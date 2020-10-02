NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes are rolling at the right time of the season.
The Buckeyes played their best game of the year, stopping the Athens Bulldogs 36-6 on Friday at Boston Field.
Nelsonville-York started the season 0-2, but has run off four victories since then, and as a result will retain the Doc Kroner Trophy for at least another year.
“That’s a testament to our senior class,” Nelsonville-York coach Rusty Richards said. “They haven’t quit when it didn’t look good at 0-2, then you’re thinking we’re out of the league too. It’s tough to bounce back from that, these guys just kept plugging away.”
Junior quarterback Drew Carter continued his strong play for the Buckeyes (4-2, 4-1 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division), completing 13 of 23 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown, as he completed passes for seven different receivers.
“Drew made some nice reads and nice passes,” Richards said. “We got to move the ball up and down the field.”
It was also a banner day for Nelsonville-York’s defense, which took a shutout into the fourth quarter.
Athens was held to 92 yards of total offense, including only five rushing yards.
The Bulldogs (2-3, 2-2 TVC-Ohio) were dealt a tough blow late in the first half with an injury to senior quarterback Joey Moore.
Moore had his left shoulder wrapped and in ice by halftime, and wasn’t able to return. Sophomore Landon Wheatley moved from receiver to quarterback.
“We’re not sure what it is, but we don’t expect to see Joey taking anymore snaps, I don’t think,” Athens coach Nathan White said.
Dakota Inman and Ethan Gail each had interceptions for the Buckeyes, and Leighton Loge gave the team a safety when he made a fourth-quarter tackle in the end zone against Wheatley.
“Our defense, this might be the best they’ve played all year,” Richards said. “Even up to the point when Joey Moore got hurt, which is unfortunate for a senior. Hate to see seniors get hurt, hopefully he’s able to come back because he is a heck of a football player.”
The Bulldogs trailed just 7-0 when Moore left the game, but weren’t able to generate enough offense against the Buckeyes’ aggressive defense. Wheatley was tackled for a loss on five different occasions, making it difficult for him to get comfortable running the offense.
“We run everything through our quarterback,” White said. “All of our eggs are kind of in that basket. If our quarterback gets hurt in the middle of the game —it’s tough for everybody — but maybe a little bit tougher for us.
“Landon did a great job. He’s a Friday night kid for us every week and that’s the toughest part. He just doesn’t get enough reps at quarterback. He’s a starting receiver for us. He’s got to get those reps.”
The Buckeyes were eventually able to pull away, and it started with their defense.
Gail came up with his interception to end an Athens’ drive, then followed up with a 52-yard reception.
That led to Carter’s 3-yard touchdown run to allow Nelsonville-York to lead 14-0 with 1:38 left in the first half.
The Buckeyes pushed the lead to three scores on their second possession of the third quarter. Carter hit Zach Taylor over the middle for a big 72-yard gain down to the five-yard line.
Hudson Stalder scored two plays later, and Nelsonville-York led 21-0.
The lead grew to 28-0 on the Buckeyes’ next possession, thanks to Taylor’s 19-yard touchdown reception from Carter.
“Once we got rolling, with Moore being out, you could feel the wind come out of Athens,” Richards said. “We had some kids make some big plays.”
The Buckeyes made it three touchdowns on three consecutive drives when Christopher McDonald hauled in a 24-yard touchdown early in the fourth for a 34-0 lead.
Athens was able to get on the board on Wheatley’s 48-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Gail, as the senior caught a pass in traffic and made defenders miss on his way to the end zone.
Wheatley finished 4 of 7 passing for 79 yards, an interception and the touchdown.
If Moore is in fact out, Wheatley will be tasked with starting the Bulldogs’ upcoming playoff game. Athens travels to Western Brown on Friday in an opening game in the Division III, Region 11 bracket.
White said Athens will have no choice but to turn the page from Friday and prepare for the Broncos.
“Fridays like this are very tough, but you wake up on Saturday and turn the tape on of the next opponent and kind of remember that that’s what you love and why you do this.
“I’m ready for Saturday morning and Monday afternoon to get here quick so I can get this one out of my head.”
The Buckeyes also had 57 yards rushing from Kobi Bennington, who opened the scoring with a 3-yard first-quarter touchdown. Zach Taylor finished with 91 yards on two receptions, while Gail had 65 yards on two catches.
Nelsonville-York received a first-round bye in the Division VI, Region 23 playoffs and will host the winner of Symmes Valley and Southeastern on Oct. 17.
The Buckeyes are playing well at the right time of the year, and now the playoffs are here.
“We have some momentum,” Richards said. “Get healed up a little bit next week with the bye and we’ll take on Symmes Valley or Southeastern, whoever comes to Boston Field in two weeks.”
Nelsonville-York 36, Athens 6
Athens 0 0 0 6 — 6
Nelsonville-York 7 7 14 8 — 36
NY — Kobi Bennington, 3-yard run (Alec Taylor kick), 6:30, 1st
NY — Drew Carter, 3-yard run (Alec Taylor kick), 1:38, 2nd
NY — Hudson Stalder, 2-yard run (Alec Taylor kick), 7:24, 3rd
NY — Zach Taylor, 19-yard pass from Drew Carter (Alec Taylor kick), 3:02, 3rd
NY — Christopher McDonald, 24-yard pass from Drew Carter (kick failed), 11:37, 4th
NY — Safety, Leighton Loge tackles quarterback in end zone, 10:03, 4th
A — Peyton Gail, 48-yard pass from Landon Wheatley (pass failed), 6:14, 4th
TEAM STATISTICS
A NY
First downs 3 11
Plays from scrimmage 39 57
Rushing (plays-yds) 24-5 34-149
Passing yards 87 236
Total net yards 92 385
Passes (cmp-att-int) 7-15-2 13-23-0
Fumbles (no-lost) 0-0 2-0
Penalties (no-yds) 6-50 4-33
Punts (no-avg) 5-37.6 5-37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Athens — Joey Moore 5-18, Peyton Gail 9-13, Luke Brandes 3-(-1), Trey Harris 1-(-3), Landon Wheatley 6-(-22); Nelsonville-York — Kobi Bennington 9-57 TD, Drew Carter 11-44 TD, Hudston Stalder 6-31 TD, Colton Snyder 3-10, Jared Justice 2-4, Makhi Williams 1-2, Gavin Richards 1-2, TEAM 1-(-1)
PASSING
Athens — Landon Wheatley 4-7-1-79 TD, Joey Moore 3-8-1-8; Nelsonville-York — Drew Carter 13-23-0-236 2 TDs
RECEIVING
Athens — Peyton Gail 1-48 TD, Braxton Springer 3-31, Landon Wheatley 3-8; Nelsonville-York — Zach Taylor 2-91 TD, Ethan Gail 2-65, Colton Snyder 2-26, Christopher McDonald 2-24 TD, Alec Taylor 1-16, Jared Justice 1-8, Makhi Williams 3-6
