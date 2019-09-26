NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes had the kind of offensive night last Friday that coaches dream of when they map out a game plan.
Senior all-purpose athlete Keegan Wilburn had 93 yards rushing, 65 yards receiving and three total touchdowns, finding multiple ways to hurt the defense. Quarterback Mikey Seel completed 13 of 15 passes for four touchdowns to seven different receivers.
It’s the kind of game film that could give opposing coaches nightmares as they prepare for the Buckeyes the rest of the season.
“Basically, when teams are scouting us now and I think sort of the week before was the same thing, you can’t just focus on one guy or two guys because no matter who we put in there, everybody is catching the ball pretty well right now,” Nelsonville-York coach Rusty Richards said.
After a tough start, the Buckeyes have won two in a row and have scored 81 points in doing so. They have eight different players with at least two catches, and five different players have at least five receptions.
Wilburn leads the way with 12 catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns. Seel is up to 697 yards passing and nine touchdowns, compared to two interceptions.
If the Buckeyes can continue to get rushing yards from Wilburn (20 carries, 201 yards, 3 touchdowns and a 10.1 average on the ground), N-Y figures to be a tough team to slow down as the season progresses.
The Buckeyes even did their damage in the 51-18 win over River Valley without Christopher McDonald (8 catches, 83 yards), who missed the game with an injury.
“Mikey is doing a good job of finding the open receiver,” Richards said. “Offensively for us, it makes us feel like a lot more tough to stop when everyone is contributing. Also, getting everybody involved, it’s more of a team concept. We love it that we’re spreading it around and getting everyone involved.”
Ethan Gail and Brandon Phillips each have seven receptions — Gail for 104 yards and Phillips for 87 — while Drew Carter has five catches for 141 yards.
The Buckeyes (2-2) will try to continue that offensive production this Friday, as they play on their home turf of Boston Field for the third week in a row.
Nelsonville-York will host Oak Hill at 7:30 p.m. in the final non-league game of the season for both teams.
The Oaks are also 2-2 after winning two straight. They opened the season with losses to Chesapeake (35-13) and Fairland (42-21) before defeating Rock Hill (20-0) and Northwest (42-25).
“It’s another good test,” Richards said. “They’re in the same boat we’re in. They finish out league play for the last five weeks, just like we do. Try to get one more win before we make that run for the final five games of the league.”
The Oaks are led by a new coach in Paul Carver, who took over after Nathan Dugan’s successful run as head coach.
Dugan was 50-24 over the previous seven years, making the playoffs four times and winning the Southern Ohio Conference Division I championship six times. The Oaks were 15-6 the last two seasons, making the Division V playoffs both seasons and winning outright league titles.
“They have a pretty good tradition,” Richards said. “If you look at their wall, they have quite a few league titles and playoff appearances, just like we do. It’s another good test.”
It will be another test for N-Y’s rushing defense, which held the Raiders to 194 yards on 41 carries (4.7 yards per rush) and zero passing yards. N-Y’s defense did well making the Raiders earn their yards, but did surrender 150 yards on 23 carries against River Valley fullback Cole Young.
The Oaks will certainly try to duplicate that effort with their fullback, as they rely primarily on a T-formation and I-formation and will try to run the ball at the Buckeyes.
Senior fullback Triston Diltz leads the team 493 yards on 67 carries with eight touchdowns. Senior Noah Donley adds 256 yards and three touchdowns on 42 carries. Senior Keaton Potter completes the ‘T’ backfield with 181 yards on 32 carries. He is also the team’s leading receiver with four catches for 65 yards.
Senior Isaac Morgan is the Oaks’ quarterback, and has completed 6 of 16 passes for 79 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.
“We got a little preparation last week to get ready for a team that’s probably a little bit better up front,” Richards said. “Double-tight T at times, then they shift to a power-I. We’ll be able to put a lot of people in the box. Hopefully we can slow them down.”
The Oaks go between a 40- and 50-front on defense, and are led by senior Austin Campbell and junior Flint Barger. Diltz is also a key player as one of the Oaks’ linebackers.
“They’ve been giving up some points, but they’re a lot like us,” Richards said. “They’re 2-2. They’ve won their last two so pretty identical teams other than we probably throw it around more than they do. But they’re going to come off high after two wins and we have some confidence too. Should be a good game.”
It’s certainly a season of transition for the Oaks, who not only have a new head coach but a new league. They now compete in the bigger Southern Ohio Conference Division II, and will face the likes of Valley, Wheelersburg, Minford, West and Waverly the rest of the season.
With a difficult schedule like that the rest of the way, the Oaks will surely feel like they need to come away with a victory on Friday.
The same can be said for the Buckeyes, whose final five games are against Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division foes.
Friday’s matchup is the first in recent years against the two schools, but they have scrimmaged each other in the past, with Dugan and Richards both having the connection of being Trimble graduates.
Now the teams play for real. The winner will certainly set itself up for league play, as well as trying to keep playoff hopes alive.
The Oaks are currently 12th in Division V, Region 19 while the Buckeyes are 15th in Division VI, Region 21. Both teams have work to do to get inside the top eight, but a final non-league win could go a long way.
“Obviously, our ultimate goal every year is to win the TVC-Ohio, but as far as playoffs, we’re do or die now,” Richards said. “So we have to keep winning. So if there’s any shot at that, we can’t drop this game this week. But again, our kids’ confidence is high right now. It would be a good one to get before we go back on the road to Meigs the following week.”
