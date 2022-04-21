NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York softball team earned another league victory, beating River Valley 5-4 on Wednesday.
The win moved the Buckeyes' record to 7-5 overall, and 3-3 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
It marks the first time since 2013 that N-Y has won at least three TVC-Ohio games in a single season.
Ryleigh Giffin pitched a complete game for the Buckeyes, striking out four and scattering eight hits. She didn't walk a batter.
Emmie Fowler, a freshman, went 3 for 3 at the plate for Nelsonville-York with a triple, two singles and three RBIs.
Giffin, Brooklyn Gerity, Abby Riffle and Brooklyn Richards all hit doubles in the Buckeyes' win.
Giffin and the Buckeyes had to fight off a River Valley comeback bid in the top of the seventh.
The Raiders scored two runs in the seventh to pull to within 5-4, and had the tying run on third base with no outs.
A pair of defensive plays kept the Raiders from tying the game. Richards caught a line out at first base for the first out.
River Valley hit a fly ball to Trinity Shockey in center field. Shockey caught the line drive, then fired to Riffle at third base to double off the runner, who hadn't tagged up, to end the game.
Nelsonville-York came back on Thursday and battled before losing 3-0 at Wellston, which is undefeated overall on the season.
The Buckeyes were scheduled to play at Alexander on Friday before hosting Trimble on Saturday at 11 a.m.
