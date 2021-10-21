NELSONVILLE — A year ago, the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes advanced all the way to the district championship game for the first time since 2015 before falling to Wheelersburg.
Head coach Wayne Dicken said the goal in 2021 is to get back to that stage, but take home the victory.
"We were happy to be there (last year)," Dicken said. "This year, this team expects to be there. I expect to be there. We're not going to be just happy to make it to a district championship, but we want to bring home a gold trophy. That's been our goal all season, 20 wins and a gold trophy in the district championship."
The Buckeyes moved a step closer in that process on Thursday.
No. 7 Nelsonville-York rolled past No. 18 Eastern Brown in a Division III sectional final inside Ben Wager Gymnasium.
The Buckeyes (19-4) are sectional champions for the third year in a row, and the 15th time in program history, after the 25-14, 25-4, 25-10 triumph.
Nelsonville-York advances to the district semifinals, traveling to No. 6 Northwest on Monday.
The Buckeyes got there thanks to a complete effort. Dicken admitted they didn't know a whole lot about Eastern, which competes in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference and is nearly a two-hour drive from Nelsonville.
"They're so far away from us that we don't see them much," Dicken said. "We don't have any common opponents with them, so we didn't know what to expect. All we had was their record to go on. I knew they'd be scrappy."
The Warriors (8-16) got a good look at the Buckeyes' weapons, with seniors Mackenzie Hurd and Ryleigh Giffin leading the way.
Hurd was too much for Eastern Brown to handle, finishing with 15 kills, seven aces and eight assists.
Hurd had seven kills and three aces in the first set alone.
Giffin led the team with 23 assists, adding four kills and three aces.
"They have great chemistry with one another," Dicken said. "They'll pick each other up if they need it, but they'll also kick each other in the butt if they need it too. But those two on the floor definitely give us an advantage over a lot of teams."
Chloe Lehman had eight kills for the Buckeyes, with Brooklyn Richards adding six kills.
"Our net play, I thought Brooklyn Richards stepped up big time for us at the net," Dicken said. "She had a couple big blocks and she had some big kills for us."
The Warriors finished with just five kills and one ace as a team. Nelsonville-York kept Eastern out of system for the entire match.
"I thought our serving was really good tonight," Dicken said. "The first set, we had some unforced errors that kind of hurt us a little bit. Our serving was aggressive which led to them staying out of system and not getting a lot of easy looks at kills."
The Buckeyes were in control all night, holding leads of at least 4-0 in all three sets and never trailing.
The effort was highlighted by the second set, a 25-4, blowout. Nelsonville-York had a 17-1 run during that set, then opened up an 18-4 lead in the third set before eventually closing the Warriors out.
"Our goal was to stay crisp, build the momentum and keep the momentum throughout the night," Dicken said. "That was the philosophy we had throughout the three sets."
Up next is a match against No. 6 Northwest, a 25-15, 25-15, 25-8 winner over No. 19 Wellston in a sectional final.
The match will be held at Northwest High School on Monday at 6 p.m., with the winner advancing to the district finals.
The Mohawks are 18-5, with four of those loses coming to South Webster and Wheelersburg. Their other defeat was a five-set loss to Waverly.
"I think they're very similar to us, with our four losses coming to Vinton County and Trimble," Dicken said. "We're not looking forward to the bus ride, but we're up for the challenge."
