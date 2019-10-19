ALBANY — Someone was going to be bitter after this one.
Unfortunately for the Spartans, they were the ones stewing about ‘what if’ and missed opportunities afterward.
Visiting Nelsonville-York landed a quartet of big plays in the second half, and it turned out to be just enough to power the Buckeyes in a 13-10 win over Alexander on Friday night.
Nelsonville-York (5-3, 3-1 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) kept its hopes alive for a league title and postseason spot with a win that even Rusty Richards admitted won’t be remembered as a classic.
“It’s a win. It wasn’t pretty, both ways,” he said. “Alexander left plays on the field, we left plays on the field.
“But hey, a win’s a win and we’ll take it right now.”
Dynamic senior Keegan Wilburn rushed for 100 yards and caught four passes for 42 yards to lead the Buckeyes, but it was his 86-yard touchdown run in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter that gave N-Y the winning edge.
Starting left, Wilburn found a clear lane into the second level and then his speed and athleticism took over from there. He whizzed down the sideline, cut back to the middle of the field, navigated all the way back to the right side, and then finally cut back on one last defender to finish the run. Despite a missed PAT afterward, the Buckeyes had a 13-3 lead with 9:47 remaining.
“He made one heck of a run,” Richards said.
“Not too many people can do one of those and do what he does. It never gets old seeing him go for 70 yards and zig-zag across the field,” he added.
“They fell asleep on him for one play and it was the difference in the game.”
It was that kind of night for Alexander (4-4, 1-4 TVC-Ohio). The Spartans won the majority of plays, and controlled the line of scrimmage. But failures to finish plays and possessions in the second half left Earich Dean as the one to ruminate over missed opportunities.
Alexander had a 310-267 edge in total yardage. The Buckeyes had just seven first downs, and only two in the second half. The Spartans ran 15 more plays from the line of scrimmage. And other than the one run, Alexander held Wilburn to 56 yards on his other eight touches.
“I’ve preached it for a long time,” Dean said. “We want to be like a Nelsonville, like an Athens, and contend for that league title every year.
“We’ve got to figure out ways to get to that next step. The opportunities when they’re there, we have to take advantage of them,” he continued. “This one hurts a lot because I feel we played good enough to win that football game.”
N-Y improved to 45-2-1 all-time against Alexander, but wondered if it would even find the end zone after a maddening, frustrating first half. In the first two quarters, the Buckeyes started each of their first five drives inside the Alexander 35-yard line.
The net result? Zero points. Alexander — on the strong running from Kaleb Easley, Logan Neal and Jordan Cantrell — opened the game with an 11-play drive capped by Kyler D’Augustino’s 26-yard field goal. The Spartans led 3-0 the whole half, and at the break, despite the constant danger.
“We played the whole half inside our own 30 and we held them to zero points. What a great job by our defense,” Dean said.
Richards admitted things got loud for the Buckeyes at the break.
“I think our defensive coordinator went off on them. Coach (Jay) Kline, the offensive line coach, went off,” Richards said. “And I finished it up there at the end. We just said ‘Finish. Somebody step up and make a play.’”
And the Buckeyes did make a few. Quarterback Mikey Seel, who finished 11 of 21 for 164 yards, hit Austin Thrapp for 25 yards on the first play of the second half. Four snaps later, he found Thrapp again for a 17-yard touchdown.
After a half of futility, the Buckeyes led 7-3.
Seel later found Christopher McDonald for a 50-yard bomb down the sideline. Add in Wilburn’s 86-yard run, and those four plays accounted for 67 percent of N-Y’s total offense.
The Spartans were more consistent and methodical, but ran into their own misfortunes as well. Easley powered the way with 66 rushing yards, and hit 13 of 21 throws for 84. Neal led the ground game with 99 yards on 15 carries, and Cantrell finished with 26. Alexander had 48 rushing attempts for 226 yards.
But, the Spartans lost two possessions in the first half with fumbles. In the second, Alexander had two drives get inside the N-Y 20 that resulted in no points after failed fourth-down attempts.
Worst of all, Alexander dropped four different passes that could’ve ended up as touchdowns on three different possessions. And throughout, the Spartans were hampered by 10 penalties for 70 yards.
“We really just couldn’t get into a rhythm. We’d put drives together but then kind of kill ourselves,” Dean said
But the Spartans kept plugging away. Alexander’s last possession was an 18-play march that culminated with Easley’s four-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal that pulled the Spartans to within 13-10. The only problem was the drive took 6:45 off the fourth-quarter clock and only 58 seconds remained.
Maleek Williams recovered the ensuing onside kick, the Buckeyes took three kneel-downs and left with a hard-fought win.
“We’ve played everybody tough,” Dean said. “Just missed opportunities.”
Nelsonville-York 13, Alexander 10
Nels.-York;0;0;7;6;—;13
Alexander;3;0;0;7;—;10
Alexander — Kyler D’Augustino, 26-yard field goal, 6:39, 1Q
Nelsonville-York — Austin Thrapp, 17-yard pass from Mikey Seel (Alex Taylor kick), 9:45, 3Q
Nelsonville-York — Keegan Wilburn, 86-yard run (kick failed), 9:17, 4Q
Alexander — Kaleb Easley, 4-yard run (D’Augustino kick), 0:58, 4Q
TEAM STATISTICS
;NY;AL
First downs;7;14
Total Plays;46;61
Rushing (plys-yds);25-103;48-226
Passing yards;164;84
Total yards;267;310
Passes (cmp-att-int);11-21-0;13-21-0
Fumbles (no-lost);2-1;2-2
Penalties (no-yds);3-37;10-70
Punts (no-avg);2-31.0;5-18.4
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Nelsonville-York — Keegan Wilburn 5-100 TD, Colton Snyder 8-31, Brandon Phillips 4-7, Mikey Seel 2-(-5), TEAM 6-(-30); Alexander — Logan Neal 15-99, Kaleb Easley 23-66, Jordan Cantrell 9-4, Jagger Cain 1-15.
PASSING
Nelsonville-York — Mikey Seel 11-21-0 164 TD; Alexander — Kaleb Easley 13-21-0 84.
RECEIVING
Nelsonville-York — Austin Thrapp 4-50 TD, Keegan Wilburn 4-42, Christopher McDonald 1-50, Ethan Douglas 1-12, Brandon Phillips 1-10; Alexander — Luke Chapman 5-27, Matt Brown 2-25, Chase Siefer 1-20, Jagger Cain 3-10, Jordan Cantrell 1-2.
