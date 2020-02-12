BIDWELL — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes are certainly improving as the season progresses.
The latest example was the Buckeyes' 56-50 victory at River Valley High School on Tuesday.
Nelsonville-York trailed by 10 points at halftime before rallying for the victory.
The win was the third in four games for the Buckeyes, who improve to 5-16 and 2-9 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Ethan Gail led N-Y against the Raiders, scoring 18 points. He scored 11 points in the fourth quarter.
Drew Carter and Austin Thrapp each scored 10 points for the Buckeyes. Carter made 6 of 8 free throws, all coming in the fourth. Thrapp made three 2-pointers and a 3 in the win.
Braydin McKee and Mikey Seel each scored nine points for Nelsonville-York.
The Buckeyes trailed 12-9 after one quarter, and 29-19 at halftime.
The Buckeyes held the Raiders to six points in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 35-29.
Nelsonville-York then won the fourth quarter 27-15 to earn the TVC-Ohio victory.
River Valley (5-15, 1-10 TVC-Ohio) was led by Jordan Lambert, who scored 22 points.
Nelsonville-York had lost the first meeting to the Raiders 70-31, but the rematch was more friendly to the Buckeyes.
Nelsonville-York will conclude the regular season on Friday at Meigs High School.
