The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes picked up their biggest win in Wayne Dicken's two years as the head coach last week against Vinton County.
Now, the Buckeyes are following that up with one of their busiest weeks with four matches in four days.
Nelsonville-York is halfway through the arduous week, and its winning streak it still going.
The Buckeyes were able to hold off Athens for a 3-0 win (25-9, 25-22, 28-26) at McAfee Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Nelsonville-York (10-2 overall, 5-1 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) has won six in a row after also winning at Federal Hocking in three sets on Monday.
No letdown so far after ending Vinton County's 22-match TVC-Ohio winning streak.
"The one thing we stressed after that Vinton County game was not to have a letdown this week," Dicken said. "We have four games in four days and it's easy to — after a big game like Vinton County — to come down and take a game off. In the TVC, especially against a team like Athens, you can't have a night off."
The Buckeyes maintain their first-place tie in the loss column with Alexander and Vinton County after concluding their first go-around against TVC-Ohio foes.
Athens (4-8 overall, 3-3 TVC-Ohio) pushed the Buckeyes the final two sets before ultimately falling.
The young Bulldogs didn't spring an upset, but perhaps can build off of things that worked late in the match against the Buckeyes.
"I think they did a much better job communicating and they also were being very scrappy," Athens coach Ali Koga said. "They were playing very hard. They were going for everything."
Nelsonville-York's veteran play ultimately won the day in the pair of back-and-forth sets.
Athens fought back to trail just 20-18 and 23-21 in the second set. Mackenzie Hurd's kill gave N-Y a 24-21 lead, but Athens pulled a point closer on Bailey Cordray-Davis' kill.
An Athens error ended the second set, giving Nelsonville-York the 25-22 win and 2-0 lead.
The third set went back and forth, featuring 13 ties.
The Buckeyes led 17-14, but Athens went ahead 18-17 on consecutive Layken Mullins aces. Dicken was forced to call his first timeout of the night.
"Athens is a very scrappy team," Dicken said. "We knew we were going to be in for a battle all night."
Two Hurd kills pushed the Buckeyes back ahead 20-19, and they were on match point after Ryleigh Giffin's kill, 24-22.
Athens kept rallying back, as Ava Williams' block and N-Y's attack error tied it at 24-24.
An Athens lift, coming after N-Y's Brooklyn Richards battled for a ball at the net, gave the Bucks a 25-24 edge.
Athens again forced a tie on Harper Bennett's kill, then went ahed 26-25 on Mullins' ace.
Nelsonville-York was down, but didn't blink. Madison Deeter's kill tied the game, and Hurd was now in the front row.
The Buckeyes had a couple volley's where setter Madison Booth wasn't able to get Hurd a clean look for a kill attempt at the net.
On the third attempt, the Buckeyes were in system, and Booth delivered the perfect pass.
Hurd put it down for her 20th and final kill of the night, and Nelsonville-York led 27-26.
"It's nice to have Mackenzie in the front row and it's nice to have her in the back row because she passes so well too," Dicken said. "We were able to get her in a system and she came through for us like she usually does."
Hurd had nine kills in the third set alone, as Booth was always looking her way when the junior got to the front row.
"She gets up pretty high, so we have to get a tall block to get a hand on it then she does a very nice job of cutting line or cutting cross," Koga said. "So sometimes she's harder to read, which makes her a really good hitter."
Athens had a hitting error on the final point, allowing Nelsonville-York to leave town in first place after the 28-26 victory.
"We've been in some closes matches this season and I think the experience of being in that position before really helped us come out on top right there," Dicken said.
Booth handed out 39 assists for Nelsonville-York, while Giffin recorded 10 kills. Chloe Lehman added six kills, and Ciara McKinney had three aces.
McKinney had two of her aces during a huge opening-set run. Athens trailed just 12-9, but the Buckeyes scored the final 13 points for the 25-9 win.
The run started with Ashleigh Cantrell's kill, then McKinney went to the service line. Her first ace gave N-Y a 20-9 advantage, and Giffin had three kills during the run.
"McKinney did a really good job for us serving," Dicken said. "She kept the pressure on them. She did the same thing (Monday) night against Federal Hocking, actually, we went on a big run when she was serving. That's a good rotation for us."
The Buckeyes' big week continued with a home match against Southern on Wednesday before hosting Meigs on Thursday.
Athens was led by Williams' nine kills, while Cordray-Davis and Bennett each recorded six kills. Kristina Rana added four kills, while Mullins had 27 assists and three aces.
After traveling to Huntington on Wednesday, Athens welcomes one of the other TVC-Ohio leaders to McAfee in Vinton County on Thursday.
It will be another chance for the Bulldogs to test themselves against one of the league's elite teams.
"I feel like the third set really started to tap into the potential they have and I'm excited to capitalize on that," Koga said. "We tend to start slow every single game. I feel like this is a regular thing for us to be behind in the first set, but if we can get that out of our system and start playing like we can play, like we have the potential, then they can do a lot better."
