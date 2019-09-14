NELSONVILLE — It was only a matter of time.
The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes are too strong to be winless. Keegan Wilburn is too talented to remain inconspicuous on the stat sheet. After tough losses to Trimble and Fort Frye, the Buckeyes (1-2) were ready to prove their worth.
The Berne Union Rockets (1-2) just happened to be in their way and could hardly slow them down — until lightning ended the night early.
After two and a half quarters of play and approximately 45 minutes of delay, the game was called final with the Buckeyes holding a commanding 30-0 lead.
“We finally got healthy and showed what we could do,” explained Buckeyes head coach Rusty Richards. “We got Keegan [Wilburn] the ball in space and you [got to] see what he could do real quickly.”
Coming into the game, Wilburn’s stats were deceiving. He had negative net yardage in both rushing and receiving — not something one would expect for someone who is already committed to play for the FBS Ohio Bobcats. Wilburn’s 123 yards rushing, 76 yards receiving and three total touchdowns should put the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division on notice that this won’t be an off-year.
After Berne Union opened the game with a six-minute possession that stalled, Nelsonville-York seized the moment. Quarterback Mikey Seel drove the field with passes to Brandon Phiillips, then capped the drive with a 17-yard touchdown throw to Wilburn. The two connected again on a pass good for the two point conversion. The Buckeyes' offense was back.
The defense showed it was back, too. After allowing three first downs on the Rockets’ first possession, the Buckeyes went on the attack. Running back Nick Heilman, who proved effective in the previous week’s game against Alexander, was held to just 10 yards. Quarterback Nate Nemeth was able to complete only one pass before leaving the game in the second quarter. Overall, the Rockets were held to just 56 yards of offense. Coach Richards was proud of the effort:
“Our defense did really well there, pitching the shutout,” said Richards.
That said, the Buckeyes’ crowning defensive achievement came on what would be the final play of the game. With six and a half minutes left in the third quarter, Berne Union was forced to punt from its own 18 yard line. Punter Nate Harmon was not able to catch the high snap, and had to chase down the ball in his own end zone. The Buckeyes capitalized on the bad snap and earned the safety.
“It was a great way to cap off the night,” replied Richards.
After that, Berne Union lined up for the free kick, but the officials ordered them off the field. Even though there was no rain yet, lightning had been spotted in the distance. It proved to be the last time the teams would take the field, as the officials declared the game a final score.
Still, the night was a success for Nelsonville-York, as it was able to get back to its way of playing football. The Buckeyes also showed off one of their newer weapons, sophomore Drew Carter, who scored on a nine yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
“Drew Carter, as a sophomore, is making plays every week,” noted Richards.
Next week, the Buckeyes host their first conference game against River Valley. Richards and his Buckeyes look forward to the opportunity.
“It’ll be nice to come home, next week, here to Boston Field and try to get that ‘W,’” said Richards.
With most of the teams in the conference in transition, Richards and the Buckeyes hope to use this win as a statement that they are the team to beat.
Nelsonville-York 30, Berne Union (game called in third quarter)
Berne Union;0;0;0;—;0
Nelsonville-York;8;13;9;—;30
NY — Keegan Wilburn, 18 yard pass from Mikey Seel, (Wilburn pass from Seel), 3:07, 1st
NY — Keegan Wilburn, 79-yard run, (Alec Taylor kick), 11:29, 2nd
NY — Drew Carter, 5-yard run, (kick failed), 2:57, 2nd
NY — Keegan Wilburn, 42-yard pass from Mikey Seel, (Taylor kick), 11:40, 3rd
NY — Safety, Jacob Harmon tackled in end zone, 6:29, 3rd
TEAM STATISTICS
;BU;NY
First downs;5;12
Plays from scrimmage;39;28
Rushing (plys-yds);34-32;12-144
Passing yards;24;150
Total net yards;56;294
Passes (cmp-att-int);1-1-0;9-15-1
Fumbles (no-lost);1-0;0-0
Penalties;3-35;6-45
Punts (no-avg);4-43.0;1-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Berne Union – Colt McCormick 20-56, Nick Heilman 6-10, Nate Nemeth 3-10, Lewie Stephens 1-(-4), Lance Burroughs 2-(-12), Jacob Harmon 2-(-28); Nelsonville-York – Keegan Wilburn 5-123 TD, Drew Carter 3-16 TD, Colton Snyder 2-12, Mikey Seel 1-6, Brandon Phillips 1-(-13)
PASSING
Berne Union – Nate Nemeth 1-1-0-24; Nelsonville-York – Mikey Seel 9-15-1-150 2 TDs
RECEIVING
Berne Union –Jacob Harmon 1-24; Nelsonville-York – Keegan Wilburn 3-76 2TD, Brandon Phillips 3-27, Christopher McDonald 2-12, Drew Carter 1-35
