NELSONVILLE — Jay Kline admits he might be biased, but he feels like there is no place quite like Nelsonville-York.
“Others have tradition too, but they don’t have a tradition exactly like ours,” said Kline, N-Y’s athletic director and assistant football coach. “Ours is unique because of the Boston family. It’s a good time to remember it.”
Nelsonville-York High School has a big night planned on Friday, as the Buckeyes are scheduled to host Newark Catholic at 7 p.m. inside Boston Field.
Nelsonville-York will celebrate the 40-year anniversary of the 1981 state championship team, the brand new athletic hall of fame classes as well as former coaches Kevin Meade and Dave Boston Jr.
“We had this idea and we are kind of wrapping it up into a bunch of different things with Hall of Fame night being that night also,” Kline said.
The school has invited back all former players, coaches and cheerleaders for the ‘81 team, which claimed the Division IV state championship after going 13-0.
Kline estimated about two-thirds of that group will be in attendance on Friday. A meet and greet will be held outside the football field at 5 o’clock, with comments from some of the coaches and players following at 5:30 p.m. A dinner is scheduled for 6 p.m. for those special guests in attendance.
The team will be recognized on the field at halftime and a new sign under the scoreboard will be unveiled.
The ‘81 team was first Buckeyes’ squad to go 10-0 in the regular season. They followed that up by winning a regional championship with a 14-12 win over Coal Grove, a game won after the Hornets missed a short field goal attempt in the closing minutes.
Nelsonville-York defeated Wheelersburg 14-0 to advance to the state championship game, where it won the ultimate price by defeating Otsego 34-16 at Groveport-Madison High School.
“The 1981 state championship team was one of the seminal moments of our community, definitely of our school,” Kline said. “Everyone that was around during that time has some sort of memory of it. It was a wonderful time here for everybody who was in the Nelsonville-York school district, and everyone’s getting a little older now. It’s a good time, with the past year and pandemic, to remember those things.”
In the last 40 years, the only other Athens County program in any team sport to claim a state championship was Alexander volleyball in 2008.
The school will also honor Meade and Boston Jr at halftime as well with a plaque commemorating their coaching achievements. Kline said the plaque will read, ‘Buckeye Football, a Family Tradition.’
Dave Boston Sr. was the program’s only coach until his son-in-law, Meade, took over in 1993. He coached through 2002, with Boston Jr. coaching from 2003 into 2015.
“If you look at their achievements, all three being family, 50 years of head coaching there,” Kline said. “There are 320 victories, 20 TVC titles.”
The state championship team of course was led by Dave Boston Sr., who passed away in 2016. He will be missing from the celebration, but Kline noted it will be another opportunity to remember the most important figure in Buckeye football history.
“It is sad, but it’s also a way to mark his passing again and his great accomplishments throughout his career,” Kline said.
The last two athletic hall of fame classes will be introduced before the game, of which Kline is a member.
The 2020 class of inductees includes Kim Kline, Trent Galentin, Susan McCombs, Steve Young, Rick Penrod, Jay Kline, Kevin Meade, Jim McCumber, Bob Sheskey and Dick Hubbard.
The 2021 class of inductees includes Greg Smathers, Dave Sufronko, Lynn Johnson NewHeart, Tony Breeze and Derek Arnold.
The 2020 class could not be honored last season due to the pandemic.
As for the game, the current Buckeyes will look to bounce back in the home opener.
Nelsonville-York lost a slug-fest at Trimble, 7-6, last Saturday. The matchup against the Green Wave is a pivotal one for the Buckeyes, who also have a game at Liberty Union in week three.
Newark Catholic won a Division VII, Region 27 championship last season and return a lot of its lineup. The Green Wave won their opener 34-8 at Bishop Ready.
“We’re looking for just a big night that evening,” Kline said.
