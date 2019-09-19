NELSONVILLE — After two weeks that left Nelsonville-York looking for improvement, the Buckeyes were able to enjoy a thorough victory in week three.
The Buckeyes pitched a shutout — in a lightning-shortened game — to defeat the Berne Union Rockets 30-0 last week.
Through the first two games, the Buckeyes’ defense had surrendered an average of 466 yards, but held Berne Union to just 56 yards of offense. That brought N-Y’s average yardage allowed on defense to 329.3 yards per game.
Offensively, the Buckeyes gained an average of 175.5 yards through the first two games, but hit the Rockets up for 294 yards. That increased the Buckeyes’ average per game to 215 yards a night.
The numbers look better for Nelsonville-York (1-2), which feels a lot better about itself after earning the season’s first win.
“After giving up all those points two weeks in a row, it was nice to get a shutout,” N-Y coach Rusty Richards said. “Get back to what we want to accomplish. Coach Jason Andrews and Noah Andrews and coach (Noah) Watkins had a great game plan.”
Richards said the continued development up front is key for N-Y. Due to some injuries, the Buckeyes have had to shift some personnel along the defensive front, as they continue to find the right rotation.
“I think kids are starting to settle into their positions a little bit,” Richards said. “Evan Hamilton had a nice game at defensive end. Nathan Martin, only a sophomore, had five or six tackles for loss. A lot of it is just getting confidence for guys who are moving positions, and new to the defense and so forth. Good confidence boost last Friday night.”
The offense was boosted by big plays from senior Keegan Wilburn, who got loose for the first time this season.
Wilburn caught touchdown passes of 18 and 42 yards from Mikey Seel, and added a 79-yard scoring run. He finished with 199 yards on just eight touches, an average of 24.8 yards every time the pigskin found his hands.
Nelsonville-York will look to build upon that success on Friday, when it hosts River Valley in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division opener.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Boston Field.
While the Buckeyes got a confidence boost last Friday, the Raiders are still in search of one.
River Valley enters the game with an 0-3 record, being outscored 110-13.
The Raiders have faced a gauntlet of a non-league schedule so far, losing to Coal Grove, Gallia Academy and Portsmouth. Coal Grove is off to a 1-2 start, but Gallia Academy and Portsmouth are unbeaten.
“They remind you a little bit of us,” Richards said. “They’re doing some things well, but unfortunately their schedule has been pretty tough. It’s not someone we can overlook.”
Jason Peck enters his second season leading the Raiders, after coming over from South Gallia.
Peck and the Raiders will bring a rugby-style offense to Friday’s league opener. River Valley will load up the box offensively and try to run right at the Buckeyes.
“He’s always been known to run right at you,” Richards said. “We’ve got to be ready. If I’m watching the Fort Frye film, if I’m them, I’m running right at us also. I expect them to come out and try to establish the running game and hopefully we can make them pass it.”
Senior Cole Young (5-10, 202 pounds) will lead the way for the Raiders. Sophomore Will Hash (5-9, 173), senior Jared Reese (5-9, 150), and sophomore Ryan Jones (5-11, 175) are all candidates to run the ball.
Senior Jordan Burns (6-1, 228) is the Raiders’ quarterback.
Richards took note of River Valley’s week two game against Gallia Academy. The Raiders lost 38-0, but only trailed 24-0 into the fourth quarter and gained 228 yards rushing against the Blue Devils’ defense.
“That got my attention enough to know that we have to take these guys seriously,” Richards said. “It’s the first league game, so you still want to be 1-0.”
It will be a test for the Buckeyes’ defense up front. Richards said it will be the first of many, as Nelsonville-York will see a lot of teams the remainder of the season who will try and establish a running game.
“I think it’s good because we’re going to see Oak Hill next week that’s going to run right at us,” Richards said. “I know Wellston always runs at you. Vinton County is going to run at you, Alexander. So a lot of teams on our schedule, it’s going to get us built in to see where we’re at.”
The Buckeyes would figure to be able to keep their offense rolling against the Raiders, who have given up at least 32 points in every game so far.
The Raiders — like a lot of TVC-Ohio teams — weren’t able to contain Wilburn a season ago. He had 252 yards of total offense — including a 56-yard pass — with four total touchdowns in a 54-28 victory.
The Raiders were 1-9 last season, including 0-6 in the TVC-Ohio. They have lost 15 of their last 16 games, and 18 of their last 20 dating back to the 2017 season.
The Buckeyes are 4-1 against the Raiders since they joined the TVC-Ohio in 2014. N-Y has won the last three meetings by a combined score of 149-41.
Friday starts the beginning of TVC-Ohio play across the league. Alexander (3-0) and Wellston (2-1) are the only teams with winning records in what figures to be a competitive battle throughout the league all season.
Richards and the Buckeyes hope to start the TVC-Ohio sprint with another victory.
“I guess we’re going to start shaking down a little bit this week and we want to be one of those teams that’s 1-0 (in the league) at the end of the night,” Richards said. “It will be interesting to see what shakes down in the next three or four weeks to give you a little better idea to see who’s going to be at the top and middle, and who’s going to finish out at the bottom. It’s a little unknown right now.”
