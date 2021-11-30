NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes were struggling to find their shooting touch in the season opener against the Southern Tornadoes.
What once was a 12-point lead had turned into a seven-point deficit as the third quarter wound down.
"We just have to keep shooting," Nelsonville-York coach Blaine Gabriel said. "We couldn't throw it in the ocean in the third quarter. I said, 'we just have to keep attacking.'"
James Koska listened to his coach, and kept shooting. It led to a dramatic comeback win to start the season.
The Buckeyes surged past the Tornadoes in the final quarter, leading to a 66-58 win inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Nelsonville-York outscored Southern 26-11 over the final nine minutes of action, starting the season 1-0.
"I told them, if we can keep chipping away, I said if we can get a tie or get the lead, I feel good about it," Gabriel said.
Koska, a junior guard, was at the center of the comeback. His 3-pointer to end the third quarter allowed the Buckeyes to trim the deficit to 47-43 going to the final quarter.
Southern still led 51-48 in the fourth when Koska's corner 3, on a pass from Drew Carter, brought the Buckeyes even with 5:49 to play.
Southern coach Jeff Caldwell pointed to Koska's two 3-pointers as key turning points.
"We lost that kid in the corner," Caldwell said. "He got hot and hit those corner 3s on us. We even called a timeout and talked about it, said, 'let's not let him hit anymore corner 3s.' We were in a zone (defense), but we said 'play him like he's your man down in the corner. Don't let him catch it down in the corner.'"
Koska finished the game with 10 points, seven coming after the Buckeyes trailed by seven points late in the third.
Koska has received some varsity playing time the last two seasons, but has mostly played on the JV team. He's a full-time starter now, as he also had two assists and two steals against Southern (2-1).
"He wasn't able to play this summer because he was hurt," Gabriel said. "This is really big. He's busted his butt to get back into it. I'm tickled for him, because he had a big game."
Southern's final lead of the night came at 52-51 with 5:39 left after Lincoln Rose split a pair of free throws.
It was a short-lived lead, as Nelsonville-York was ahead for good at 53-52 when Carter assisted on Keagan Swope's long 2-point field goal.
The Buckeyes got a quick stop, then were seemingly in control after two Swope free throws lifted their lead to 55-52 with 4:33 left.
Nelsonville-York went on a 20-6 run to lead 60-53 after Swope assisted on Trent Morrissey's shot in the paint with 1:54 remaining.
"We were attacking to get the lead and then it seemed like we started getting stagnant, and standing around a little bit," Caldwell said. "Not flashing to the open areas of their zone like we were earlier. Then some things went against us and we didn't handle it very well. We'll learn from it."
It was the first setback of the season for the Tornadoes, who controlled a large stretch of the game. After falling behind 31-19, Southern held N-Y scoreless for a stretch of 5 minutes and 53 seconds, scoring 15 unanswered points to lead 34-31 after Aiden Hill's score at the rim to start the third quarter.
"They brought that zone out and we practiced that," Gabriel said. "We didn't attack it. We let them back in the game in the second quarter because we stood out here and shot 3s instead of attacking. Then the third quarter, we could'n't hit anything."
Caldwell said Southern switched to the zone after the Buckeyes' torried start, which saw them make 10 of 18 shots in the opening quarter to lead 23-16.
"They came out with a lot of energy, a lot of excitement," he said. "It was their first game. They played really well to start the game, were real aggressive defensively and we weren't handling it. We were turning it over. We just told them to settle down."
Carter was especially hot early, scoring 10 first-half points.
Southern settled in by getting the ball into the post to Rose, a 6-foot-2 senior.
Rose led the Tornadoes with 18 points on 8 of 9 shooting, adding 12 rebounds.
"Lincoln's a nice player for us," Caldwell said. "We've got to understand that he can be tough to handle. Then other things open up after that."
With Rose leading the way, Southern won the rebounding battle by a wide margin, 49-32. Cruz Brinager also had nine rebounds, while Derek Griffith had seven rebounds to go with six points and two assists.
"We'll definitely work a lot (Wednesday) night on rebounding," Gabriel said.
The Buckeyes made enough free throws to put the game away. Southern was within 60-56 with 1:37 left after Tanner Lisle's 3-pointer.
Swope made two free throws, then got a steal that led to Carter splitting a pair of free throws for a 63-56 advantage with 49.2 seconds left.
The final blow to Southern came when an intentional foul was called, followed by a technical foul that allowed the Buckeyes to go ahead by eight points with 18.6 seconds left.
Carter led Nelsonville-York with 19 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals. Swope added 14 points, seven steals and four assists, while Leighton Loge had 15 points, six rebounds and four steals.
The Buckeyes had 16 steals overall, leading to 20 Southern turnovers.
Southern also received 13 points, six rebounds and three assists from Hill, with Cade Anderson drilling four 3-pointers for 12 points.
The Tornadoes will return to the court on Saturday at Clay. Southern had four seniors and a junior in the starting lineup on Tuesday, but Caldwell said the unit still needs to continue to gain experience.
"I'm proud of our guys, because I thought they battled," he said. "Even though we have some seniors on the team, we're not real experienced. Our seniors all played JV ball as sophomores. So this is only starting their second year of varsity early in the season. We'll learn from this, hopefully, and get better."
The Buckeyes will be on the road Friday at Eastern. Gabriel said maintaining the scoring balance they had against Southern is a key going forward.
"I like our speed," he said. "We pass the ball well. We're so unselfish. I didn't even know until we went into the locker room that we had four in double figures. I like that. That's the way we have to play."
Nelsonville-York 66, Southern 58
Southern;16;16;15;11;—;58
Nelsonville-York;23;8;12;23;—;66
SOUTHERN 58 (2-1)
Aiden Hill 5 3-4 13, Cruz Brinager 2 0-2 4, Tanner Lisle 2 0-0 5, Cade Anderson 4 0-0 12, Lincoln Rose 8 2-5 18, Damien Miller 0 0-1 0, Derek Griffith 2 1-2 6, Brayden Otto 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 23 6-13 58; 3-point field goals: 6 (Anderson 4, Lisle, Griffith 1 apiece)
NELSONVILLE-YORK 66 (1-0)
James Koska 3 1-4 10, Drew Carter 6 4-7 19, Keagan Swope 3 7-12 14, Trent Morrissey 2 1-2 5, Leighton Loge 6 3-4 15, Dakota Inman 1 0-0 2, Jayden Abram 0 1-2 1; TOTALS 21 17-31 66; 3-point field goals: 7 (Koska, Carter 3 apiece, Swope 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Southern 23-61 (.377), 3-point field goals 6-26 (.231), Nelsonville-York 21-55 (.382), 3-point field goals 7-20 (.350); Free throws — Southern 6-13 (.462), Nelsonville-York 17-31 (.548); Rebounds — Southern 49 (Rose 12), Nelsonville-York 32 (Carter, Loge 6 apiece); Assists — Southern 10 (Hill 3), Nelsonville-York 15 (Carter 7); Blocks — Southern 2 (Hill, Miller 1 apiece), Nelsonville-York 2 (Carter, Swope 1 apiece); Turnovers — Southern 20, Nelsonville-York 10; Steals — Southern 8 (Hill, Anderson 2 apiece), Nelsonville-York 16 (Swope 7); Team fouls — Southern 21, Nelsonville-York 13; JV game — Nelsonville-York 32, Southern 22.
