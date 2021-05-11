NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes had plenty of strong performances on Tuesday as they kicked off their postseason.
The No. 22 seeded Buckeyes were 8-0 winners in a Division III sectional semifinal over No. 27 South Point at Blackburn Field.
Ryleigh Giffin pitched a complete game shutout, the Buckeyes played strong defense behind her and the offense collected 14 hits.
"We're hitting a lot better than what we started at the beginning of the season," Giffin said. "And our defense was really good tonight. It was a good win."
The Buckeyes (6-16) have won two games in a row, and will play at No. 3 Westfall on Friday in a sectional championship game.
Giffin, Nelsonville-York's junior ace, has turned in a solid season in the pitching circle. South Point got an up close look at Giffin's remarkable control, as she didn't walk a batter and 56 of her 69 pitches went for strikes. She struck out three batters.
"She's been a workhorse for us," Nelsonville-York coach Marty Christa said. "She's out there every day. She comes to practice and gives everything she has. It's really nice when the defense gets behind her. She locates her pitches. She just works really well."
Giffin gave up just five base hits, and the Pointers only had six baserunners in the game. Giffin never let two baserunners reach in an inning, making it difficult for South Point (3-20) to mount any type of comeback after the Buckeyes led 3-0 in the first inning.
"The pitching has gotten better throughout the season, because it started a little rough," Giffin said. "I didn't walk anyone tonight."
The Buckeyes had eight players gain at least one hit, and all nine starters in the lineup reached base at least once.
"Hitting is contagious," Christa said. "You get one (hit), you get two, you get three, the next thing you know you get seven. It's great when everybody contributes and tonight everyone contributed."
Third baseman Abby Riffle was 3 for 4 with three runs and four RBIs. The sophomore has continued to improve all season for the Buckeyes.
"Her at-bats are just getting better as the season goes on," Christa said. "Seeing more pitches, more quality at-bats which is one of things we talked about earlier in the season. Get more quality at-bats. See those six-pitch, seven-pitch at-bats. That will help you."
Junior catcher Sydne Rawlins was coming off her first home run of the season on Monday at Southern. She stayed hot against South Point by going 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a walk.
"Sydne behind the plate is really the anchor for the team," Christa said. "She holds us together at times. Her bat comes and goes, but when it's on, man it's on and she can really be good."
Second baseman Caitlyn Hall also had a two-hit day, while freshman right fielder Gracie Saunders had two hits and two runs from the No. 9 spot in the order.
"Gracie Saunders out here as a freshman and then she puts two in play," Christa said. "Hats off to that kid just getting in there and battling."
The Buckeyes struck early against South Point pitcher Maddie Evans. Brooklyn Gerity started it off by getting hit by a pitch, then quickly scoring on Riffle's RBI double.
Giffin followed with an RBI single and it was 3-0 when Brooklyn Richards drove in a run with a ground ball fielder's choice.
Nelsonville-York added on with three more runs in the fourth. Richards and Emma Fields led the inning off with singles, and Riffle's two-out double to dead center plated two runs for a 5-0 lead.
Rawlins' RBI single just over second base provided the Buckeyes with a 6-0 lead.
The Buckeyes' defense kicked it into gear from there. Gerity ended the fifth when she ranged to her left to catch a line drive off the bat of Evans.
In the sixth inning, Fields recorded the first out by reaching up to catch a ball in left field. Riffle followed by jumping in the air to catch a line drive at third base that was sure to be extra bases.
"The motto all year long was make the routine outs, then every now and then you can make that special one," Christa said. "But tonight they made all the special plays. That team hit the ball well."
The only downside on the night for the Buckeyes was a defensive play that went against them in the bottom of the sixth.
The Buckeyes already stretched the lead to 7-0 after another Riffle RBI single.
That brought Giffin to the plate, and she lofted a fly ball to dead center field.
It appeared for a moment that Giffin was going to add a home run to top off her big night, but South Point centerfielder Olivia Perkins was waiting for the softball to come down at the fence.
Perkins jumped up and took a home run away from Giffin, her glove extending over the fence as she caught the softball and brought it back into play.
Giffin could only smile afterwards, as it was seemingly the only thing that didn't go Nelsonville-York's way on Tuesday.
"If (Perkins) was 5-4 instead of 5-9, she probably doesn't get that either," Christa said.
Nelsonville-York's final run came on Rawlins' RBI double to the gap in right-center field, making the lead 8-0.
"The bats are hot right now. Hopefully we can ride this," Christa said.
The Buckeyes have a makeup game at Alexander on Thursday in another tuneup before Friday's sectional final.
Westfall is 20-5 after Tuesday's games and won at least a share of the Scioto Valley Conference title.
"I think we need to play like we did tonight, better probably than what we did tonight because as we keep going we're going to see better competition," Giffin said. "So we just need to keep playing like we have the last two games."
Nelsonville-York 8, South Point 0
South Point;000 000 0 — 0 5 1
Nelsonville-York;300 302 x — 8 14 2
Maddie Evans and Kimrie Staley
Ryleigh Giffin and Sydne Rawlins
WP — Giffin; LP — Evans
