NELSONVILLE — The Trimble Tomcats certainly got the attention of the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes during a December meeting Glouster.
Trimble won that game by 18 points, its first win over its county rivals since January of 2011.
"Anytime you lose by 20 points, you want to come back and play better," Nelsonville-York coach Bobby Cassady said.
The Buckeyes certainly responded to the challenge, holding off the Tomcats in the closing seconds of the rematch for a thriller 51-49 victory on Saturday inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
Trimble's Emily Young had a good look at a 3-pointer as time expired. The shot missed, denying Trimble a shot at a season sweep and giving the Buckeyes some redemption.
"Honestly, that's one that could have went either way," Cassady said. "Good ball team, Trimble. Our girls really fought hard. I'm proud of their effort."
It was the second loss in a row overall for the Tomcats (11-4), who dropped another close game at Federal Hocking last Thursday.
"We played hard the last five minutes," Trimble coach Joe Richards said. "I don't think we played very hard before that, and that's what we just talked about. I think the last two games we've had these little runs where it got us back in the game, but we need to make those runs for 32 minutes."
Saturday's game had a frantic push to the finish line that had players on both sides laying out to make the big play.
Nelsonville-York (12-3) led 45-39 with 2:15 remaining after Grace Sinnott found Haley Hurd open in the lane.
Jayne Six made a pair of free throws to pull Trimble within 45-41, then Young scored on a drive to cut N-Y's lead to two points.
Young was a major reason the Tomcats' made their final push. Her 3-pointer, on a pass out from the post from Six, cut N-Y's lead to 47-46 with 1:20 left.
The Buckeyes' Mackenzie Hurd answered with two free throws to again push the lead to three points, 49-46, with 55.7 seconds left.
Young delivered another clutch shot, her right-wing 3 tying the game at 49-49 with 40 seconds left.
Young had 15 points in the game, 10 coming in the fourth.
"We told her in the fourth quarter, we need you to score," Richards said.
The Buckeyes would answer. Joscelyn Heller missed a shot on a drive to the basket, but Haley Hurd was able to collect the offensive rebound. She completed the put-back, giving Nelsonville-York a 51-49 lead with 16.0 seconds remaining.
Haley Hurd had a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds as she battled in the post against Six. Hurd was a big reason for the turnaround from the first meeting, as she was held scoreless in the last month's loss to Trimble.
"She's really stepped up," Cassady said. "Obviously, she had a tough matchup today (against Trimble's Jayne Six) but she didn't back down. She had a good game."
The Tomcats' final chance would come on an inbounds play under their basket with 6.8 seconds remaining.
The Tomcats got the ball to Six up on the right wing, and Young took the handoff as she attempted to curl back toward the basket.
Sinnott was able to disrupt the play though, knocking the ball from Young's hands.
The basketball went to Trimble's Briana Orsborne, who alertly got it back to Young who suddenly found herself open, almost in the same spot of her last successful 3-pointer.
The sophomore put up the shot as everyone in Ben Wagner held their breath.
The shot hit off the side of the rim, allowing Nelsonville-York to run off the court with the victory.
Richards said the Tomcats were looking for Young to be able to get a shot closer to the basket, but that they couldn't argue with the look they got.
"After everything that happened, oh my gosh, we got a good look," Richards said. "Obviously, she makes it we win. We'll take that look every time. Obviously, we wanted something closer to the basket like it was planned, but we got a good look. We can't argue that."
Cassady said it was a situation the Buckeyes have been in before, and their defense has usually come through.
"That's the third time this season that it's come down to a baseline out-of-bounds play for us and I've said all year that I really love watching them defend baseline out-of-bounds," he said. "I think they do a really good job."
Afterwards, Richards lamented the missed opportunities that allowed the game to slip away for Trimble. Not only did Haley Hurd's basket come off an offensive rebound, but Mackenzie Hurd's final two free throws came after she chased down an offensive rebound on a missed free throw.
"Offensive rebounds killed us," he said. "We give that rebound up and the next possession we go down and give them a second chance again. We get that rebound, we're calling timeout and playing for the last shot."
Six led Trimble with 20 points on 5 of 10 shooting, 15 rebounds, four blocks and three assists.
Mackenzie Hurd led N-Y with 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot. Sinnott had seven points and Heller had nine points, three steals and five assists.
The effort given by both teams could be summed up by Heller's ultimate hustle play in the fourth quarter. She poked a pass away around half court and chased after the basketball. The senior dove for the ball to beat a Tomcat, then alertly passed the ball while laying on the court to Mackenzie Hurd for a layup.
The play allowed Nelsonville-York to lead 43-38 with 2:43 to play.
"It's a fun play to watch, especially on my end," Cassady said. "The effort on that play for Jos to dive, Mack for the heads up to follow the play and call it out and Jos to find her for the layup was pretty sweet."
It was the kind of play that allowed Nelsonville-York to turn around December's 18-point defeat into Saturday's heart-pounding victory.
"I thought we really responded well," Cassady said. "We watched the Trimble game film. We've improved since then. It wasn't obvious during the game last time, but after watching film it was obvious what we needed to fix and the girls have done a really good job of working hard, listening to me. They're very coachable."
Nelsonville-York 51, Trimble 49
Trimble;11;7;9;22;—;49
Nelsonville-York;8;16;9;18;—;51
TRIMBLE 49 (11-4)
Laikyn Imler 3 1-1 7, Riley Campbell 1 0-0 2, Briana Orsborne 1 0-3 2, Emily Young 6 1-2 15, Jayne Six 5 10-13 20, Sophia Ives 0 0-0 0, Emily Calentine 1 0-0 3; TOTALS 17 12-19 49; 3-point field goals: 3 (Young 2, Calentine 1)
NELSONVILLE-YORK 51 (12-3)
Ashleigh Cantrell 1 0-2 2, Joscelyn Heller 3 2-2 9, Grace Sinnott 2 3-5 7, Mackenzie Hurd 6 3-4 17, Haley Hurd 5 2-2 12, Alivia Speelman 2 0-0 4, Cayleigh Dupler 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 19 10-15 51; 3-point field goals: 3 (Mackenzie Hurd 2, Heller 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Trimble 17-40 (.425), 3-point field goals 3-11 (.273); Nelsonville-York 19-54 (.352), 3-point field goals 3-12 (.250); Free throws — Trimble 12-19 (.632), Nelsonville-York 10-15 (.667); Rebounds — Trimble 31 (Six 15), Nelsonville-York 35 (Haley Hurd 12); Assists — Trimble 7 (Six 3), Nelsonville-York 13 (Heller 5); Blocks — Trimble 5 (Six 4), Nelsonville-York 2; Turnovers — Trimble 17, Nelsonville-York 10; Team fouls — Trimble 14, Nelsonville-York 11
