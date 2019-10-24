NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes got back in the win column last week, then found out they had plenty to play for the rest of the season.
The Buckeyes got the help they needed last week when Athens knocked off the Wellston Golden Rockets.
The Buckeyes had lost to Wellston the week before, but were back in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division race after the Rockets lost their first league game.
“Before we ever even got on the bus, I heard some kids talking, they had been on their phones, that Athens did win,” Nelsonville-York coach Rusty Richards said. “That definitely brings a little more life, it brings a little more energy to practice this week.”
Athens stands alone in first place in the TVC-Ohio with a 4-0 league mark. Wellston, Vinton County and Nelsonville-York are all tied for second at 3-1.
However, Wellston and Vinton County have already lost to Athens. The Buckeyes — who travel to Athens in the regular season finale — control their own destiny to at least try and win a share of the TVC-Ohio title.
However, Richards was quick to point out the task that is ahead this week. Nelsonville-York will host Vinton County on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Buckeyes will have to beat the Vikings in order to maintain that control of their portion of the league race. Lose to Vinton County, and N-Y would likely be mathematically eliminated from TVC-Ohio contention before ever boarding a bus to head to R. Basil Rutter Field in week 10.
“We have to take care of business and beat Vinton County on Senior Night first or we’re right back in the Athens game, you’re playing for pride,” Richards said. “But if we can win this week and take care of business, at least it sets up a shot to where we can control our own destiny and try and get a win.”
The Buckeyes (5-3 overall) shouldn’t lack for motivation this week. Not only did Wellston’s loss bring them back in the league picture, but it will be their Senior Night on Friday.
The opponent should also bring plenty of motivation for the Buckeyes, who lost at Vinton County a season ago.
The Vikings scored with 32 seconds remaining in last year’s meeting to stun Nelsonville-York, 39-35, in McArthur.
The result ended a 16-game TVC-Ohio winning streak for the Buckeyes.
“I’m hoping they would remember,” Richards said. “I wouldn’t think I would need to remind them. We lost a tough one down there. We had our chance to put that game away and go up two scores and we didn’t.”
The Vikings are led by a new coach this year in Travis Bethel. They are in a position to gain their first winning record since they made the playoffs back in 2004.
Vinton County enters at 4-4 overall after last week’s 30-0 win against River Valley.
The Vikings will still bring a physical style of play to Friday’s game. They graduated leading rusher Cade Sibner off last year’s team, but sophomore quarterback Braylon Damron returns, as do seniors Jacob Wells and Logan Baker in the backfield.
“Different coaching staff, it does seem like they’re almost a lot of the same thing,” Richards said. “They’re going to be big. It’s Vinton County. They’re going to want to run the ball first, and they have some spread sets which we saw a lot of that last year out of them with the Damron kid as a sophomore. Their main thing, they have a fullback in Logan Baker, a big power back. Jacob Wells is more of their halfback.”
Baker scored two touchdowns in the win over Nelsonville-York a season ago, including the game winner.
Vinton County’s losses have come against tough competition. It lost in the closing seconds against Athens, as well as losing a one-point decision to Unioto in the season opener. The Vikings were shut out in losses to unbeaten Southeastern (35-0) and Division VII power Shadyside (21-0).
It will be another test for the Buckeyes’ defensive front. After giving up 315 yards rushing in a 36-7 loss to Wellston, they were able to limit Alexander to 226 yards on the ground in a 13-10 win.
“Stop the run. Try and get them in third and longs, which they’ve got good receivers,” Richards said. “They have a pretty good quarterback, but I still feel their strength is the run game.”
The Vikings are giving up only 14.6 points per game on the defensive side of the football, and own TVC-Ohio shutouts against Meigs and River Valley. Only Southeastern and Athens have scored more than 21 points against the Vikings this season.
Richards pointed out their secondary of junior Zach Radabaugh, senior Will Arthur and junior Elijah Williams as being a strength.
“They have a pretty good secondary,” Richards said. “Any time a team has a good secondary, they are willing to go some man-to-man. They can put more people in the box to try and stop your run.”
The Vikings’ secondary will be tested by Nelsonville-York senior Keegan Wilburn.
Wilburn has scored 13 touchdowns this season that have averaged 52.7 yards in length. He has six touchdowns that have covered more than 65 yards, including an 86-yard run at Alexander last week.
However, getting more touches for Wilburn on his Senior Night could be a key toward gaining a win. Wilburn’s 13 touchdowns have accounted for 686 of his 940 rushing and receiving yardage — 72.9 percent.
Wilburn has rushed for 588 yards and eight scores on 47 carries, while catching 24 passes for 353 yards and five touchdowns. He’s averaging 8.8 carries/receptions a game.
Wilburn had 163 yards rushing on 19 carries with three touchdowns in the game at Vinton County last year, also catching four passes for 75 yards and another touchdown.
Wilburn could hit a couple of milestones in his last appearance at Boston Field. He only needs two touchdowns to reach 70 for his Nelsonville-York career. He also only needs two receptions for 100.
It will also be the final home games for seniors Mikey Seel, Evan Hamilton, Drake McClain, Mitchell Keplar and Austin Thrapp.
Keplar missed the Alexander game due to a leg injury, and likely won’t be able to play on Friday. Hamilton and McClain are starters up front, while Thrapp is a receiver/cornerback and Seel is a quarterback/defensive end.
“All of these guys have been doing it since the second grade, from the Little Bucks to now,” Richards said. “We want to set up that chance to go play for a league title in the last week. I think it’s a little extra special, this is my first group that I’ve had for four years. For me, a little bit more special because I’ve had them since day one, since they came into high school.”
The Buckeyes certainly still have plenty to play for. A playoff berth isn’t out of the question should they win out as they currently sit 11th in the Division VI, Region 21 standings, with the top eight making the playoffs.
Playoff seeding aside, Nelsonville-York knows it controls its own destiny for a league title with two games left. Vinton County also entertains hopes of still playing its way into a league title as well as its first winning season in 15 years.
There is a lot on the line in the regular season finale for Nelsonville-York’s Boston Field.
