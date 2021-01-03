NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes hosted girls and boys basketball games inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium on Saturday.
The day began with the boys hosting the Portsmouth Trojans, a game won by Portsmouth 67-56.
The girls played in the evening against Fairland, with the Dragons earning a 45-29 win over the Buckeyes.
Portsmouth 67, Nelsonville-York 56
Saturday's boys' non-league game was tight for three quarters before Portsmouth pulled away for the win.
Nelsonville-York trailed 18-15 after one quarter, before forcing a 26-26 halftime tie. The Buckeyes trailed just 43-40 going to the fourth before Portsmouth won the final quarter 24-16.
Nelsonville-York falls to 3-7 overall, while Portsmouth improves to 3-2.
Drew Carter led the Buckeyes with a 21-point game. The junior made 6 of 9 2-point attempts, and 3 of 5 3-point tries.
Trevor Morrissey and Trent Morrissey followed, with Trevor scoring 13 points and Trent 12 points.
Joe Tome tallied four points, while Keagan Swope and Braydin McKee each scored two points.
Doriyonne Bryant led Portsmouth with 22 points, making 11 2-point field goals. He scored 12 points in the fourth quarter. Miles Shipp followed with 19 points, while Chris Duff added 11 points.
Nelsonville-York's next game is at Meigs on Tuesday.
Fairland 45, Nelsonville-York 29
Fairland's defense proved difficult to score against in Nelsonville-York's non-league girls game on Saturday.
The Buckeyes trailed 16-7 after one quarter, 25-14 at halftime and 33-22 after three quarters as the Dragons slowly built a lead.
Airah Lavy was N-Y's leading scorer with 14 points, hitting a trio of 3-point field goals. Ashleigh Cantrell added seven points, while Brooklyn Richards scored four points. Alivia Speelman and Kalina Hernandez each scored two points.
Tomi Hinkle led Fairland (5-0) with 15 points, while Bree Allen scored seven points. Seven different Dragons scored in the game.
Nelsonville-York falls to 3-6. After hosting Eastern Brown on Monday, the Buckeyes travel to Wellston on Wednesday for a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division makeup game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.