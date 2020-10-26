NELSONVILLE — For the second season in a row, the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes are sectional volleyball champions.
The No. 5 Buckeyes were 3-0 winners over No. 20 Portsmouth on Saturday in a Division III sectional final inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
Nelsonville-York won by scores of 25-10, 25-13, 25-18 to improve to 18-5 on the season.
The Buckeyes had a balanced attack in the win. Mackenzie Hurd led the way with 12 kills, while Chloe Lehman followed closely with 10 kills. Ryleigh Giffin added five kills and Madison Deeter had four kills.
Madison Booth ran the offense with 27 assists.
Nelsonville-York also had solid play at the net. Deeter had four total blocks, while Lehman had three total blocks. Giffin and Hurd each contributed two total blocks.
Ciara McKinney led the way from the back row, as the libero had 10 digs. Giffin also added six digs.
Portsmouth ended its season at 9-10.
The Buckeyes will remain at home in the district tournament. They host No. 8 North Adams on Wednesday at 6 p.m. inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
Due to COVID-19 changes, the district semifinals are being held at home sites, while the district finals shift to a neutral court.
