NELSONVILLE — One simple fact about this week’s Nelsonville-York football game has head coach Rusty Richards already looking forward to Friday.
“It’s nice to not have to get on the bus,” Richards said. “We’ve done that the last two weeks and they haven’t been the funnest bus rides home either.”
The Buckeyes will make their home debut for the 2019 football season on Friday when they host the Berne Union Rockets. Kickoff at Boston Field is set for 7:30 p.m.
Nelsonville-York will certainly welcome the friendly confines of Boston Field, as it looks for the season’s first win.
The Buckeyes are off to an 0-2 start after road losses to Trimble and Fort Frye.
The Tomcats and Cadets were both regional champions a season ago, and certainly looked the part early in the season. The Buckeyes have been outscored 99-21 in the two games, including 71-0 through the first five quarters of the season.
“We’ve played two really good teams that are probably going to make really good runs in the playoffs,” Richards said. “Both of them were regional champions last year.”
While the Buckeyes have some work to do to try and get to the level Trimble and Fort Frye are playing at, it doesn’t mean they can’t still have a successful season. Many teams would be 0-2 if road dates against Trimble and Fort Frye were how the season began.
Richards said getting back to the basics will be a key for the defense, which has surrendered 792 rushing yards in 92 attempts.
“Just little things,” Richards said. “Tackling, finding the football, reading our keys.”
Injuries haven’t helped Nelsonville-York’s cause. Junior cornerback Zach Taylor was lost for possibly the season after a collar bone injury against Trimble. Linebackers Mitchell Keplar and Ethan Douglas missed the Fort Frye game due to injury, and Richards was unsure of their statuses for Friday.
The resulting injuries made the Buckeyes even younger than anticipated. Freshmen Maleek Williams, Leighton Loge and Dakota Inman all played significant reps against the veteran Cadets.
“We’re in the heat of the battle last week and I’ve got three freshmen and three sophomores out there,” Richards said. “I’ve got three starting seniors out injured. They played well, played above their years, but they’re just not quite ready to tackle 18 years olds yet, consistently.”
If there was a positive to take from the Fort Frye game, it was the fact that the offense was able to find some success with three second-quarter touchdowns. Quarterback Mikey Seel found Drew Carter for two touchdowns, and Christopher McDonald for another.
It wasn’t enough to dig out of the deficit, but it was enough to show the Buckeyes can find ways to move the football. Carter, a sophomore, finished 103 yards on three receptions.
“He caught the ball in traffic, made some nice cuts,” Richards said. “Had a 60 yard touchdown. So he’s playing above his years.”
The Buckeyes are still looking to mount a rushing game going forward. They had negative-four yards rushing against Trimble, and 63 against Fort Frye. Seel is the team’s leading rusher so far with 34 yards.
“Mikey made some good reads,” Richards said. “We got that, but we have to get a running game going to help out our quarterback. I think the biggest positive right now is our pass blocking. We’ve kept Mikey upright pretty much against two really good football teams and good defenses.”
Up next is a Berne Union team that made the playoffs in Division VII a year ago. The Rockets are 1-1 this season and are coming off a 33-12 loss to Alexander.
Berne Union, which won its opener 42-12 against West Muskingum, graduated its two best players a season ago in four-year starting quarterback Zane Mirgon and tailback Chaz Dickerson, both of whom also played linebacker.
Nate Nemeth, just a ninth-grader, takes over quarterback duties. Senior Nick Heilman takes over the tailback job.
“They start off with a freshman quarterback, but he looks good on film,” Richards said. “Pretty quick, can throw the ball. They have a nice, quick tailback, but I do know they lost their starting quarterback and starting running back from last year that were their go-to guys. So you can tell a little bit that these guys are younger.”
Heilman has 212 rushing yards through two games.
The Rockets were held to 132 yards of offense against Alexander, as Nemeth was 8 of 17 passing for 40 yards.
Before last season, Berne Union last made the playoffs in 2007. The Rockets then posted nine consecutive losing seasons. They were 21-69 from 2008 through 2016, including three straight 1-9 campaigns from 2012 through 2014.
Head coach Tony Hurps was the team’s defensive coordinator during a 7-3 season in 2017, then took over as the head coach for last year’s 8-3 record and playoff spot.
“We still have our work cut out for us,” Richards said. “They were a playoff team from last year, and I think they only lost five seniors from the year before. So they have a lot coming back.”
The Buckeyes and Rockets aren’t strangers in terms of recent history, playing in week three every season from 2008 through 2014. Berne Union won, 28-14, in 2008 before losing six straight meetings.
Nelsonville-York won those final six games by an average score of 46-15. After a four-season absence, the teams are back on each other’s schedules for week three.
It’s certainly an important game for both sides. The Rockets, who have a road game at 2-0 Fisher Catholic next week, could be looking at a 1-3 start if they fall to the Buckeyes.
Nelsonville-York simply needs a win to start turning around its fortunes from the first two weeks. The Buckeyes have three home games in a row, as they host River Valley and Oak Hill the following two weeks. Their next three opponents are a combined 1-5 so far.
A win over Berne Union could send the Buckeyes into a winning streak. The week will at least get off to a better start knowing that they will be playing on their home turf for the first time.
“Get back in front of our home crowd at Boston Field — it’s Hall of Fame night, so they’ll be inducting some great legends from Nelsonville-York history,” Richards said. “Hopefully we can pull out a win in front of our home crowd.”
