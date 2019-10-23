WAVERLY — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes certainly made strides during the 2019 season.
Nelsonville-York, under first-year head coach Wayne Dicken, was able to win a sectional title for the first time since 2016.
The Buckeyes' made their return to the district tournament on Tuesday, and got an up close look at what it takes to advance further.
The No. 4 seed Buckeyes lost 3-1 to No. 1 Adena, 25-17, 23-25, 25-15, 25-14, in the Division III district semifinals, played at Waverly High School.
The Warriors (17-7) are one of the most consistent programs in the southeast Ohio, as district tournament appearances and district titles are common occurrences.
Dicken said the Buckeyes will take notes on what it takes to improve next season, after losing to the Warriors.
"Now we know what level we need to rise to to take the next step next season," he said. "That's what we were telling those underclassmen in there. Adena's where it's at. Adena, Wheelersburg, those are the teams we have to rise up to. We saw what we need to get to. We're going to work for that in the offseason."
The Buckeyes closed the season at 15-10 overall, as they were 8-4 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Nelsonville-York will say goodbyes to regulars in the lineup like hitters Haley Hurd and Brittlyn Call, libero Grace Sinnott and defensive specialist Joscelyn Heller. Those four are multi-year starters and will leave big shoes to fill.
However, the Buckeyes still have the potential to return a strong lineup, led by sophomore Mackenzie Hurd. She finished with a team-high 16 kills against Adena.
Ryleigh Giffin, another sophomore outside hitter, also added 10 kills. Junior setter Madison Booth had 33 assists, and will be set to return for a final year running the offense.
"We have a great nucleus coming back," Dicken said. "We have a good set of juniors stepping up to seniors. Both of our outside hitters with Ryleigh Giffin and Mackenzie Hurd are coming back."
The Buckeyes were able to play with Adena on Tuesday. They led the opening set 11-10 before falling behind, but rallied for a second-set win.
Nelsonville-York was able to shake off some adversity in that second set. It led 17-14 after a Haley Hurd kill, only to see Adena run off four straight points.
The Buckeyes continued to trail 20-18 after Ellie Harper's ace.
N-Y didn't crumble though, rallying back to lead 23-21 after Call's kill.
When Adena tied the set at 23-23, N-Y had the answer. Mackenzie Hurd's kill gave the Buckeyes a 24-23 lead, and the Warriors made an attack error on a kill attempt.
Nelsonville-York had secured the win, and evened the match at 1-1.
"That comes from experience," Dicken said. "Our seniors and our upperclassmen really stepped up there, provided us with the confidence we needed to get those last couple of points because it got tight there for a second."
The Buckeyes weren't able to build off of that momentum, however. Adena was unfazed, as it jumped ahead 8-0 and 10-1 in the third set.
Nelsonville-York kept fighting — getting to within 11-7 at one point — but Adena would lead 21-11 on the way to the third-set win.
It continued a trend for the Buckeyes of falling behind early in sets. They've had dramatic comebacks throughout the season, but a team the caliber of Adena wasn't about to give the big lead away.
"We kind of dig ourselves in holes and then fortunately for the most part we've been able to dig ourselves out of them," Dicken said. "Tonight, against a team like Adena, that's hard to do. We knew we couldn't start down 8-0 against them."
The Buckeyes were the team to surge ahead in the fourth set, leading 4-1 after back-to-back Mackenzie Hurd kills. They still led 8-5 after a Giffin kill.
Adena settled in though, going on a 19-1 run to stop any hope Nelsonville-York had of seeing a fifth set.
The Warriors started that run with 13 straight points to lead 18-8. Dicken used both of his timeouts during the run, but to no avail.
Giffin's kill stopped the surge, but Adena then scored the next six points to lead 24-9.
The Buckeyes continued to fight until the end. Call's kill allowed N-Y to gain the serve back, and Madison Deeter followed with a pair of aces. Giffin had a kill, then an Adena attack error gave Nelsonville-York a run of five straight points. It was enough to cause veteran Adena coach Laura Smith to use a timeout.
Adena then ended the match with Makenna Lovely's kill, advancing to the district finals.
Harper led Adena with 19 kills, while Lovely followed with 15 kills. Jenna Martin added eight kills, while Makaela Lovely and Ari DaRif each had 22 assists.
Adena will face Zane Trace on Saturday at 4 p.m. in a district final.
Haley Hurd added eight kills for Nelsonville-York, while Call had five kills.
The Buckeyes will miss their seniors, but Dicken still feels like plenty of talent is returning and the goal will be to learn from Tuesday and try to advance further in the brackets next season.
"We've got some holes to fill obviously from this senior class with all of them," Dicken said. "It's going to be hard to replace them, but we have girls that are ready to step into action and we're going to work hard, starting in spring, and we're going to come back next year, hopefully stronger than ever."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.