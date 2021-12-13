NELSONVILLE — Nelsonville-York continued its perfect start inside the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
The Buckeyes rolled to a 57-34 win over the Wellston Golden Rockets on Monday inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
Nelsonville-York improved to 5-2 overall and 4-0 in the TVC-Ohio with the victory.
Mackenzie Hurd led all scorers with 24 points. The N-Y senior made seven 2-point field goals, a 3-pointer and seven of eight from the free throw line.
Airah Lavy added 14 points for Nelsonville-York, making three 3-pointers. She had all of her points in the first half.
The Buckeyes used a big second quarter to pull away. They led just 15-11 after one quarter, but won the second quarter 21-4 to lead 36-15.
Nelsonville-York's lead grew to 54-24 going to the fourth quarter.
Brooklyn Richards scored eight points for Nelsonville-York, while Emma Fields scored five points. Cayleigh Dupler and Alivia Speelman each scored three points.
Lauren Cheatham led Wellston with 22 points, making 10 2-point field goals. Jenna Johnston added seven points.
The Buckeyes will put their unbeaten TVC-Ohio mark on the line on Thursday, hosting Alexander.
Alexander is the only other unbeaten team inside league play at 3-0 in the TVC-Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.