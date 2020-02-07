NELSONVILLE — In a defensive battle, it didn't take much of an offensive run to make the difference in the game.
The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes were able to find that surge late in the third quarter, and it led to another victory.
Nelsonville-York locked down the Alexander Spartans on Thursday, taking a 42-35 victory inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
The Buckeyes held Alexander to only 14 second-half points, including only four in the final quarter.
N-Y's 17th victory of the season also ended a four-game losing streak against Alexander. The Buckeyes lost a 48-45 heartbreaker in Albany back on December 5th.
"It feels really good, especially with how well the team's working right now," Nelsonville-York senior Joscelyn Heller said. "We just have really good team chemistry and I'm excited because hopefully it will carry over to the tournament. But it feels really good to beat Alexander, finally."
The victory also clinched no worse than a second-place finish in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division for the Buckeyes.
Vinton County won the league title outright with a 70-17 win over Wellston Thursday.
Nelsonville-York (17-4 overall) improves to 9-2 in the TVC-Ohio, with a makeup game with River Valley on Saturday. Alexander (14-8 overall) finishes league play at 9-3.
"Just thought it was a total team effort," N-Y coach Bobby Cassady said. "I thought the girls were really focused tonight. It was a great win for us going into the tournament. It was good to face a quality opponent like Alexander. Wish them the best going forward."
The course of the game changed late in the third quarter, when Nelsonville-York landed its decisive run.
Alexander appeared to be pushing ahead, leading 30-26 after Jadyn Mace scored on a drive to the basket.
The Buckeyes closed the quarter on a 9-1 run, starting when Alivia Speelman passed out to Mackenzie Hurd at the top of the key.
The sophomore swished the 3, cutting Alexander's lead to a single point, 30-29.
Speelman's put-back basket allowed Nelsonville-York to lead 31-30.
The Spartans would tie the game at 31-31 after a Marlee Grinstead free throw, but Hurd had another long range shot in her.
She squared up from close to the same spot on the court straight away from the basket — only this time Haley Hurd had the assist. Her second 3 gave the Buckeyes the 34-31 advantage, and they would later add another point on Haley Hurd's free throw with 5.0 seconds left in the frame.
"Good job by us because we kind of had them scrambling," Cassady said. "Good ball movement. Making the extra pass and finding Mackenzie and good job by Mackenzie knocking down a couple 3s for us. Those were definitely huge."
It turned out to be the sequence of the game, as the Spartans never put their own run together to counter the Buckeyes.
Alexander did get to within 35-34 with 4:21 left on a Grinstead basket, but it would prove to be its only made shot of the quarter.
Speelman made three out of four free throws to eventually push the lead to 38-35.
The Spartans were struggling to score, and Grace Sinnott would help end their comeback hopes with one rebound.
Alexander had coaxed a missed shot out of the Buckeyes, but Sinnott was able to chase down the offensive rebound.
The hustle play would eventually lead to Heller splitting a pair of free throws with 1:16 left.
That gave Nelsonville-York a 39-35 lead, and the two-possession cushion was huge on this night.
Sinnott had just two points, but added eight rebounds as well as playing important defense on Alexander's leading scorer in Grinstead.
"I don't think a lot of coaches probably have her with an in-depth scouting report, but she is a major reason why this team has 17 wins," Cassady said of Sinnott. "She just does all the little things that you don't necessarily see on the scoreboard, but she's definitely a key player for us."
The Spartans were held without a point for the final 2 minutes and 49 seconds. A turnover with 53.5 scones left gave the ball back to the Buckeyes. Heller made another free throw with 36.1 seconds left for a 40-35 edge, and Mackenzie Hurd would add the final two points from the line as N-Y salted the win away.
Heller led the Buckeyes with 15 points, making a pair of 3-pointers.
"We worked really hard, hustling," Heller said. "If we keep moving forward, I think we can take momentum into the tournament and do good."
Mackenzie Hurd added 11 points, eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and a blocked shot. Speelman just missed a double-double off the bench, providing nine points, nine rebounds and two assists.
Grinstead led Alexander with 19 points, with 15 coming in the first half. She also had 10 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist.
Grinstead was the only Spartan in double figures. Alexander shot 36.0 percent (9 of 25) in the first half, but just 20.9 percent (5 of 24) in the second half. The Spartans missed 11 of their 12 fourth-quarter attempts.
"We obviously talked a little bit about her at halftime," Cassady said of Grinstead. "Grace did a phenomenal job and she's a phenomenal defender, phenomenal competitor. Love the way she plays. It wasn't just her though. It was a total team effort. She's getting screened and girls are helping her out, talking to her. Everyone's team rebounding."
The Spartans will have to turn the page quickly, as their postseason begins on Monday. They take on Portsmouth in a Division III sectional semifinal at Jackson at 5 p.m.
The Buckeyes will conclude their regular season against River Valley at home on Saturday at 2 p.m., with Senior Night festivities starting at 1:30 p.m.
It's a chance for Nelsonville-York to go for an 18th win and continue one of the best seasons in program history. The school record for regular season wins is 19, and overall wins 21, set in 2015.
"Just nice to get a win going into the tournament, knowing what we're capable of," Cassady said.
Nelsonville-York 42, Alexander 35
Alexander;9;12;10;4;—;35
Nelsonville-York;9;12;14;7;—;42
ALEXANDER 35 (14-8, 9-3 TVC-Ohio)
Jadyn Mace 1 1-2 3, Taylor Meadows 3 0-0 7, Erin Scurlock 3 0-0 6, Kara Meeks 0 0-0 0, Marlee Grinstead 7 5-8 19, Hope Richardson 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 14 6-10 35; 3-point field goals: 1 (Meadows 1)
NELSONVILLE-YORK 42 (17-4, 9-2 TVC-Ohio)
Ashleigh Cantrell 0 0-0 0, Joscelyn Heller 5 3-6 15, Grace Sinnott 1 0-2 2, Mackenzie Hurd 3 3-8 11, Haley Hurd 2 1-2 4, Alivia Speelman 3 3-4 9; TOTALS 14 10-22 42; 3-point field goals: 4 (Heller, Mackenzie Hurd 2 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Alexander 14-49 (.286), 3-point field goals 1-12 (.083); Nelsonville-York 14-48 (.292), 3-point field goals 4-12 (.333); Free throws — Alexander 6-10 (.600), Nelsonville-York 10-22 (.455); Rebounds — Alexander 35 (Grinstead 10), Nelsonville-York 44 (Speelman 9); Assists — Alexander 5 (Meeks 4), Nelsonville-York 10 (Mackenzie Hurd 3); Blocks — Alexander 5 (Grinstead 3), Nelsonville-York 1 (Mackenzie Hurd 1); Turnovers — Alexander 13, Nelsonville-York 13; Steals — Alexander 7 (Meadows, Grinstead 2 apiece), Nelsonville-York 7 (Mackenzie Hurd 4); Team fouls — Alexander 20, Nelsonville-York 13
