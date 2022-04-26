The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes gained a measure of revenge on Monday.
Ryleigh Giffin pitched N-Y to a 2-1 win at Athens High School.
The win allowed the Buckeyes to gain a season split with the Bulldogs, after Athens won in N-Y 11-0 on April 15.
Giffin pitched all seven innings, scattering three hits. She struck out four and walked one.
The Buckeyes had eight hits, with Emmie Fowler getting two singles and an RBI. Giffin and Brooklyn Richards each hit doubles, while Trinity Shockey had a single and RBI. Abby Riffle, Brooklyn Gerity and Hayleigh Gautier each hit singles.
Athens led 1-0 in the second thanks to Kendra Hammonds' walk, eventually scoring on Olivia Kaiser's single.
The Buckeyes tied the game at 1-1 in the third. Giffin smacked a one-out double to deep left-center, later scoring on Fowler's single.
Nelsonville-York went ahead for good in the top of the fourth. Richards led off with a double, advancing to third on Emma Fields' sacrifice bunt. Shockey hit a ground ball to second base, scoring Richards for the 2-1 lead.
Giffin made the lead stand up from there. Athens got the lead-off runner aboard in the bottom of the seventh, but Giffin retired the next three batters for the win.
N-Y raised its record to 11-6 overall and 5-4 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division. The previous record for wins in a season for N-Y softball was eight, as the Buckeyes have soared past that number.
Kaiser had two hits for Athens, while Hammonds had one. Ashleigh James pitched all seven innings, walking two and striking out two.
