead less than three minutes into the second half.
The lead grew to 43-29 after Sinnott set up Mackenzie Hurd's 3-pointer from the top of the key.
Nelsonville-York finished with 14 assists in the win, led by Sinnott's five, Mackenzie Hurd's four and Joscelyn Heller's three. The Buckeyes had 10 consecutive field goals that featured assists from the end of the second quarter to the beginning of the fourth. The final two were credited to Heller, the last leading to Sinnott's three-point play, and a 48-33 lead.
The Bulldogs were able to creep to within 49-40 after Mindi Gregory's 3-pointer, but Mackenzie Hurd took the game over from there.
The sophomore scored six points in a row to reestablish a 55-42 advantage. On one play, she jumped in the air to snag a steal, then quickly drove the other way for a coast-to-coast lay-in as the Buckeyes ended the game on a 14-4 run for their 10th win in a row in the series against Athens.
Mackenzie Hurd finished with 14 points and five steals to go with her four assists.
Sinnott filled nearly every category with 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Buckeyes. Cantrell added seven points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists, while Heller added five points and Alivia Speelman six points.
Manderick led Athens with 18 points and two blocked shots. The senior competed against Nelsonville-York for the final time, and certainly made an impression on Cassady.
"Laura is a really good player," Cassady said. "She just makes shots and you're like 'how did she just do that?' Hate to see her go because I really liked competing against her. I think she's a really good player and a good person."
The Bulldogs will travel to Alexander on Thursday in another TVC-Ohio game.
Athens put forth a solid effort against the Buckeyes, continuing a recent trend. The Bulldogs were also close in recent road losses to McClain and Adena, as Matheny noted Athens continues to play hard down the stretch.
"We sat in the locker room (at Adena on Saturday) and talked to the girls, I understand things haven't went the way that we intended this year, but I thanked them because it's never been a doubt of how hard they've been playing," Matheny said. "Unfortunately things just haven't worked out in our favor.
"It's been a tough season, but I told them we have several games left that we can come out and battle and show them we're still hanging around."
The Buckeyes now set their sites on a first-place showdown, as the Vinton County Vikings will travel to Ben Wagner Gymnasium on Thursday.
Nelsonville-York stunned the Vikings in McArthur, ending Vinton County's 30-game TVC-Ohio winning streak with a one-point victory.
The winner of Thursday's showdown will be alone in first place heading down the home stretch of the season. It's an opportunity for the Buckeyes to play in one of the biggest games in the area, but Cassady said N-Y needs to get quality time on the practice court first.
"We've got to get in and have some good practices," he said. "I think we've kind of been in a funk with that Thursday game (against River Valley) being canceled. We took a couple days off, and a couple girls were sick. Hopefully we can get everyone healthy and get a good, solid focus on two days of practice, come out and hopefully play well on Thursday."
Nelsonville-York 63, Athens 44
Nelsonville-York;12;13;18;21;—;63
Athens;7;12;12;13;—;44
NELSONVILLE-YORK 63 (14-4, 7-1 TVC-Ohio)
Ashleigh Cantrell 2 3-4 7, Joscelyn Heller 1 0-0 5, Grace Sinnott 4 2-5 10, Mackenzie Hurd 4 4-4 14, Haley Hurd 9 3-4 21, Alivia Speelman 3 0-0 6, Cayleigh Dupler 0 0-0 0, Emma Fields 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 24 12-17 63; 3-point field goals: 3 (Mackenzie Hurd 2, Heller 1)
ATHENS 44 (3-14, 3-6 TVC-Ohio)
Laura Manderick 6 5-7 18, Mindi Gregory 2 0-0 5, Kesi Federspiel 3 0-0 6, Emmarald Jean-Francois 1 0-0 2, Kianna Benton 2 2-3 7, Emily Zuber 2 0-2 4, Bailey Cordray-Davis 1 0-0 2, Annika Benton 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 17 7-12 44; 3-point field goals: 3 (Manderick, Gregory, Kianna Benton 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Nelsonville-York 24-63 (.381), 3-point field goals 3-20 (.150); Athens 17-48 (.354), 3-point field goals 3-16 (.188); Free throws — Nelsonville-York 12-17 (.706), Athens 7-12 (.583); Rebounds — Nelsonville-York 42 (Haley Hurd 13), Athens 31 (Zuber 5); Assists — Nelsonville-York 14 (Sinnott 5), Athens 5 (Federspiel 2); Blocks — Nelsonville-York 1, Athens 4 (Manderick, Zuber 2 apiece); Turnovers — Nelsonville-York 8, Athens 18; Steals — Nelsonville-York 12 (Mackenzie Hurd 5), Athens 3 (Cordray-Davis 2); Team fouls — Nelsonville-York 10, Athens 16
