NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes have the advantage of putting experienced players at every position of their starting lineup.
On a night where shots weren't falling, it was that experience that helped lead to one of the plays of the game.
The Buckeyes were able to hang on and defeat the Eastern Eagles, 40-35, in the season opener for both teams on Monday inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
The Eagles never led after the opening quarter, and the final tie came at 14-14, but the game was up for grabs during the second half.
Eastern (0-1) cut Nelsonville-York's lead to just one point on three occasions in the second half, the final coming when Erica Durst hit a jumper to cut the deficit to 36-35 with 2:01 remaining.
Just when the young Eagles appeared ready to pounce, a pair of Buckeye seniors stepped to the plate.
Joscelyn Heller inbounded the ball under N-Y's basket, and found Grace Sinnott at the top of the key.
Heller alertly came back into the court, and Sinnott found her under the basket.
Heller converted the lay-in, and Nelsonville-York (1-0) led 38-35 with 1:37 left.
Nelsonville-York coach Bobby Cassady said it was an example of two seniors making the right play.
"It was a heads up play by Grace because they double teamed Mack (Hurd) on the inbounds, left Joscelyn wide open. The play's not designed for Joscelyn, but Grace recognized it. So did Joscelyn. That's what seniors do.
"Great heads up play by both of them."
The Buckeyes clamped down on defense from there. Ashleigh Cantrell had a steal, and Heller a block on the Eagles' next two possessions. It eventually led to Mackenzie Hurd finding her sister, Haley Hurd on the block for a fast-break layup.
Haley Hurd's shot allowed Nelsonville-York to lead 40-35 with under a minute to play.
It was another instance when the experienced Buckeyes made the winning play.
"We were telling them just get it out and hold it because they still had two fouls to give," Cassady said. "We just needed to take care of the ball, but anytime you can get an open layup and Mack did a good job of keeping her head up the floor, seeing Haley. Haley did a good job of finishing."
Haley Hurd would get the ball back for N-Y, forcing a jump ball on Eastern's last possession.
The Eagles were forced to foul three times in order to get the Buckeyes into the bonus, but weren't able to do so before time expired.
It wasn't pretty, but the Buckeyes had their first victory of the season.
"The key was definitely passing the ball," Haley Hurd said. "We definitely need to improve on our foul shots and good passes, passing the ball and talking to each other though."
Mackenzie Hurd led Nelsonville-York with 16 points and seven steals, adding two assists and three rebounds.
Heller scored 12 points, including six in the fourth quarter. Sinnott led the defensive effort with 14 rebounds and three assists.
The Buckeyes started three seniors, a junior and a sophomore in Mackenzie Hurd in the opener. All five of Nelsonville-York's starters return with experience from last year's team.
The same can't be said for the Eagles, who had a number of freshmen playing their first varsity game. It was also the first game as a head coach for Chuck Robinson since he coached the Athens boys program back in the 2006-07 season.
"Our freshmen, they're a little panicky out there," Robinson said. "They shot some quick ones, had a few mistakes. That kind of hurt us, but they're going to come along. They played pretty well for their first varsity game ever. They're working hard. They'll be alright."
Olivia Barber led Eastern with 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Jaymie Basham had eight points and 10 rebounds, while Ashton Guthrie had six points on a pair of 3-pointers. Erica Durst came off the bench to add six points.
As could be expected in the season opener, each team was trying to find an offensive rhythm.
Eastern shot just 39.4 percent from the field (15 for 38), while Nelsonville-York made 29.4 percent (15 of 51) of its shots. Each side struggled from the foul line, with the Eagles making 3 of 10 and the Buckeyes 8 of 19.
The big difference was turnovers. Eastern finished with 24, while the Buckeyes had 15 steals. Nelsonville-York had nine fewer with 15 turnovers, the Eagles recording just five steals.
Eastern led early at 7-3, but trailed 11-9 after a quarter. With the game tied at 14-14, Mackenzie Hurd and Haley Hurd each scored for an 18-14 edge, and N-Y would never lose that lead.
The Buckeyes also never led by more than five points, as the Eagles were always on their tails.
Mackenzie Hurd's drive to the basket allowed N-Y to lead 29-26 going to the fourth. Eastern trailed just 32-31 after Guthrie's 3-pointer with 5:07 still to play.
Heller answered with consecutive baskets, the first on a feed from Sinnott, to lead 36-31.
Eastern's Barber scored, then Durst made a jumper to cut the Buckeyes' lead to 36-35. It was at that point that N-Y's experience came through.
The Buckeyes will be back in the gym before hosting Logan on Monday.
Eastern also gets a week off before hosting Trimble on Monday. It will be another test for the young Eagles.
"Our Hocking Division is really good too," Robinson said. "Trimble's going to be good. Nobody lost anybody from last year. We're the only ones who lost anybody. So it's going to be a tough division."
Cassady was impressed with what he saw from the Eagles, as the Buckeyes had to fight to the end to pick up the victory.
"You look at the two teams and what we bring back, we had the five that we return from last year," Cassady said. "Big part of our run last year. Eastern, who's coming in with six freshmen, who I thought played really well. I thought they played tough. I'm very impressed with that group. I thought they played hard."
Nelsonville-York 40, Eastern 35
Eastern;9;11;6;9;—;35
Nelsonville-York;11;13;5;11;—;40
EASTERN 35 (0-1)
Jaymie Basham 3 2-6 8, Ashton Guthrie 2 0-0 6, Olivia Barber 5 0-2 10, Kennadi Rockhold 0 0-0 0, Whitney Durst 1 0-0 2, Jennifer Parker 0 0-0 0, Sydney Reynolds 1 1-2 3, Erica Durst 3 0-0 6, Julie Durst 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 15 3-10 35; 3-point field goals: 2 (Guthrie 2)
NELSONVILLE-YORK 40 (1-0)
Ashleigh Cantrell 0 5-8 5, Joscelyn Heller 5 1-2 12, Grace Sinnott 0 1-6 1, Mackenzie Hurd 7 1-3 16, Haley Hurd 2 0-0 4, Alivia Speelman 0 0-0 0, Emma Fields 0 0-0 0, Cayleigh Dupler 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 15 8-19 40; 3-point field goals: 2 (Heller, Mackenzie Hurd 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Eastern 15-38 (.394), 3-point field goals 2-8 (.250); Nelsonville-York 15-51 (.294), 3-point field goals 2-13 (.153); Free throws — Eastern 3-10 (.300), Nelsonville-York 8-19 (.421); Rebounds — Eastern 34 (Bashman 10), Nelsonvillle-York 31 (Sinnott 14); Assists — Eastern 5 (Reynolds 2), Nelsonville-York 8 (Sinnott 3); Blocks — Eastern 2, Nelsonville-York 3 (Speelman 2); Turnovers — Eastern 24, Nelsonville-York 15; Steals — Eastern 5 (Barber, Rockhold 2 apiece), Nelsonville-York 15 (Mackenzie Hurd 7); Team fouls — Eastern 14, Nelsonville-York 12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.