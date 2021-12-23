NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes rolled to a 75-50 non-league victory on Thursday against the Eastern Eagles inside of Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
The Buckeyes led 11-7 after one quarter, 31-20 at halftime and 55-35 going to the fourth quarter.
Airah Lavy and Mackenzie Hurd led the Buckeyes in the win over the Eagles.
Lavy scored 19 points, making three 3-pointers, four 2-pointers and both of her free throws. She had seven points in each the second and third quarters.
Hurd followed closely with 17 points, making eight 2-point field goals and a free throw.
Cayleigh Dupler also hit double figures with 12 points for N-Y, making six 2-point field goals. She scored six points in the opening quarter.
Alivia Speelman finished with nine points, all coming in the second half. Kyleigh McWilliams had seven points, while Brooklyn Richards and Emma Fields each scored four points. Haylie Bishop added three points with a late 3-pointer.
Sydney Reynolds led Eastern with 21 points. She made seven 2-point field goals, a 3-pointer and four of her five free throw attempts. She had 11 points in the first half, and 10 more in the second half.
Erica Durst also scored 11 points, with Juli Durst adding eight points. Ella Carleton scored five points, with Hope Reed (three points) and Emma Putman (two points) rounding out the scoring.
The Buckeyes improve to 7-3, matching last season's overall win total.
Nelsonville-York will host Trimble on Wednesday with a 6 p.m. JV start.
