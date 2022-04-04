NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York softball team stared down adversity on Monday.
The Buckeyes saw what was a seven-run lead trimmed down to a single run, against a league rival in they've struggled against over the years.
"We've been preaching all season to change the culture of Nelsonville-York softball because we haven't had a lot of success in the past," first-year head coach Wayne Dicken said. "I think our experience in close games so far this season helped keep our composure there."
The Buckeyes held on against Alexander, defeating the Spartans 9-7 at a chilly Blackburn Field.
Dicken, an Alexander graduate, wasn't sure when, if ever, the Buckeyes have defeated Alexander on the softball diamond.
However, he did know that it marked Nelsonville-York's first Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division win since the 2018 season, and just the second league win dating back to 2013.
Alexander won two meetings against Nelsonville-York by a combined score of 29-1 last season.
"Alexander is traditionally a great ball program," Dicken said. "They're well-coached. They have some good athletes on their team. We're happy to get a league win and hopefully that's not the only one we get this year."
The Buckeyes improved to 4-1 overall, and 1-1 in the TVC-Ohio. A veteran lineup collected 10 hits to lead to the win.
"The last couple games, we haven't been hitting well," Dicken said. "Unfortunately, we haven't been able to practice much, with so many games in a row, but we really wanted to preach swinging at quality pitches tonight."
Sophomore Trinity Shockey was on base four times from the lead-off position, setting the table for the Buckeyes. She had two hits and drew two walks, stealing five bases and scoring four runs.
"The addition of Shockey to their lineup helps too because that puts pressure on your defense because she has speed," Alexander coach Marilyn Scurlock said.
Shockey didn't play as a freshman, focusing instead on track and field, but has returned to the softball field this spring.
"If she gets on base, nine times out of 10 I'm giving her the steal sign," Dicken said. "Her softball IQ is very high when she's on the bases. She's a very smart baserunner."
The Buckeyes' heavy hitters came up big behind Shockey. Brooklyn Gerity had an RBI double, also drawing two walks. Abby Riffle had two hits and four RBIs, Ryleigh Giffin had three hits and two RBIs, Sydne Rawlins had two hits and a walk, while Emmie Fowler had a two-run single and a walk.
"I think the girls did a job of staying patient at the plate. She's a solid pitcher," Dicken said of Alexander starter Ellie Day. "Luckily, we were able to get some quality pitches from her and put some good swings on her."
That Buckeye offense was clicking early, going ahead 8-1 in the fourth after Riffle's two-run double and Giffin's run-scoring single.
Alexander (0-4, 0-2 TVC-Ohio) found a way back into the game. Three of the first four runners reached base via N-Y errors to start the top of the fifth inning, loading the bases.
The Spartans took advantage of the extra outs, and Chloe Payne's two-run single cut N-Y's lead to 8-3.
Another error allowed Alexander to get to within 8-4, then Macie Swart followed with a two-out, two-run double to bring the Spartans within 8-6.
"Our girls aren't real disciplined at the plate yet," Scurlock said. "They're swinging at pitches that aren't what we would call 'their pitch.' That's what we have to approve upon. That inning, once we got a little bit of a rally going, that's always contagious."
The Buckeyes' fifth error of the inning allowed Swart to score, and Alexander suddenly was within 8-7.
Nelsonville-York has a veteran in the pitching circle in Giffin, a senior. She wasn't rattled by what was happening behind her in the field. That composure is what makes her successful, according to Dicken.
"Ryleigh never backs down when she's out there," Dicken said. "Her team made several errors behind her tonight and a lot of girls would get frustrated with that, but not Ryleigh. She's a great leader for our team."
Giffin got a ground ball to Brooklyn Richards at first base to end the fifth inning.
As it turned out, Alexander would never get another runner on base against Giffin.
She retired the side in the sixth, with the help of a running catch in right field by Emma Fields.
Giffin quickly retired the side in order in the seventh, striking out two batters looking to allow the Buckeyes to celebrate a rare softball win against Alexander.
Giffin allowed five hits, striking out four and working around seven errors.
"We love to have her in the circle every game for us," Dicken said.
The Buckeyes also got an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth, going ahead 9-7 on Riffle's RBI hit.
Nelsonville-York did suffer an injury to junior Brianna Phillips, who was hurt in the bottom of the sixth sliding into second base. The game was delayed as a squad was called to help her off the field.
Phillips had entered the game as a courtesy runner.
"She's a spark off the bench," said Dicken, who was unaware of the extent of the injury after the game. "She's very fast. She's a great base runner for us. Any loss that we have with her, it will hurt. We just hope that she comes back from her injury at 100 percent and is able to continue her high school career in sports."
Day started in the pitching circle for Alexander, working the first 3 1-3 innings. Lauren McCall pitched the final 2 2-3 innings.
Payne led Alexander offensively, going 3 for 4 with three RBIs.
The Spartans graduated four-year starters in Jadyn Mace, Erin Scurlock and Brooke Casto from last year's team, players who led the way their entire careers.
Alexander is trying to reload with some new faces, and Marilyn Scurlock said the improvement will come as the season continues.
"I think as the season goes on, as we mature and get better, I think we'll do OK," she said. "We keep saying we want to peak at tournament time, so that's our goal right now."
Nelsonville-York 9, Alexander 7
Alexander;100 060 0 — 7 5 0
Nelsonville-York;104 310 x — 9 10 7
Ellie Day, Lauren McCall (4) and Micaela Moat
Ryleigh Giffin and Sydne Rawlins
WP — Giffin; LP — Day
