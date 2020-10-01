The most unusual of high school football seasons reaches one of its milestone marks on Friday.
The initial six-game portion of the Ohio High School Athletic Association regular season comes to a conclusion this weekend, as the postseason looms next week for some teams.
It might not be week 10, but a familiar rivalry will take place as Athens pays a visit to Nelsonville-York High School.
The game will have major Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division implications, although neither team currently resides in first place. Athens enters at 2-2 overall, and 2-1 in league play, while Nelsonville-York is 3-2 overall, and 3-1 in the TVC-Ohio.
Both teams sit a game back in the loss column of Wellston (3-0 TVC-Ohio), which hasn’t played a league game the previous two weeks. The Rockets host Vinton County on Friday.
Wellston already defeated Nelsonville-York 24-12 in week two, but has yet to play Athens.
While the TVC-Ohio title picture remains murky because of COVID-19, the traditional Doc Kroner Trophy will still go to the winner of Friday’s Buckeyes-Bulldogs tilt.
Nelsonville-York took the trophy away from Athens thanks to a 35-28 win at Rutter Field a year ago. The Buckeyes have won three of the last four meetings against Athens under head coach Rusty Richards.
Nelsonville-York enters the matchup on a three-game winning streak, thanks to last week’s big 51-7 win at River Valley.
The Buckeyes have improved on both sides of the ball during their winning streak. After allowing 58 points the first two games, N-Y is averaging allowing only 12.3 points per game during its streak.
The Buckeyes are also scoring 36.6 points during the winning streak, and are averaging 30 points overall during their five games.
Nelsonville-York has battled injuries as well. Senior receiver/cornerback Brandon Phillips injured an ankle during a loss at Wellston in week two and hasn’t played since. The Buckeyes also went without lineman Christian Wiseman at River Valley, as he was also out with a leg injury.
While the Buckeyes have been building toward the postseason, Athens was able to get back on the field and get in the win column at Meigs last week.
The win ended a brief two-game losing streak for Athens, which hadn’t won since opening night at Alexander, 20-13.
Of course, Athens didn’t play in week four after its home contest with Wellston was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
The Bulldogs were happy to welcome back senior center Tanner McCune to the lineup during the win at Meigs. McCune was the Bulldogs most experienced returning player up front, but a preseason injury had sidelined him for the first three games.
Quarterback Joey Moore and tailback Peyton Gail enjoyed their best night running the football behind McCune. Gail just missed the century mark with 99 yards rushing, while Moore had 85 yards on the ground.
Also in the TVC-Ohio, Alexander will host Meigs in the final scheduled league game for the Spartans.
Alexander is 1-4 overall, and 1-3 in the TVC-Ohio after last week’s 31-0 loss at Vinton County.
The Spartans will try to get the offense going against the Marauders. Alexander scored 30 points in its win over River Valley, but is averaging just 4.75 points in its losses.
Meigs (2-3, 2-2 TVC-Ohio) has lost three games in a row since a 2-0 start. The Marauders have been outscored 115-30 during the last three games.
The Trimble Tomcats have a road trip on Friday as it looks to complete a perfect regular season.
The Tomcats are 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division as they travel to South Gallia.
The Rebels, on the other hand, are 0-5 overall and 0-4 in the TVC-Hocking.
Trimble has already clinched a share of the league title, and can win it outright with the road victory.
The Tomcats have many impressive streaks going currently, including a 16-game road winning streak that they’ll put on the line on Friday.
The Federal Hocking Lancers will be back on the field after a two-week break when they travel to Hannan, W.Va. on Friday.
The Lancers are 1-2, as their last game was a 39-0 loss at Miller on Sept. 11.
Federal Hocking currently has games scheduled on Oct. 16 against South Gallia, Oct. 23 against Grove City Christian and Oct. 30 against Wahama.
Playoff update
In addition to the six-game schedule, the OHSAA also gave every school the option to participate in the postseason in 2020.
The playoff brackets will be announced on Thursday, as the points rating system wasn’t used this year due to the lack of games.
Instead, coaches from each region were to vote Tuesday and Wednesday to rank teams for the playoff bracket.
The OHSAA posted the formats for each region to its website on Tuesday.
Athens will compete in Divison III, Region 11 and the top nine teams will receive a first-round bye. Teams that get seeded 10 through 16 will host first-round games on Friday, Oct. 9. Teams seeded 17 through 23 will travel that opening weekend.
Athens is in a loaded region, as 21 of the 23 teams have at least two wins, with 0-2 Centennial being the only winless squad.
Nelsonville-York is in Division VI, Region 23 and the top seven teams will get a bye. Teams seeded eight through 16 will receive home games, as teams seeded 17 through 25 will travel on Saturday, Oct. 10.
The Buckeyes should figure to at the very least land a home game, if not a bye.
Trimble competes in Division VII, Region 27 and would seem to be a lock to receive one of the eight first-round byes. The Tomcats will be one of the teams jockeying for the No. 1 seed, as they are the only Region 27 team that is undefeated.
Teams seeded nine through 16 will host first-round games on Friday, Oct. 9, while teams seeded 17 through 24 will travel.
Including first round games, Regions 11, 23 and 27 each will have five rounds of playoffs before determining a regional champion.
Regional finals will be held Nov. 6 and Nov. 7 at home sites.
Alexander and Federal Hocking opted out of the playoff brackets for the 2020 season.
