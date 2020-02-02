NELSONVILLE — Nelsonville-York coach Blaine Gabriel said that effort and hard work have never been lacking during the Buckeyes' season.
"These kids keep coming to practice every night," Gabriel said. "They keep working hard. If you came to my practice and didn't know that we were 3-15 now, you'd think we were undefeated because they really work hard and I keep telling them, if you keep working hard good things will happen."
The Buckeyes enjoyed a good night on Saturday, rallying for a 67-62 win against Belpre inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
Nelsonville-York erased an 11-point second-half deficit to gain the victory over the Golden Eagles.
The win moves the Buckeyes to 3-15 overall and ends a 12-game losing streak. N-Y's last win came on Dec. 14 against Miller.
Belpre drops to 11-9.
The game was tied at 34-34 before Belpre went on an 11-0 run to seemingly take command, but Nelsonville-York kept battling back.
The Buckeyes trailed 45-37 going to the fourth, but won the final quarter 30-17.
"The kids never gave up," Gabriel said. "We ran a couple set plays down here, got a couple buckets. Changed defense a little bit, went more half-court press, got a couple more steals. (Belpre) did a couple quick shots and missed and we were able to come down and get ourselves back in the game. We made the biggest share of our foul shots in crunch time."
Nelsonville-York tied the game at 56-56 before going ahead for good in the final frame.
Ethan Gail led the Buckeyes with 18 points, making all three of his free throws in the fourth quarter.
Mikey Seel followed with 14 points for the Buckeyes, making 3 of 5 free throws in the final quarter.
Braydin McKee added 12 points, six coming in the fourth quarter. Drew Carter also scored 12 points, making 6 of 7 free throws to go with a pair of 3-pointers.
Joe Tome scored seven points for the Buckeyes, while Austin Thrapp added four points.
The game was tied at 12-12 after one quarter, with Belpre going ahead 23-20 by halftime.
Makiah Merritt led the Golden Eagles with 15 points, while Logan Adams followed with 14 points. Connor Baker tallied eight points and Nick Godfrey seven points.
The Buckeyes have a pair of home games this week, as they host Wellston on Tuesday and Alexander on Friday.
"We've improved quite a bit since the start of the season," Gabriel said. "It just wasn't showing on the scoreboard. Tonight, it showed on the scoreboard. We're ready for Wellston on Tuesday."
