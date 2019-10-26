NELSONVILLE — Keegan Wilburn has made big plays and electrifying performances a common occurrence inside Boston Field over the last four seasons.
The Nelsonville-York senior thrilled the home crowd one final time, and in the process the Buckeyes have set up a week-10 showdown.
Wilburn scored three touchdowns, leading Nelsonville-York to an important 34-20 victory over the Vinton County Vikings on Friday.
Wilburn had 139 yards rushing on 10 carries, scoring three touchdowns to help keep the Buckeyes alive in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division race.
"We worked hard this week," Wilburn said. "We were short a lot of guys. We had a lot of injuries. Didn't practice in pads this week. We're working with what we have. I think that shows the determination of the team."
The Buckeyes (6-3 overall) improved to 4-1 in the TVC-Ohio. They play at Athens in the regular season finale with a title on the line.
The Bulldogs (5-0 TVC-Ohio) clinched at least a share of the title with a 69-26 win at River Valley. The Buckeyes can share the top spot if they can win at Athens to close the regular season.
"Just shows these kids haven't quit," Nelsonville-York coach Rusty Richards said. "Started off bad, 0-2. Wellston, didn't play like we'd like wanted to. Everyone was all gloomy, but here we are, playing for a championship next week.
"We're here. We have a chance."
The Buckeyes have a chance after gaining a measure of revenge against Vinton County.
The Vikings upended the Buckeyes a season ago in McArthur, 39-35. Nelsonville-York got the defensive stops and the big plays it needed to pull away for the win.
Vinton County (4-5, 3-2 TVC-Ohio) was eliminated from league-title contention with the defeat.
The Vikings got a big game from Jacob Wells, who rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, but it wasn't enough to keep pace with Wilburn and the Buckeyes.
The Buckeyes have operated with a spread offense out of the shotgun for nearly all of the season. Against the Vikings, quarterback Mikey Seel took some snaps under center, with fullback Colton Snyder lining up in front of Wilburn in an I-formation.
The changeup worked, as all three of Wilburn's touchdowns came out of the old-school I.
"We just told Keegan, everyone's widening out. You're going to have to hit the hole a little bit, give us four or five carries inside the tackles," Richards said.
The biggest sequence of the game came in the fourth quarter as the Vikings were driving for a potential tying score.
Facing fourth-and-two from the Nelsonville-York 21, the Vikings gave the ball to Wells as the senior crashed into the line of scrimmage off right tackle.
The Buckeyes came up with a stop, taking over on downs after a measurement showed Vinton County came up inches shy of a first down.
The next play saw Wilburn get a carry up the middle of the Vikings' defense.
Wilburn was able to hit the hole, and bounce the play outside.
The Vikings had three players who appeared to have an angle on Wilburn as he sprinted down the sideline. Wilburn shifted into another gear, somehow juking by the defenders for an 81-yard touchdown.
The big play gave Nelsonville-York a 28-14 lead with 8:49 remaining in the game.
"Somehow, I don't know, those kids had perfect angles and he just kicked it into another gear," Richards said. "We're glad he's on our side another game this week."
The Vikings answered with a 1-yard touchdown run for Logan Baker on their next possession, a score set up when Braylon Damron found Aiden Graham on a 41-yard pass.
Vinton County's defense then got a stop, giving the ball back to the offense.
Damron led a game-winning drive against the Buckeyes last year, but history didn't repeat itself.
The Vikings advanced to Nelsonville-York's 45, but two holding penalties eventually had them facing a second-and-30 from their own 35.
Vinton County got back to a fourth-and-12 situation, but Christian Wiseman was able to pressure Damron. The sophomore's pass fell incomplete, and the Buckeyes had held with just 1:24 remaining.
"We made their quarterback, Damron, throw it a little earlier than he wanted to," Richards said. "But it was a little eerie there in the fourth quarter. I kept thinking, we're right where we were last year."
All that was left was for Wilburn to put the exclamation point on the win. His final score was a 36-yard burst down the Buckeyes' sideline, giving N-Y the 34-20 lead with just 56 seconds remaining.
"It goes into our preparation," Wilburn said. "This week, we had a really good week of practice and our line did what they were supposed to. They blocked whatever was in front of them."
The Vikings jumped ahead to the early 7-0 lead thanks to Wells' 54-yard first-quarter run.
Vinton County's Lance Montgomery came up with an interception on N-Y's next drive, and it appeared the Vikings were in business.
That Vinton County drive would stall, and the Buckeyes would cut the deficit to 7-6 on Seel's 40-yard touchdown on a quarterback draw.
The Vikings' next drive ended when Ethan Douglas recovered a fumble at mid-field. It took Nelsonville-York's offense four plays to score, as Seel found a wide open Ethan Gail racing up the middle of the field for a 34-yard touchdown.
Seel hit Austin Thrapp on the 2-point conversion for a 14-7 edge.
Seel, also starting his last home game, completed 9 of 21 passes for 88 yards, also rushing for 43 yards.
The Buckeyes' defense made another big play to end the Vikings' next drive, stopping Damron on a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-1.
The stop allowed N-Y to take over at the Vikings' 38-yard line, and Wilburn found the end zone five plays later.
Wilburn was seemingly tackled around the 10-yard line, but he broke through the Viking defender, scoring a 15-yard touchdown and the Bucks led 21-7.
The Vikings scored with 27 seconds left in the half on a fourth-and-goal completion from Damron to Zack Radabaugh.
A Buckeye defender tipped Damron's pass, but it went right to Radabaugh for the nine-yard score, cutting N-Y's lead to 21-14.
Damron completed 11 of 20 passes for 134 yards. The Vikings out-gained the Buckeyes 344-276, but N-Y's short fields combined with Wilburn's big plays led the Buckeyes to the win.
"I thought we played pretty good other than a couple plays here and there," Richards said. "But they have Baker, Wells, they're hard runners. We stepped up there a little bit."
Wilburn, already N-Y's all-time career leader in every receiving category, added another milestone on Friday. His three trips to the end zone give him 71 career touchdowns.
The Buckeyes went 17-5 at home with Wilburn over the last four seasons, including a 4-1 mark this year.
Wilburn credited Richards and his teammates for making his success possible.
"Him having faith in me year after year, now I'm a senior and just the guys that I've played with over the years — Noah Andrews, Hunter Edwards, Ronnie Wend, Garrett Maiden — those are guys that are in the history books," Wilburn said. "It's cool to say that I played beside them. So shouts to them. It's a team statistic. It's not for me."
Now the Buckeyes get a chance to play at arch-rival Athens for a league championship and possible playoff berth in Division VI. Nelsonville-York has won six out of seven since its 0-2 start, and has the possibility to end the regular season in a big away against the Bulldogs.
"It's really cool, especially for our guys that are going to have a shot next year at making a playoff berth. Really, just getting the momentum going for those guys and I want to go out with a bang as as senior," Wilburn said. "I'm not about to try and lose my last game."
Nelsonville-York 34, Vinton County 20
Vinton County;7;7;0;6;—;20
Nelsonville-York;14;7;0;13;—;34
VC — Jacob Wells, 54-yard run (Eli Downs kick), 7:28, 1st
NY — Mikey Seel, 40-yard run (kick failed), 3:07, 1st
NY — Ethan Gail, 34-yard pass from Mikey Seel (Austin Thrapp pass from Mikey Seel), 0.0, 1st
NY — Keegan Wilburn, 15-yard run (Alec Taylor kick), 7:38, 2nd
VC — Zack Radabaugh, 9-yard pass from Braylon Damron (Eli Downs kick), :27, 2nd
NY — Keegan Wilburn, 81-yard run (Alec Taylor kick), 8:49, 4th
VC — Logan Baker, 1-yard run (kick failed), 5:54, 4th
NY — Keegan Wilburn, 36-yard run (kick failed), :56, 4th
TEAM STATISTICS
;VC;NY
First downs;14;9
Plays from scrimmage;66;44
Rushing (plys-yds);46-211;22-188
Passing yards;134;88
Total net yards;345;276
Passes (cmp-att-int);11-20-0;9-22-1
Fumbles (no-lost);3-1;0-0
Penalties (no-yds);11-108;7-75
Punts (no-avg);2-40;5-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Vinton County — Jacob Wells 25-162 TD, Logan Baker 10-26 TD, Zayne Karr 2-17, Braylon Damron 5-9, Zack Radabaugh 3-(-1), TEAM 1-(-2); Nelsonville-York — Keegan Wilburn 10-139 3 Tas, Mikey Seel 6-43 TD, Colton Snyder 4-10, TEAM 2-(-4)
PASSING
Vinton County — Braylon Damron 11-20-0-134 TD; Nelsonville-York — Mikey Seel 9-21-1-88 TD, Keegan Wilburn 0-1-0-0
RECEIVING
Vinton County — Zack Radabaugh 4-43, Aiden Graham 1-41, Okey Fitzwater 1-20, Jacob Wells 2-13, Will Arthur 1-8, Elijah Williams 1-7, Logan Ward 1-2; Nelsonville-York — Ethan Gail 3-54 TD, Brandon Phillips 5-32, Keegan Wilburn 1-2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.