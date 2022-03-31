STEWART — The Nelsonville-York softball team continued its perfect start to the season
The Buckeyes won at Federal Hocking High School on Thursday, 7-4.
The win moves Nelsonville-York to 3-0, after previously beating Miller and Belpre to open the season.
The Buckeyes scored four runs in the fourth inning to take control. Abby Riffle started the rally with a double, followed by Ryleigh Giffin's single. Sydne Rawlins and Emmie Fowler followed with RBI doubles, with Fowler bringing home two runs.
Brooklyn Richards also had an RBI in the inning with a single.
Trinity Shockey opened up the fifth with a single, eventually scoring the Buckeyes' sixth run.
N-Y's final run in the seventh came when Shockey reached on an error, eventually scoring on a passed ball.
Brooklyn Gerity also had an RBI double for N-Y. Riffle picked up the pitching victory, striking out four.
Cheyenne Mayle hit a double for Federal Hocking.
