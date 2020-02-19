WAVERLY — North Adams jumped ahead early, leading to a tournament win over Nelsonville-York.
No. 8 North Adams put together a 66-42 victory over No. 25 Nelsonville-York in a Division III sectional semifinal played in Waverly on Tuesday.
North Adams improves to 16-7 and advances to the sectional final, where it will take on No. 9 South Point on Friday. The game will be played back in Waverly at 8:30 p.m.
The Buckeyes close their season with a 5-18 record.
North Adams led 14-5 after one quarter, and extended the lead to 26-14 by halftime. North Adams scored 25 points in the third quarter, opening up a 51-25 lead going to the fourth.
Austin McCormick led North Adams with 20 points, while Cade Meade added 18. Jayden Hesler tallied eight points, while Cameron Young and Seth Meade each scored six.
Senior Mikey Seel led N-Y in scoring, tallying 11 points in his final career game. Joe Tome added 10 points, while Braydin McKee and Ethan Gail each tallied eight points. Drew Carter and Maleek Williams each scored two points, while senior Austin Thrapp scored a point.
