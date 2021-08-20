NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes had seniors all over the lineup a year ago, as 15 upperclassmen led the way in 2020.
The Buckeyes said goodbye to that big senior class, but expectations remain in place.
Nelsonville-York still has plenty of experience and talent returning, as it tries to reclaim the top spot in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Rusty Richards enters his sixth season as N-Y's head coach, and he points to another talented senior class as reasons for high expectations.
"Our captains lived in the weight room this winter," Richards said. "I think that's why they were selected our five captains. They've got a real good work ethic. We did lose 15 seniors, so we have a lot to replace, but this senior class, they just lead by example and so far we are tickled to death with our work ethic and hopefully it translates over to Friday night."
Drew Carter, Jared Justice, Tucker Levering, Nathan Martin and Dominik Robson are the Buckeyes' five captains, and all are multi-year starters.
Perhaps no player is as important as Carter, who returns as N-Y's quarterback.
Carter was tasked with the difficult challenge of taking over as the signal caller without a true offseason a year ago due to the pandemic.
He had some growing pains as the Buckeyes lost their first two games to Trimble and Wellston.
However, Carter flourished as the season progressed, and is a different player 12 months later.
"Just much better decision making," Richards said. "He's always been able to throw it, he's a good runner too."
Carter completed 100 of 172 passes for 1,562 yards and 15 touchdowns in eight games last year, adding 269 yards rushing and seven more touchdowns.
Carter will be able to play behind an experienced offensive line, led by captains Martin, Levering and Robson.
Levering is a four-year starter, while Martin and Robson are three-year starters up front.
"Those kids are all 300-pound bench pressers, squatting around 500 pounds," Richards said. "We're going to lean on them in the run game. If they do what we think they can, then we're going to be alright."
Juniors Dalton Inman and Karl Warren should round out the starters along the line, with seniors Pearson Wilt and Jayden Abram also seeing time. Junior Maleek Williams will handle tight end duties.
"Not that we don't want to pass it, but we passed a little too much last couple years," Richards said. "We need to get back to a little more power football."
Leading the way in the running attack will be junior Hudson Stalder.
Stalder emerged as a hard-nosed runner between the tackles last season, and figures to get even more carries this season.
"When you hear that name (Stalder), you think tough football players," Richards said. "This is the kind of kid, he's going to run down hill."
Sophomore Makhi Williams gives the Buckeyes a home-run threat in both the run and pass game.
A playmaker as a freshmen, Williams is fresh off an appearance in the state track and field meet last June in the 200 meters. Richards said the coaching staff will look for ways to utilize his speed.
"You're going to see him everywhere," Richards said. "We're going to line him up at wildcat. We'll line him up at receiver. He'll play running back. He's too good an athlete and has too much speed to not get him the ball."
Junior Leighton Loge and sophomore Gavin Richards, Bailey Phillips and Keagan Swope are also players who could see targets from Carter in the passing game.
Defensively, the Buckeyes will have to replace Colton Snyder at linebacker, a Division VI Southeast District Defensive Player of the Year.
Snyder was a four-year starter on defense and the team's leading tackler.
"It's going to be different playing without him, but again, these guys, it's their time to shine," Richards said. "It's time for someone to step up and fill that void."
Justice returns as a starting linebacker, and Maleek Williams moves back from a defensive end to a middle linebacker. Loge returns on the outside.
Martin and Wilt are the defensive ends, with Robson, and Tucker Levering and Tanner Levering making up the rotation up front.
Dakota Inman returns as a starting cornerback, with sophomore Tommy Mitchell, Phillips and Makhi Williams battling for the other corner position. Carter will play defense as safety.
The Buckeyes will be tested early, opening at Trimble on Saturday at 7 p.m. before hosting Newark Catholic in week two. A road trip to Liberty Union awaits in week three.
"We just have to get through those healthy and I think we can go out and compete for a league title," Richards said. "But again, we'll find out a lot these first couple weeks very quickly."
The Tomcats will certainly be a challenge, as the Buckeyes make the short trip to Glouster Memorial Stadium. N-Y will look to end a three-game losing streak in the series against a Trimble team that brings back nearly its entire lineup from a season ago.
"They have tough kids," Richards said. "It's going to be basics. If we block up front and we tackle, and maybe knock down a jump ball here and there, we've got a chance."
