NELSONVILLE — Tackle-breaking touchdowns runs, game-winning sacks, interception returns and game-winning touchdown passes have all come to life on Nathan Dean’s Facebook page over the last month.
The unofficial historian of Nelsonville-York football found a way to remind fans of some of the biggest plays in Buckeye history.
Dean, a 2012 Nelsonville-York High School graduate, came up with a list of the top 50 football plays in program history. They have been presented, film and all, on his personal Facebook page over the last month with a bracket-style competition.
“It’s done as well as I thought it would and I think people are excited to rewatch some of the best, most exciting, most memorable and significant plays in Nelsonville-York history,” Dean said.
Buckeye legends like Justin Gail, Ben Robey, Garrett Maiden, Pete Taggart and Trent Galentin have had their best plays brought back to the public eye, giving Dean a chance to spotlight some of N-Y’s gridiron tradition.
“I just thought it was really cool,” Dean said. “We have such a great and rich tradition and history, kind of all hit right at the same time of the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine kind of hit. I guess I thought it might not be a bad time to give people at least something to look forward to every day.”
The idea seems simple enough, but the execution took hours of work behind the scenes for Dean, himself a three-year starting quarterback for the Buckeyes from 2009 through 2011.
Dean said the idea originated from a ‘Top 10’ list he saw from Jackson, clips of previous plays meant to inspire the current Ironmen to leave their own long-lasting contributions.
“I was thinking that I’m one of the very few people in Nelsonville who has access to not only stats, but actual game film that goes all the way back to the first season,” Dean said.
Dean has an eye on history that goes well beyond his 26 years. He helped start up an athletic hall of fame at N-Y, and also put together as accurate a list of all-time statistic leaders as can be done given the sometimes scarcity of information going back decades earlier.
Dean has spent the last few years collecting game film. He asked around to see who might have film from previous decades, and he said he hit the motherload when he got ahold of Gary Edwards, another former Buckeye football player.
“He had it all laid out, it was boxes and boxes of stuff,” Dean said. “I’ve had that since. I told him I can go ahead and hold onto it. I feel like I’m the historian of Nelsonville-York football. I keep them safe. I keep them maintained.”
Dean said he got some film from other sources, including Vickie Boston, Jim Edwards and Maureen Wend. Nelsonville TV Cable has preserved the 1981 state championship win for decades, allowing easy access to plays from that game.
It’s helped Dean put together nearly a complete archive, as he estimates he has 90 percent of the Buckeyes’ game film going back to the first season in 1967.
“A bunch of other people were like ‘Hey I have this game.’ It’s taken some time,” Dean said. “There are still some years that I have no games for, that I would really like to get because I’m working on a few different other projects.”
Most of the film already secured, Dean said he posed the question on Facebook: what do you think are the biggest plays in N-Y history?
Dean said he got back responses for around 35 plays. He then went back to do more research to come up with 15 more plays.
“I basically looked in every year book,” he said. “All the year books are online through the Athens County public library. I was looking at scores, scores of close games. I looked at if they were elite games.
“I was looking at close games in the years we won the league. We have 23 league titles now, without one or two of those plays we might not be where we are.”
Dean even included one of his own plays — a game-winning touchdown pass to Daniel Kline in the final minute against Athens in 2010. The week 10 victory secured an outright league championship for the Buckeyes.
Dean admitted that he was hesitant about including one of his own plays, and got some good-natured ribbing about it.
“Any other year that play would go in because it was such a significant play,” he said. “I thought, do I take it out? Because that would be taking Daniel out of it too. I thought, no I’ll leave it in and see how it goes, but it was awkward to put one of my plays in there.”
The Dean-to-Kline pass did advance in the brackets until being overtaken by Colt Yinger’s game-winning overtime run against Fort Frye in the 2017 regional semifinals.
Remarkably, only three plays were missing video. Dean said he discovered those plays lacked visual evidence after being selected. He had the game film, just not the particular play he was searching for.
Once Dean settled on 50 plays, he awarded byes to 14 that he felt were most significant, then started posting the matchups on Facebook. Voting from the fans decided which play would advance.
Dean said some of the 14 ‘bye’ plays advanced on, and others were upset in true March Madness form.
“A good bit of them went two or three rounds after that, a couple of them only lasted one round,” Dean said. “It was interesting. I looked at it and thought, ‘I think these plays will probably make it’ and I think a lot of other people thought the other way.”’
Dean’s tournament reached the Elite Eight this week. The first matchup saw Maiden’s last-second touchdown to Keegan Wilburn in 2017 defeat a winning touchdown pass from Jasper Bateman to Luke Katterhenrich in 2000.
The 2000 win against Wellston is still one of the Buckeyes’ most talked-about games of all-time, a 47-46 triumph that helped lead to a league title. Wellston’s Brad Young scored all 46 points for the Rockets, but ultimately lost the game thanks to N-Y’s late-game heroics.
But Wilburn’s touchdown catch from Maiden edged out for the win. The play beat Vinton County on Senior Night, allowing N-Y to move to 9-0 on the season. The Buckeyes would go on to complete a perfect 10-0 season, and eventually win a regional championship in Division VI.
The second entrant into the Final Four was Robey’s 70-yard interception return in a 1997 playoff win over Wheelersburg. It edged out Jim Robson’s 98-yard touchdown run against Trimble from 1978.
“Robey’s plays might have the most votes out of all the plays put together,” Dean said.
The third entrant into the Final Four was a titanic matchup, Galentin’s dramatic touchdown run on the second play of the 1981 state championship game against Gail’s touchdown run in a playoff win over Coshocton in 1994.
Gail, the program’s all-time leading rusher, advanced.
The final round-four matchup pitted a Robey touchdown run against Coal Grove from ‘97 versus Maiden’s highlight-reel touchdown run against River Valley in ‘17.
The voting was still ongoing as this story was being written, as either Robey or Maiden will be responsible for half of the Final Four.
“These people are the horses of Nelsonville-York football,” Dean said. “They are the people who built what we have.”
The two semifinals will take place on Thursday and Friday, with the championship on Saturday. By the end of the weekend, Nelsonville-York’s greatest play will be crowned.
Dean said the overall response and comments have made the bracket well worth the time to produce.
“I get a lot people that send me messages, ‘Hey I love your videos. I love that someone is taking care of this stuff,’” Dean said. “Every time I say, I love it. There’s nothing more I love than Nelsonville-York football. I feel we have had so much success and these people look forward to seeing some of this stuff.”
Dean said other projects are being planned with his library of games. He’s gone through 13 seasons of film recently, trying to accurately track down defensive statistics to add to his compiled lists.
“There’s some other stuff on the way,” he said. “I’ve been working on three or four different projects with Nelsonville-York football with the quarantine keeping me in here. There will be a lot more being released, but this one is coming to an end.”
