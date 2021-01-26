NELSONVILLE — Nelsonville-York's season hasn't gone the way the Buckeyes planned it to back when practices started in late October.
However, there is still time for the Buckeyes to put together a strong finish and N-Y coach Bobby Cassady hopes they took the first step in that direction on Monday.
The Buckeyes were 53-37 winners over the Athens Bulldogs inside of Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
The win moves Nelsonville-York to 5-13 overall, ending a six-game losing streak.
"Pleased to get a win," Cassady said. "We've had a rough year."
The Buckeyes (3-6 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) had scoring from six different players against Athens (2-15, 1-8 TVC-Ohio) including three in double figures.
Freshman point guard Airah Lavy led the way with 18 points, five rebounds and three steals.
Cassady envisioned Lavy being the running mate for junior point guard Mackenzie Hurd during her first season of varsity basketball.
Hurd suffered a season-ending knee injury in the second game of the season, forcing Lavy to take on the full responsibility of running the offense.
"It's definitely been a learning year for her," Cassady said. "I think in the past she's used to having the ball in her hands a lot and used to being able to take over a game. But at this level, you need your teammates. We need her to take over at times, but at other times we need her to get everyone in the right spots and make sure we're running the offense and doing the little things.
"It's been a challenging year for her and a learning year, but I think she's improved tremendously."
Alivia Speelman added 12 points, five rebounds and three assists for N-Y. Cayleigh Dupler just missed a double-double, coming off the bench to score 10 points and grab eight rebounds.
Dupler is also coming off an outing against Trimble where the sophomore scored eight points.
"I thought Cayleigh played great today," Cassady said. "Liked seeing her take that charge at the end too. I thought she was one of our better defenders and that's one of the most important things for me, is the defense."
The Buckeyes also received seven points and 10 rebounds from sophomore Brooklyn Richards, and four points, five rebounds, five steals, four assists and two blocks from senior Ashleigh Cantrell.
The Bulldogs were led by Emily Zuber, as the 5-foot-11 sophomore had her first career varsity double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. She also handed out a pair of assists.
"She was getting those easy looks and rebounds, and getting those put backs," Athens coach Phil Koska said. "We're still working with her. She's still young and she's learning."
The Bulldogs never led on Monday, but did use an 8-0 run to force a 19-19 tie late in the second quarter. Zuber scored four straight points, then found Bailey Cordray-Davis open for a layup.
The run forced Cassady to call a pair of timeouts in 29 seconds of game time.
"We were just trying to slow the game down and keep it in our favor," Koska said. "When we slow down, we have a pretty decent chance of having things roll in our favor. Just have to keep ourselves slowed down, stay under control and play smart basketball."
The Buckeyes had an answer after Cassady's second timeout. Cantrell assisted on Lavy's shot inside, then Lavy followed with a jumper for a 23-19 edge.
Dupler ended the half by burying a right-wing 3-pointer, allowing Nelsonville-York to take a 26-19 lead into halftime.
Nelsonville-York carried the run over into the third quarter, leading 37-21 after another Dupler 3-pointer.
Overall, it was a 20-3 surge that allowed the Buckeyes to lead 39-22 after Richards' layup with 2:33 left in the third.
"We had a good spurt there," Cassady said. "Defensively, in that third quarter I thought we played really well. I thought that was the difference in the game, that third quarter."
Turnovers played a factor in the game, as the Buckeyes finished with only nine. Athens had 25, 17 coming in the second half.
It led to the Buckeyes attempting 64 shots from the field, compared to 46 for the Bulldogs.
"We were struggling offensively with that (Athens) zone," Cassady said. "I told them, the No. 1 thing we can do is get a stop on defense, get out and run. I thought for the most part we stepped up. Airah did a good job on (Athens junior Kesi) Federspiel. Everyone else did a good job helping her."
Athens would use a 9-0 run to trail 39-31 after consecutive Zuber buckets to open the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs never got closer than eight points, however, and the Buckeyes went ahead 48-34 with 3:06 left on a Lavy jumper.
Harper Bennett had an active game for Athens with three points, 10 rebounds, three steals, three assists and a blocked shot. Haylie Mills added four points, six rebounds and two blocks, while Federspiel chipped in five points and four rebounds.
Athens returns to the court on Thursday with a home game against River Valley.
The Buckeyes will travel to Meigs on Thursday for a TVC-Ohio rematch. Nelsonville-York lost to the Marauders 42-32 on Dec. 17.
Monday's win allowed Nelsonville-York to sweep the season series against the Bulldogs for the sixth straight season, as the Buckeyes have won 12 in a row against their county rivals.
It also helped N-Y end a stretch of 11 losses in 12 games since beating Athens in December. The Buckeyes have played tough competition — their last four losses have come against Southeast Ohio powers Trimble, Vinton County, Warren and Alexander.
After Meigs, the Buckeyes are also scheduled to play River Valley, Wellston and Jackson to close the regular season.
Nelsonville-York won 19 games a season ago, but graduated three senior starters then lost Hurd from the lineup after two games this season.
It's led to the Buckeyes becoming very young. Cantrell is Nelsonville-York's only upperclassmen, as three sophomores and three freshmen filled out the rest of Monday's rotation against Athens.
It's not how the Buckeyes pictured the season going — as Hurd would have given them one of the most experienced juniors in the area leading the way — but there is still time remaining for a strong finish that could lead to better days ahead.
"This team has played really good competition," Cassady said. "I think we've played well the last three games against that competition. We just didn't have enough. Tonight, we were in a game that we can compete and when we play like that, we can win. I think we can do that the last four games of the season and hopefully get some momentum and carry that to the tournament. That's what we're hoping."
Nelsonville-York 53, Athens 37
Athens;7;12;8;10;—;37
Nelsonville-York;14;12;13;14;—;53
ATHENS 37 (2-15, 1-8 TVC-Ohio)
Bailey Cordray-Davis 1 1-2 3, Emily Zuber 6 3-6 15, Kesi Federspiel 2 0-0 5, Kianna Benton 2 0-0 4, Haylie Mills 1 2-2 4, Harper Bennett 1 1-2 3, Annika Benton 0 3-4 3, Annie Moulton 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 13 10-16 37; 3-point field goals: 1 (Federspiel 1)
NELSONVILLE-YORK 53 (5-13, 3-6 TVC-Ohio)
Ashleigh Cantrell 1 2-4 4, Kalina Hernandez 0 2-2 2, Brooklyn Richards 3 1-3 7, Alivia Speelman 5 1-1 12, Airah Lavy 7 2-4 18, Cayleigh Dupler 3 2-2 10, Kyleigh McWilliams 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 19 10-16 53; 3-point field goals: 5 (Lavy, Dupler 2 apiece, Speelman 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Athens 13-46 (.283), 3-point field goals 1-12 (.083); Nelsonville-York 19-64 (.297), 3-point field goals 5-24 (.208); Free throws — Athens 10-16 (.625), Nelsonville-York 10-16 (.625); Rebounds — Athens 47 (Zuber 11), Nelsonville-York 35 (Richards 10); Assists — Athens 8 (Bennett 3), Nelsonville-York 8 (Cantrell 4); Blocks — Athens 3 (Mills 2), Nelsonville-York 2 (Cantrell 2); Turnovers — Athens 25, Nelsonville-York 9; Steals — Athens 4 (Bennett 3), Nelsonville-York 13 (Cantrell 5); Team fouls — Athens 14, Nelsonville-York 15; JV game — Nelsonville-York 33, Athens 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.