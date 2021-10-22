Nathan Martin was direct and to the point when discussing how the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes won their latest league championship.
“I think we put in more work than every other team and it showed,” the senior lineman said. “Whenever we went and played, we roughed them up. You saw how the games went. We just ran over every team. We literally ran our way through the TVC.”
Nelsonville-York continued its late-season surge, finishing an outright Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division championship thanks to a 41-6 win at Athens High School’s Joe Burrow Stadium on Friday.
The Buckeyes (7-3, 6-0 TVC-Ohio) played old-fashioned football in the rain, running for 307 yards behind their offensive line.
Nelsonville-York didn’t complete a pass against Athens, but didn’t need to in pulling away for the win.
“Their offensive line is obviously their strength,” Athens coach Nathan White said. “We knew we weren’t going to get much pass. They haven’t done it much and I don’t know that they completed a pass tonight looking back. Their offensive line is very good.”
Tailback Hudson Stalder and quarterback Drew Carter benefitted from running behind the likes of Martin, Tucker Levering, Dominik Robson, Karl Warren, Dalton Inman and Brennan Tomlin.
Stalder carried 24 times for 129 yards and a touchdown, while Carter gained 127 yards and three rushing touchdowns on 10 carries.
“I told the kids after the game, coaching, playing, I can’t remember a time where we won a game without completing a pass,” N-Y coach Rusty Richards said. “It’s just a testament to our line. They knew we were running it. We knew it. Everyone in the stands, and we gained over 300 yards and put up 41 points.”
The Buckeyes started 0-3, but won their final seven games of the season, with six coming inside the league.
Richards said the determination comes from the senior class, a group that never stopped trying to improve.
“The seniors, they just worked their tales off,” Richards said. “I think this group was 3-5 as eighth graders. It just goes to show if you work hard, what can happen.”
Carter set the tone, scoring the Buckeyes’ first four touchdowns. His 21-yard interception return opened the scoring and Nelsonville-York never looked back.
“Drew Carter, he’s Offensive Player of the Year in my book, but he’s also doing a lot for us on defense,” Richards said. “That was a big play to set the tone for the game.”
Athens (3-7, 3-3 TVC-Ohio) had three first-half turnovers, as N-Y’s Gavin Richards also intercepted a pass.
“Probably not a great spot to call that play,” White said of Carter’s pick-six. “It was kind of doomed from the start. They were two high and we didn’t get what we wanted. Not a great way to start, certainly.”
Nelsonville-York went ahead 13-0 after Carter’s 60-yard touchdown run, as the senior went untouched down the sideline.
Gavin Richards’ interception ended a promising Athens drive, as the Bulldogs drove to the Buckeyes’ 37-yard line.
Richards returned the interception 36 yards, and the Buckeyes scored nine plays later for a 20-0 lead after Carter’s 1-yard run.
The lead went to 27-0 before halftime thanks to Carter’s 15-yard run. That capped off a 10-play, 66-yard drive that took 5 minutes and nine seconds off the clock.
“We’ve been working on iso,” Martin said of the Buckeyes’ blocking scheme. “That’s what we’ve been focusing on. We’ve gotten it to the point where we know what we’re doing. We’ve got our blocks and we just lay down and run hard. They’re young. They can’t do anything against it.”
The Bulldogs were held to 172 yards of offense, and junior quarterback Landon Wheatley had to leave the game due to injury early in the third quarter.
Athens got on the board when freshman Braeden Young completed a 5-yard touchdown pass to freshman Alex Pero in the third quarter, but the Buckeyes were able to limit the Bulldogs’ big-play potential.
“We just go out and play hard every play,” said Martin, who also plays defensive end. “It’s not one thing. Just consistently trying your hardest every play and sticking with it.”
The regular season finale capped off a rebuilding year for the Bulldogs, who only had four seniors and played a bevy of freshmen and sophomores throughout the season.
Wheatley completed 7 of 14 passes for 69 yards, while Young completed 3 of 6 passes for 55 yards. Braxton Springer caught two passes for 40 lads, while Levi Neal had three catches for 29 yards.
There will be better days ahead for the Bulldogs as they can potentially bring back nearly their entire unit next year.
“Of course I’ve thought about the future, but right now all you think about is this being the last time that this team is together,” White said. “A lot of these guys are back, but it’s never exactly the same. So you really try to enjoy the last talk with the group on your last Friday night.
“Tonight, you wish you could change the way those seniors feel on their last game.”
The Buckeyes were able to celebrate not only their first outright TVC-Ohio title since 2017, but retaining the Doc Kroner Trophy. Nelsonville-York has won three in a row in the series against the Bulldogs and will set its sights on the postseason.
Nelsonville-York will play in week 11, and will bring a seven-game winning streak and a lot of momentum into the postseason.
“I think as long as our defense plays solid like they have all year, we’re going to be a tough out for anyone,” Rusty Richards said.
Nelsonville-York 41, Athens 6
Nelsonville-York 13 14 7 7 — 41
Athens 0 0 6 0 — 6
NY — Drew Carter, 21-yard interception return (kick failed), 9:05, 1st
NY — Drew Carter, 60-yard run (Ben Perry kick), 7:00, 1st
NY — Drew Carter, 1-yard run (Ben Perry kick), 11:22, 2nd
NY — Drew Carter, 15-yard run (Ben Perry kick), 1:12, 2nd
A — Alex Pero, 5-yard pass from Braeden Young (kick failed), :16, 3rd
NY — Gavin Richards, 7-yard run (Ben Perry kick), 8:54, 4th
TEAM STATISTICS
NY A
First downs 17 9
Plays from scrimmage 47 47
Rushing (plys-yds) 43-307 27-48
Passing yards 0 124
Total net yards 307 172
Passes (cmp-att-int) 0-4-0 10-20-2
Fumbles (no-lost) 3-1 1-1
Penalties (no-yds) 2-30 2-10
Punts (no-avg) 2-39 3-30.3
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Nelsonville-York — Hudson Stalder 24-129 TD, Drew Carter 10-127 3 TDs, Gavin Richards 4-34 TD, Jacob Jones 4-14, Bailey Phillips 1-3; Athens — Luke Brandes 8-19, Alex Pero 1-15, Landon Wheatley 13-13, Marcus Stevers 1-5, Braeden Young 4-(-4).
PASSING
Nelsonville-York — Drew Carter 0-3-0-0, Makhi Williams 0-1-0-0; Athens — Landon Wheatley 7-14-2-69, Braeden Young 3-6-0-55 TD.
RECEIVING
Nelsonville-York — n/a; Athens — Braxton Springer 2-40, Levi Neal 3-29, Alex Pero 3-25 TD, Marcus Stevers 1-21, Derrick Welsh 1-9.
