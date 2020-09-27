BIDWELL — Nelsonville-York continued its winning streak on Friday with a victorious trip into Gallia County.
The Buckeyes won their third consecutive game, beating the River Valley Raiders, 51-7.
Nelsonville-York improves to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
The Raiders fall to 0-5, both overall and in the TVC-Ohio.
Junior quarterback Drew Carter enjoyed his best night as a starting quarterback for the Buckeyes. He completed 10 of 13 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns.
Carter spread the football around to five different receivers. Ethan Gail caught three passes for 77 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown reception.
Christopher McDonald also caught three passes, his receptions covering 62 yards. His longest reception was 35 yards.
Freshman Makhi Williams also shined, catching two of Carter's touchdown tosses. The first went for 37 yards, the second from 36 yards.
Colton Snyder also had an 11-yard reception, while Alec Taylor caught a 27-yard pass.
Carter also added a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the win.
Kobi Bennington also had a 13-yard touchdown run, finishing with 21 yards on six carries.
Hudson Stalder had a 23-yard rushing touchdown on the night, giving him 36 yards three carries.
Jacob Jones added 41 yards rushing on three carries, including a 25-yard touchdown. Blayn Spencer also had 22 yards on three carries.
The Raiders played their final regularly scheduled TVC-Ohio contest, and will travel to Bridgeport on Saturday.
Nelsonville-York will host Athens on Friday in its annual rivalry game with the Doc Kroner Trophy on the line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.